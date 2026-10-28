Global Healthcare Mobile Robots Market To Reach US$4 Billion By 2033, Driven By Smart Hospital Investment And Automation: Strategic Industry Assessment (2026-2033)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Healthcare Mobile Robots Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2026-2033" has been added tooffering.

The global healthcare mobile robots market was valued at USD 1 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 1.2 billion in 2026 to USD 4 billion by 2033. The market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 18.2% from 2026 to 2033, supported by rising demand for healthcare automation, improved operational efficiency, and enhanced patient safety.

Healthcare workforce shortages are encouraging hospitals and other care providers to deploy mobile robots across clinical and non-clinical operations. These systems are increasingly used for material transport, pharmacy delivery, waste handling, infection control, remote consultation, patient monitoring, rehabilitation, imaging, and navigation assistance. By automating repetitive and resource-intensive tasks, healthcare facilities can improve workflow consistency and allow clinical professionals to focus more closely on patient care.

Investment in smart hospitals is also accelerating healthcare mobile robot adoption. Advances in artificial intelligence (AI), autonomous navigation, remote operation, and connected healthcare infrastructure are expanding the capabilities of robotic platforms. These technologies support more efficient logistics, reliable disinfection, telepresence, patient interaction, and mobility assistance across hospitals, rehabilitation centers, ambulatory surgical centers, and long-term Care / Elderly Care Facilities.

North America led the healthcare mobile robots market with a 42.8% revenue share in 2025. The region's position reflects strong healthcare technology investment, established hospital infrastructure, growing automation adoption, and continued demand for solutions that address staffing pressures. Opportunities are also developing across Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA as healthcare providers modernize facilities and invest in connected care systems.

Market segmentation covered in the report

The report provides global, regional, and country-level revenue analysis and examines market trends across product, application, end use, control technology, and geography for the 2021 - 2033 period.



Products: Hospital Service & Logistics, including Autonomous Delivery Robots, Pharmacy Robots, and Waste Handling Robots; Disinfection & Sanitation, including UV Disinfection Robots and Chemical/Spray Robots; Assistive & Patient Interaction, including Nurse-Assist Robots and Social Robots; Telepresence & Remote Monitoring, including Remote Consultation Robots and ICU Telepresence Robots; Rehabilitation & Mobility, including Exoskeletons and Gait Training Robots; and Imaging & Operating Assistance, including Mobile Imaging Robots and Navigation Robots.

Applications: Material Transport & Logistics, Infection Control & Sterilization, Patient Monitoring & Teleconsultation, Rehabilitation Therapy, and Surgical/Imaging Assistance.

End use: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs), Rehabilitation Centers, and Long-term Care / Elderly Care Facilities. Control technology: Autonomous navigation, Teleoperated / remote-driven, and Assisted / hybrid control.

Regional market coverage

The geographic analysis includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA. Country-level coverage encompasses the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Thailand, Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Kuwait.

Strategic value of the report



Detailed market estimates and forecasts to support investment planning and business development.

Analysis of growth opportunities, emerging trends, and the factors influencing healthcare mobile robots market expansion.

Segment and regional revenue forecasts for evaluating commercial potential across products, applications, end users, and control technologies.

Competitive landscape insights, including market presence, strategic positioning, and market share considerations.

Coverage of product innovation and technology development to help organizations assess future demand. Actionable intelligence for identifying new revenue opportunities and strengthening long-term business strategies.

The report offers decision-makers a structured assessment of the healthcare mobile robots market, combining revenue forecasts, technology trends, regional analysis, competitive intelligence, and innovation tracking. Its findings can support manufacturers, healthcare providers, investors, technology developers, and other stakeholders seeking to evaluate opportunities in healthcare automation through 2033.

Companies Featured



ABB Ltd.

Aethon

Omron Corporation

Teradyne

Ateago Technology

VGo Communications, Inc.

Awabot

Xenex Disinfection Services Inc.

Medtronic

ST Engineering Aethon Diligent Robotics

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