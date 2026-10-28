Europe Medical Foods Market Size, Share, Trends And Strategic Outlook, 2026-2033 Featuring Danone, Nestle, Abbott, Targeted Medical Pharma, Primus Pharma, Fresenius Kabi, Mead Johnson & Co.

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Capitalize on Europe's aging population and chronic disease burden with specialized nutrition, channel-focused expansion and actionable country-level insights

Dublin, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Europe Medical Foods Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe medical foods market was valued at USD 6.3 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 6.5 billion in 2026 to USD 7.9 billion by 2033. The market is expected to register a compound annual growth rate of 2.8% from 2026 to 2033, supported by rising demand for specialized nutritional products across healthcare and home care settings.

Europe's large and aging population is contributing to the growing prevalence of chronic and age-related conditions, including cardiovascular diseases, respiratory disorders, neurological conditions, metabolic diseases, and nutritional deficiencies. This expanding disease burden is increasing the need for medical foods that support clinical nutrition, disease management, recovery, and long-term patient care. Greater awareness of targeted nutrition, combined with the development of products tailored to specific medical requirements, is also expected to support Europe medical foods market growth.

Market Segmentation and Forecast Scope

The report provides country-level revenue forecasts and analyzes industry trends across the Europe medical foods market from 2021 to 2033. The research evaluates the market by route of administration, product, application, modules, sales channel, and country, offering insight into established segments and emerging growth opportunities.

Route of Administration



Oral Enteral

Product Categories



Pills

Powder

Liquid Others, including semisolid and semiliquid products

Key Medical Food Applications

The application analysis covers chronic kidney disease, minimal hepatic encephalopathy, chemotherapy induced diarrhoea, pathogen related infections, diabetic neuropathy, ADHD, depression, Alzheimer's Disease, nutritional deficiency, wound healing, chronic diarrhea, constipation relief, protein supplementation, dysphagia, pain management, Parkinson's Disease, epilepsy, cancer, cachexia, severe protein allergy, and other cancer related treatments.

The report also examines demand associated with orphan diseases and inherited metabolic disorders, including Tyrosinemia, Eosinophilic Esophagitis, Food Protein Module-induced enterocolitis syndrome (FPIES), Phenylketonuria (PKU), Maple syrup urine disease (MSUD), Homocystinuria, Urea Cycle Disorder (UCD), and Glycogen Storage Disease (GSD). Additional applications include debilitating conditions and COPD.

Modules Outlook



Amino Acid Module

Protein Module

Vitamin & Mineral Modules

Fatty Acid based Modules

Carbohydrate Modules

Fiber Modules

Ketogenic Modules

Peptide based Modules

Hypoallergic Modules Others, including Electrolyte Module products

Medical Foods Sales Channels

The market assessment covers DTC Sales Channel, Online Sales, Retail Sales, and Institutional Sales. Institutional demand includes Hospitals and other care environments, such as Long-term Care Facilities. The sales channel analysis highlights changes in purchasing behavior and distribution strategies as manufacturers seek to improve product accessibility throughout Europe.

Country Coverage

The report analyzes revenue opportunities in the UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Poland, Netherlands, Portugal, Slovakia, Finland, Czech Republic, Hungary, and Belgium. This coverage enables businesses to assess national market conditions, compare growth potential, and identify countries offering attractive opportunities for medical food products and specialized nutritional solutions.

Strategic Value of the Report



Detailed Europe medical foods market analysis across major segments and countries

Revenue estimates and forecasts designed to support market assessment and business planning

Evaluation of growth drivers, emerging trends, and commercial opportunities

Competitive landscape insights covering the market presence and strategies of key participants

Segment and country revenue forecasts for investment and expansion decisions

Market share analysis and competition strategy insights

Coverage of product innovation and evolving clinical nutrition requirements Actionable recommendations for identifying revenue opportunities and guiding strategic decisions

The report provides market intelligence for manufacturers, healthcare organizations, distributors, investors, and other industry participants seeking to understand the outlook for medical foods in Europe. Its analysis supports product development, portfolio planning, competitive positioning, sales channel selection, and geographic expansion while identifying the trends expected to shape the market through 2033.

Companies Featured



Danone

Nestle

Abbott

Targeted Medical Pharma, Inc. (Physician Therapeutics, LLC, is a division of the company)

Primus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Fresenius Kabi AG Mead Johnson & Company, LLC

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