Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market Outlook 20272032: Valuation To Hit USD 42.18 Billion As Diabetes Management And Sensor Innovation Drive Adoption, Reports Mordor Intelligence

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The continuous glucose monitoring market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.09% during 2027–2032. North America leads the market, while Asia-Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth.

Hyderabad, India, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The continuous glucose monitoring market size was valued at USD 18.15 billion in 2026 and is projected to increase from USD 20.89 billion in 2027 to USD 42.18 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 15.09% during the forecast period (2027–2032), according to the latest report by Mordor Intelligence. Market growth is supported by increasing demand for real-time glucose monitoring, wider clinical adoption, and the growing need for effective diabetes management. Improvements in sensor accuracy, longer device wear periods, and integration with digital health platforms are further expanding the use of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems among eligible patients.

The continuous glucose monitoring market is evolving as healthcare providers and patients increasingly rely on wearable sensors to track glucose levels and identify patterns throughout the day. Unlike traditional blood glucose monitoring, CGM systems provide ongoing readings that can help users understand glucose fluctuations and support treatment decisions. Manufacturers are focusing on improved sensor performance, simplified device designs, and connectivity with smartphones and insulin-delivery systems. Expanding reimbursement access and increasing awareness of diabetes management are also creating opportunities for wider adoption, although device costs and usability concerns remain important considerations.

Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market Share by Region

North America accounted for 50.55% of the continuous glucose monitoring market in 2026, making it the largest regional market. The region benefits from established diabetes care infrastructure, the availability of advanced monitoring technologies, and reimbursement pathways for eligible patients. Clinical recommendations supporting CGM use and the integration of glucose monitoring with insulin-delivery systems are contributing to adoption. Continued product innovation and the expansion of home-based diabetes management are expected to support demand across the region.

Asia-Pacific is expected to register the fastest regional growth. The region's large population living with diabetes, expanding healthcare infrastructure, and increasing awareness of continuous glucose monitoring are creating growth opportunities. Greater availability of wearable monitoring devices and the expansion of digital healthcare services are also supporting adoption. However, affordability, reimbursement limitations, and differences in access to specialized diabetes care remain important factors influencing market penetration.

“Demand for continuous glucose monitoring is expanding as sensor innovation and digital integration make glucose data more accessible for ongoing diabetes management. Wider access across patient groups and continued improvements in device usability are creating opportunities for manufacturers, while affordability remains an important consideration,” says Soumya Goud, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence.

Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market Trends & Forecast

Rising Diabetes Prevalence Expands Demand for Continuous Monitoring

The increasing prevalence of diabetes is strengthening demand for technologies that support ongoing glucose management. CGM systems provide real-time readings and help users identify glucose patterns associated with meals, physical activity, and medication. Clinical recommendations supporting CGM use for people who could benefit from the technology are also encouraging adoption. As healthcare providers increasingly incorporate continuous monitoring into diabetes care, manufacturers have opportunities to reach additional eligible patients through prescription channels, healthcare facilities, and home-based monitoring programs.

Sensor Innovation and Longer Wear Periods Improve User Convenience

Advances in sensor design, accuracy, and wear duration are shaping product development across the continuous glucose monitoring market. Longer-lasting sensors can reduce the frequency of device replacement, while compact designs and simplified application processes can improve convenience for users. Manufacturers are also developing systems that integrate with smartphones and insulin-delivery technologies, supporting more connected diabetes management. Continued improvements in sensor performance and usability are expected to influence product differentiation and purchasing decisions during the forecast period.

Digital Health Integration and Broader Access Create Growth Opportunities

Integration with mobile applications, remote monitoring services, and connected insulin-delivery systems is expanding the role of CGM technology in diabetes care. Digital platforms allow users and healthcare professionals to review glucose trends and support ongoing treatment discussions. Reimbursement expansion for eligible patients and the availability of new device formats are also improving access in selected markets. However, high device and consumable costs, coverage restrictions, and concerns about frequent alerts or information overload may limit adoption among some users.

Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market Segmentation Overview

The continuous glucose monitoring market is segmented by component, end user, demography, and geography.

By Component

Sensors

Transmitters

Receivers

By End User

Hospitals and Clinics

Home and Personal Use

By Demography

Adults

Pediatric Patients

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

The market segmentation reflects differences in device requirements, care settings, and patient needs. Sensors represent the leading component and are expected to remain the fastest-growing segment. Home and personal use account for the largest share, reflecting the role of CGM systems in daily diabetes management, while hospitals and clinics are projected to experience faster growth. Adults represent the largest patient segment, whereas the pediatric segment is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market Competitive Outlook

The continuous glucose monitoring market includes established medical technology companies and specialized developers of glucose-sensing systems. Competition is shaped by sensor accuracy, device wear duration, product usability, connectivity, reimbursement access, and integration with insulin-delivery platforms. Manufacturers are investing in product development and connected care solutions to improve monitoring convenience and address the needs of different patient groups.

As the market expands, companies that combine reliable sensor technology with accessible pricing, strong distribution networks, and compatible digital health platforms are positioned to strengthen their competitive presence. Continued product innovation, regulatory approvals, and expansion into new patient segments are expected to influence competition through 2032.

Continuous Glucose Monitoring Industry Leaders

Abbott Laboratories

Medtronic

Dexcom

Senseonics

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

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About Mordor Intelligence

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