Zero Trust Security Market Competitive Landscape Analyzed Across Leading Global Companies

Zero Trust Security Market

Zero Trust Security Market research

Zero Trust Security Market segments

The Business Research Company's Zero Trust Security Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The zero trust security market is rapidly evolving as organizations worldwide intensify efforts to safeguard digital assets against increasingly sophisticated cyber threats. As federal agencies and large enterprises adopt more stringent security frameworks, the demand for zero trust solutions is set to climb substantially. The following sections explore the market's size, key growth drivers, major participants, and emerging trends shaping its future.

Projected Market Size and Growth Trajectory of the Zero Trust Security Market

The zero trust security market is anticipated to become the largest in North America by 2030, reaching a valuation of $35 billion, up from $17 billion in 2025. This growth represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16%, largely fueled by the adoption of zero trust frameworks among federal agencies and large enterprises. Globally, the cybersecurity landscape is highly competitive, with vendors specializing in identity and access management, network security, and advanced threat detection. These companies center their offerings on continuous authentication, AI-powered security, secure digital transformation, and compliance with data protection regulations, which are becoming critical in this sector.

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Unified Secure Access Platforms Are Changing the Zero Trust Security Landscape

Unified secure access platforms are revolutionizing zero trust by providing seamless identity-based access control across users, applications, and network traffic. For instance, in October 2024, Alkira introduced its zero trust network access (ZTNA) platform-a cloud-based solution designed to unify security and performance for all network flows. The platform's decentralized design, centralized management interface, and integrated security stack enhance visibility, streamline policy enforcement, and enable scalable deployments without the need for physical hardware.

Factors Fueling the Rapid Expansion of the Zero Trust Security Market

The growing frequency of cybersecurity breaches is a significant driver propelling the zero trust security market forward. Attacks such as ransomware, phishing, insider threats, and unauthorized access are forcing organizations to implement continuous authentication and authorization processes. High-profile incidents in sectors like banking, healthcare, retail, and government have led to a strong push toward removing implicit trust and investing heavily in secure access controls. This factor alone is projected to add roughly 1.0% to the market's annual growth.

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The widespread shift toward remote and hybrid work models also greatly contributes to market growth. With employees accessing enterprise systems from diverse locations and devices, organizations are tightening identity verification and access policies. The rise of cloud collaboration tools and remote connectivity increases the risk of data breaches, driving sustained demand for continuous monitoring, secure authentication, and robust access management solutions. This trend is expected to boost the market's growth by about 0.8% annually.

Regulatory pressure on data protection and privacy is another vital element influencing the zero trust security market. Around the world, regulators are enforcing stricter standards related to identity management, encryption, and secure access to sensitive information. Industries such as healthcare, finance, and public administration are increasingly adopting zero trust principles to meet compliance obligations. Investments in authentication and authorization technologies help block unauthorized access and ensure customer data protection, contributing approximately 0.5% to annual market growth.

Zero Trust Security Market Forecast to Surpass $97 Billion by 2030

By 2030, the zero trust security market is expected to exceed $97 billion in value. It forms a significant portion-around 56%-of the broader Cybersecurity Services market, which itself is forecast to reach nearly $174 billion. Within the vast Information Technology sector projected to hit $13,788 billion by 2030, zero trust security will account for nearly one percent of total industry value. The market's compound annual growth rate is estimated at 17% through the end of the decade.

Why North America Will Dominate the Zero Trust Security Market

North America is set to lead the zero trust security sector by 2030 with a market worth $35 billion, growing from $17 billion in 2025 at a 16% CAGR. This dominance is due to large-scale adoption of zero trust frameworks by federal agencies and enterprises, the rising sophistication of ransomware and identity-based threats, and accelerated hybrid work and multi-cloud deployments. Strict cybersecurity mandates, sector-specific compliance requirements, widespread use of identity-centric security models, and sustained investment in threat detection and modernization efforts across the US and Canada underpin this growth.

The US is projected to be the largest single country market within North America, valued at $31 billion in 2030, up from $15 billion in 2025. The country's growth is fueled by enterprise and government zero trust adoption, deployment of Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) and Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) technologies, demand for identity governance, privileged access management, critical infrastructure protection, and ongoing IT modernization.

Network Security as the Largest Zero Trust Segment

Among solution types, network security is expected to remain the biggest segment in 2030, accounting for 25% of the market or around $24 billion. This segment benefits from technologies like microsegmentation, software-defined perimeters, and increased demand for visibility into east-west traffic across distributed environments. Network security solutions secure hybrid and multi-cloud architectures, leverage AI for threat detection and anomaly identification, control access for connected devices, and prevent lateral movement of attackers within complex infrastructures.

Other notable zero trust security market segments include:

- Authentication, divided into identity-based, device-based, passwordless, and multi-factor authentication

- Deployment types split between on-premises and cloud-based solutions

- Organization sizes covering small and medium enterprises (SMEs) as well as large enterprises

- Application areas ranging from IT and telecom to banking, healthcare, retail, and more

Top Players Shaping the Zero Trust Security Market

Palo Alto Networks Inc. leads the market in global sales for 2025 with a 2% share, closely matched with other key players like Microsoft Corporation. Palo Alto's network security business focuses on zero trust network access, cloud security platforms, identity-based controls, and comprehensive threat prevention designed for secure digital environments, enterprise networks, and regulatory compliance.

Other prominent competitors include Microsoft Corporation, Cisco Systems, CrowdStrike Holdings, Zscaler, Fortinet, Cloudflare, Okta, IBM, CyberArk Software, Google, Check Point Software Technologies, Akamai Technologies, Trend Micro, VMware, Sophos Group, Forcepoint, Forescout Technologies, Delinea, and Perimeter 81.

Market Share Distribution and Competitive Landscape

The zero trust security market is fragmented, with the top 10 firms accounting for only 16% of total revenue in 2025. This reflects moderate barriers to entry related to regulatory compliance, cybersecurity standards, and technological sophistication. Leading companies maintain their positions through broad cybersecurity portfolios, deep enterprise relationships, global distribution, and continuous innovation. As demand grows for identity-focused security, cloud-based protection, continuous authentication, and AI-driven threat management, these players are expected to strengthen their market presence through partnerships, product development, and geographic expansion.

The leading companies' market shares in 2025 are:

- Microsoft Corporation (2%)

- Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (2%)

- Fortinet, Inc. (2%)

- IBM (2%)

- Okta, Inc. (2%)

- Zscaler, Inc. (2%)

- CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (2%)

- Cloudflare, Inc. (2%)

- CyberArk Software Ltd. (2%)

- Cisco Systems, Inc. (2%)

How Leading Companies Compete in the Zero Trust Security Space

Top players focus on advancing zero trust frameworks by enhancing continuous verification and access control. They leverage unified secure access platforms to improve visibility and enforce consistent policies. Expanding zero trust deployments helps organizations strengthen compliance and secure remote workforces. Moreover, integrating AI-powered security intelligence boosts threat detection capabilities and enables automated responses to emerging risks.

The Zero Trust Security Market's Ecosystem of Vendors, Distributors, and End Users

Key raw material and technology suppliers in the zero trust security market include tech giants such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon Web Services, IBM, Palo Alto Networks, Cisco, Fortinet, Check Point, Zscaler, Okta, CrowdStrike, VMware, Broadcom, Intel, NVIDIA, Qualcomm, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Oracle, Trend Micro, Sophos, Proofpoint, CyberArk, Ping Identity, and SailPoint.

Important wholesalers and distributors supporting market reach encompass Ingram Micro, Arrow Electronics, Avnet, Tech Data, Synnex, Westcon Group, Exclusive Networks, ALSO Holding, Esprinet, Redington, ScanSource, Bechtle, CDW, Insight Enterprises, Softchoice, SHI International, Macnica, Mindware, Logicom, ASBIS, EET Group, D&H Distributing, Future Electronics, and Nexsys Technologies.

Major end users span several sectors, including banking and finance (Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup, Wells Fargo, HSBC, Barclays, Deutsche Bank, BNP Paribas, Société Générale, Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs), the tech industry (Apple, Meta, Alphabet), retail (Walmart, The Home Depot, Target), manufacturing and aerospace (Tesla, Boeing, Lockheed Martin), healthcare (UnitedHealth Group), and telecommunications (AT&T, Verizon).

Network and Data Security Drive Over Half of Market Growth

By 2030, data security, network security, API security, security analytics, endpoint security, security orchestration automation and response, and security policy management are projected to contribute more than $54 billion in value to the zero trust market. Between 2025 and 2030, data security is expected to add $10 billion, network security $16 billion, API security $4 billion, security analytics $6 billion, endpoint security $10 billion, security orchestration and response $6 billion, and security policy management $2 billion. These segments are propelled by identity-centric security models, cloud-native app and API protection, automated incident response, real-time behavioral analytics, continuous risk assessment, endpoint detection, and unified policy enforcement across distributed IT environments. The overarching aim is to reduce cyber risk through adaptive, policy-driven security approaches.

New strategic additions in our 2026 market reports include market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

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Zero Trust Security Market Competitive Landscape Analyzed Across Leading Global Companies News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. October 28, 2026, 16:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Emergency Services, Human Rights, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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