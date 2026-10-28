Space Economy Market To Reach $645.4 Billion By 2030 Driven By Expanding Industry Demand

Space Economy Market Share

Space Economy Market

Space Economy Market

The Business Research Company's Space Economy Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The space economy is emerging as a major growth sector, propelled by advancements in satellite technology, government initiatives, and private sector innovation. As the industry evolves, a variety of players compete to harness opportunities across satellite deployment, launch capabilities, and space-based services. This overview explores the current market size, key drivers, leading companies, and future trends reshaping the space economy landscape.

Space Economy Market Forecast and Expansion Overview

The global space economy market is projected to reach $645.42 billion by 2030, growing at a steady compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8%. This robust expansion is largely driven by increased commercial satellite launches, heightened government and defense expenditures in space programs, and accelerating private sector commercialization. Key participants such as aerospace manufacturers, satellite operators, launch service providers, and new space companies are competing fiercely in areas including satellite constellations, reusable launch vehicles, space communications, Earth observation, and in-orbit servicing. Meanwhile, exploration missions, the commercial use of low Earth orbit (LEO), data-driven applications, and AI integration are continuing to influence strategic shifts across the market.

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Advancements in Orbital Manufacturing and Reentry Testing Boosting the Market

Innovations in orbital manufacturing and reentry testing are significantly enhancing the capabilities within the space economy. These technologies facilitate complex payload experiments, materials research, and sophisticated in-space manufacturing processes. For instance, in January 2025, Varda Space Industries Inc. deployed its W-2 orbital processing and reentry capsule on SpaceX's Transporter-12 mission, carrying payloads that included experiments from the Air Force Research Laboratory. Such developments enable the collection of precise reentry data, pharmaceutical processing in orbit, and testing of advanced thermal protection systems vital for the next generation of aerospace technology.

Key Growth Drivers: Surge in Commercial Satellite Deployments

One of the primary forces propelling the space economy is the surge in commercial satellite deployments. The increasing number of satellites expands access to broadband, navigation, Earth observation, and communication services globally. The rising demand for low Earth orbit (LEO) constellations is encouraging investment in satellite manufacturing, launch infrastructure, and ground support systems. Satellite technologies are being applied in diverse fields such as climate monitoring, precision agriculture, disaster response, logistics, and defense communications. Advances in miniaturization and reusable launch vehicles are also accelerating deployment speeds. This factor alone is expected to contribute an annual growth rate of 1.0% to the market.

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Government and Defense Spending as a Major Growth Catalyst

Another significant driver is the growing investment by governments and defense agencies in space programs. These funds support a wide range of activities including exploration missions, satellite infrastructure development, national security projects, and cutting-edge space technology innovations. Governments aim to build domestic capabilities in launch vehicles, planetary exploration, Earth observation satellites, and military communications. Expanding space-based intelligence, surveillance, navigation, and secure communication networks create new opportunities for commercial suppliers. This driver is estimated to add around 0.8% yearly growth to the market.

Private Sector Involvement and Commercialization Accelerate Market Expansion

The increasing role of private companies is also transforming the space economy. Private firms are spearheading advancements in satellite manufacturing, reusable launch vehicles, in-orbit servicing, space tourism, and commercial infrastructure. Aerospace companies, startups, and venture capitalists are driving down launch costs and broadening access to space. Public-private partnerships are facilitating commercialization in telecommunications, research, manufacturing, and resource exploration, fostering heightened competition and operational efficiency. This factor is forecasted to contribute roughly 0.5% annual growth to the overall market.

Space Economy's Share Within the Aerospace and Defense Industry

By 2030, the space economy market is expected to surpass $645 billion in value. Within the broader Aerospace & Defense sector, which is projected to reach $1,166 billion by the same year, the space economy will represent nearly 55% of the total market size. The anticipated growth rate for the space economy is a CAGR of 8% through 2030, highlighting its increasing significance within the overall aerospace landscape.

North America's Leadership in the Space Economy Market

North America is set to remain the dominant region within the space economy market by 2030, with a valuation of $236 billion, up from $155 billion in 2025. This corresponds to a CAGR of 9%. The region's growth is supported by substantial investments in satellite manufacturing and launches, burgeoning commercial and private space ventures, an expanding number of Earth observation and remote sensing satellites, and demand for space-based communication and navigation solutions. Strong governmental backing for exploration programs, primarily led by NASA and defense agencies, alongside increased involvement from technology firms in space infrastructure across the United States and Canada, further fuels this growth.

United States as the Foremost Country in the Space Economy Market

The United States will hold the largest share within the space economy market in 2030, valued at $208 billion, rising from $135 billion in 2025, reflecting a CAGR of 9%. This growth is underpinned by ongoing reusable launch vehicle programs, procurement of space capabilities for national security, commercialization of low Earth orbit missions and stations, investments in satellite broadband constellations, deep-space technology development, public-private partnerships, and the expansion of spaceports, testing facilities, and aerospace manufacturing capabilities.

Satellite Industry Segment Dominates the Space Economy Market

Within the space economy market, the satellite industry segment is projected to be the largest in 2030, accounting for 39% of the total market or $253 billion. This segment will benefit from demand for high-throughput satellite connectivity, next-generation satellite constellations, commercialization of satellite-derived data and analytics, and the application of satellite technologies in sectors such as agriculture, transportation, and energy. Advances in miniaturization, onboard processing capabilities, and international collaboration on satellite deployment will also support this growth.

Additional Segmentation of the Space Economy Market

The space economy market is further divided into several segments:

- By sector: upstream, downstream, and non-satellite sectors

- By price range: low, medium, and premium categories

- By distribution channels: direct contracts, online platforms and services, partnerships and collaborations, and others

- By end user groups: government agencies, private corporations, research institutions, educational bodies, and other users

SpaceX Leads Through Reusable Launch Vehicle Technology

In 2025, Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SpaceX) ranked first in global sales within the space economy market, holding a 4% market share. Its launch services and space transportation division provides reusable launch vehicles, satellite deployment, orbital transportation, and Starlink-based satellite communication infrastructure. These offerings support commercial missions, government projects, and worldwide connectivity efforts.

Major Competitors Shaping the Space Economy Market

Key players in the space economy include SpaceX, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Airbus Defence and Space GmbH, Thales Group, Blue Origin LLC, SES S.A., Viasat Inc., Arianespace S.A., Iridium Communications Inc., United Launch Alliance LLC, Rocket Lab Inc., Sierra Space Corporation, Telesat Corp., Axiom Space Inc., Planet Labs PBC, Relativity Space Inc., ICEYE Ltd., Firefly Aerospace Inc., Capella Space Corp., Spire Global Inc., BlackSky Global Inc., LeoLabs Inc., ispace inc., Astroscale Holdings Inc., COMSPOC Corp., and Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc.

Market Fragmentation and Entry Barriers in the Space Economy

Despite its growth, the space economy market remains fairly fragmented, with the top 10 companies accounting for about 15% of total revenue in 2025. High entry barriers are created by the complexity of missions, stringent safety and regulatory requirements, substantial capital investments, advanced engineering needs, and the reliability demanded in satellite deployment and space infrastructure. Leading firms maintain significant market shares by offering diversified portfolios across satellite manufacturing, launch services, space systems, communication networks, and orbital infrastructure. As demand grows for satellite connectivity, Earth observation data, deep space missions, and commercial space activities, collaboration, technological innovation, and global expansion will likely strengthen market positions.

Leading Companies by Market Share in 2025

- Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SpaceX) – 4%

- Lockheed Martin Corporation – 3%

- Northrop Grumman Corporation – 2%

- Airbus Defence and Space GmbH – 2%

- Thales Group – 1%

- Blue Origin LLC – 1%

- SES S.A. – 1%

- Viasat Inc. – 0.5%

- Arianespace S.A. – 0.2%

- Iridium Communications Inc. – 0.2%

Competitive Strategies Driving the Space Economy

Key competitive tactics include:

- Enhancing satellite manufacturing and deployment technologies to improve connectivity and Earth observation capabilities

- Utilizing reusable launch vehicles to increase cost efficiency and mission frequency

- Expanding satellite constellation networks to strengthen communication and navigation services

- Incorporating AI technologies in space missions to boost autonomy and optimize mission planning

The Space Economy Value Chain from Production to End Users

Key raw material suppliers in the space economy include Northrop Grumman Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Airbus Defence and Space, Boeing Defense Space and Security, Thales Alenia Space, Leonardo S.p.A., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Limited, IHI Corporation, Sumitomo Heavy Industries Limited, Safran S.A., ArianeGroup, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Honeywell Aerospace Technologies, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Maxar Technologies Inc., Sierra Nevada Corporation, Blue Origin LLC, Space Exploration Technologies Corporation, Rocket Lab USA Inc., Relativity Space Inc., and Arianespace S.A.

Major wholesalers and distributors consist of SES S.A., Intelsat S.A., Eutelsat Communications S.A., Inmarsat Global Limited, Viasat Inc., Iridium Communications Inc., Globalstar Inc., Telesat Corporation, Hughes Network Systems LLC, EchoStar Corporation, OneWeb Global Limited, Kongsberg Satellite Services AS, KSAT Inc., Kratos Defense and Security Solutions Inc., SSC Space U.S. Inc., Planet Labs PBC, BlackSky Technology Inc., Spire Global Inc., Capella Space Corporation, Astroscale Holdings Inc., D-Orbit S.p.A., SatixFy Communications Ltd., Leaf Space S.r.l., GomSpace Group AB, and NanoAvionics UAB.

End users encompass organizations such as NASA, the European Space Agency, Indian Space Research Organisation, China National Space Administration, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, Roscosmos, United Arab Emirates Space Agency, Canadian Space Agency, UK Space Agency, Australian Space Agency, German Aerospace Center, French National Centre for Space Studies, Italian Space Agency, South Korean Ministry of Science and ICT Space Division, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, United States Space Force, Space Development Agency, European Organisation for the Exploitation of Meteorological Satellites, National Reconnaissance Office, International Space Station Program, Axiom Space Inc., Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc., and Space Adventures Ltd.

Future Growth Opportunities Across Space Economy Segments

The satellite industry, satellite launch, satellite services, satellite manufacturing, and satellite ground equipment segments are expected to offer the largest growth opportunities, collectively adding more than $215 billion in value by 2030. Between 2025 and 2030, the satellite industry will grow by $73 billion, satellite launch by $60 billion, satellite services by $49 billion, satellite manufacturing by $22 billion, and satellite ground equipment by $11 billion. Growth drivers include autonomous in-orbit servicing and refueling, space-based edge computing and onboard AI, space traffic management and debris mitigation, hyperspectral imaging and advanced Earth observation analytics, private mega-constellations, and reusable, rapid-turnaround launch infrastructure. Together, these trends emphasize sustainable orbital operations and real-time space intelligence as key focuses for the future.

New strategic additions in our 2026 market reports include market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

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Space Economy Market To Reach $645.4 Billion By 2030 Driven By Expanding Industry Demand News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. October 28, 2026, 16:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Business & Economy, Technology, World & Regional



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