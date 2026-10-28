Precision Parts Market Forecast Report Featuring Segment Analysis And Strategic Industry Insight

Precision Parts Market Report

Precision Parts Market Report share

Precision Parts Market Report size

The Business Research Company's Precision Parts Market Forecast Report Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The precision parts market is undergoing a significant transformation driven by advancements in multitasking CNC machines, which are enhancing production accuracy, reducing setup times, and boosting operational efficiency. A prime example of this innovation is DN Solutions, which unveiled a cutting-edge series of multitasking machines at IMTS 2024 and AMB 2024, showcasing the technological progress shaping this sector. Leading manufacturers in precision engineering and specialized component technology are competing by focusing on precision machining, high-accuracy processes, custom components, and rigorous quality control. Central to their strategies are adherence to precision standards, manufacturing efficiency, material advancements, and the integration of automation.

Fragmentation and Competitive Landscape in the Precision Parts Market

The precision parts industry remains highly fragmented, with the top 10 companies capturing only 8% of the total market revenue projected for 2025. Moderate technological and operational entry barriers exist due to the demanding nature of advanced manufacturing, stringent precision engineering requirements, strict quality assurance, and the necessity for accuracy and dependability in sectors such as aerospace, automotive, industrial, and energy. Leading players maintain their market shares through diversified product portfolios, strong industry alliances, extensive global manufacturing operations, and ongoing innovation in precision machining, casting, forging, and component production. As demand increases for high-precision parts, lightweight materials, advanced manufacturing processes, and dependable engineered solutions, collaboration, innovation, and regional growth will further reinforce their market positions.

Request A Free Sample Of The Precision Parts Market Report



Market Leaders and Their Share of Revenue in 2025

Among the leading firms, Precision Castparts Corp. and Schaeffler Group each hold about 2% of the market revenue, followed by Sumitomo Precision Products Co., Ltd., Howmet Aerospace Inc., Nemak S.A.B. de C.V., Linamar Corporation, and Martinrea International Inc., each commanding around 1%. Other notable players include GKN Aerospace, Sandvik Precision Components, and Triumph Group Inc., with shares ranging from 0.3% to 0.4%.

Strategies Companies Use To Maintain Competitive Advantage

Key approaches adopted by companies to stay competitive include advancing manufacturing technologies to improve accuracy and reliability, employing innovative materials and production methods to enhance durability and efficiency, expanding manufacturing capabilities to strengthen supply chains and meet demand, and integrating automation and inspection technologies to boost product quality and precision.

Access The Detailed Precision Parts Market Report Here



Precision Castparts Corp.'s Leading Position in the Market

According to data from The Business Research Company, Precision Castparts Corp. ranks as the top global seller in the precision parts market for 2025, with a 2% share. Its aerospace and industrial products segment is directly involved in supplying precision-engineered components, forged parts, castings, and complex manufacturing solutions across aerospace, industrial, energy, and transportation sectors.

Wide-Ranging Players in the Precision Parts Industry

The precision parts market consists of numerous significant companies including Precision Castparts Corp., Schaeffler Group, Sumitomo Precision Products Co., Ltd., Howmet Aerospace Inc., Nemak S.A.B. de C.V., Linamar Corporation, Martinrea International Inc., GKN Aerospace, Sandvik Precision Components, Triumph Group Inc., and others such as Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI), Ametek Inc., Ryerson Precision Manufacturing, Mecachrome Group, Senior plc, Doncasters Group Ltd., Bodycote plc, ThyssenKrupp Aerospace, ARC Group Worldwide, Tessa Precision Products, Precision Products Group Inc., Barnes Group Inc., Sigma Components Ltd., Misumi Group Inc., and Nippon Steel Precision Components.

Size and Growth of the Precision Parts Market Within Industrial Machinery

The precision parts market is expected to surpass $351 billion by 2030. Its parent market, Industrial Machinery, is forecasted to reach approximately $812 billion by the same year, with precision parts accounting for roughly 43% of that total. When considering the broader Machinery industry projected to hit $5.28 trillion in 2030, precision parts will make up nearly 7% of the overall value. The market is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9% through 2030.

Dominant Product Segments in the Precision Parts Market

In terms of product categories, the precision parts market encompasses microcomponents and miniature parts, precision shafts and pins, precision rings and retaining components, precision tubes and hollow components, precision springs and elastic components, and precision housings and structural components. The latter segment will be the largest by 2030, representing 28% of the market or $98 billion. This growth is supported by demand for lightweight, high-strength structural assemblies, increased use of precision metal forming and die casting, advanced alloys and engineered materials, higher production of high-performance industrial equipment and automation systems, better dimensional accuracy and surface finishing, and the need for durable, tight-tolerance components across automotive, electronics, aerospace, and medical manufacturing industries.

Additional Segmentation by Material, Manufacturing Process, and Industry

The market is further divided by material into metal precision parts, plastic precision parts, ceramic and advanced material precision parts, and composite precision parts. By manufacturing process, it includes CNC machined parts, precision turning parts, precision milling parts, EDM-machined parts (wire and sinker), cold-formed precision parts, precision stamped parts, electroformed parts, and micro-machined and micro-formed parts. End-use industries cover aerospace and defense, automotive and electric vehicles, electronics and semiconductors, medical and healthcare devices, industrial machinery and automation, as well as consumer and precision instruments.

Regional Market Leadership and Country-Specific Growth

Asia-Pacific is projected to maintain its position as the largest regional market for precision parts in 2030, valued at $131 billion up from $81 billion in 2025, growing at a 10% CAGR. This rapid expansion is driven by a growing electronics and semiconductor manufacturing base, strong production in electric vehicles and industrial machinery, widespread adoption of precision machining and CNC technologies, localization of high-value component manufacturing, export-oriented production, and supportive government policies fostering advanced manufacturing and industrial modernization in China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, India, and Southeast Asia.

The United States will be the leading country in the precision parts market by 2030, with a market size of $92 billion, up from $60 billion in 2025 at a 9% CAGR. Growth factors include reshoring of high-precision manufacturing, steady demand from aerospace, defense, and medical sectors, extensive use of multi-axis CNC machining and additive manufacturing, investments in domestic semiconductor and advanced component production, emphasis on high-tolerance engineering for critical applications, and ongoing upgrades of precision manufacturing facilities nationwide.

Lightweight Materials as a Major Growth Driver in Precision Parts

A significant contributor to the market's rapid expansion is the increased adoption of lightweight materials. Automotive, aerospace, and electronics manufacturers are shifting towards lightweight metals, composites, and advanced alloys to improve fuel efficiency, reduce emissions, and enhance product performance. These materials require precision parts with tight tolerances and specialized machining, increasing demand for components that fit accurately and perform reliably. This trend is expected to add around 1.7% annual growth to the market.

Industry 4.0 and the Rise of Smart Precision Manufacturing

The emergence of Industry 4.0 technologies such as automation, robotics, sensors, and interconnected machinery is revolutionizing precision manufacturing. Smart factories rely on components with exact dimensions, while AI and real-time monitoring systems raise quality standards. Manufacturers upgrading their plants for enhanced efficiency and competitiveness maintain strong demand for sophisticated precision parts. This driver is projected to contribute approximately 1.3% yearly growth.

Growing Demand in Commercial and Defense Aircraft Manufacturing

The aviation sector's requirements for high-precision parts for engines, landing gear, structural components, and navigation systems fuel market growth. The increase in air travel and defense modernization efforts drives higher production volumes and encourages investment in advanced machining and precision manufacturing. This factor is expected to add about 1.1% annual growth to the market.

Simultaneous Turning and Milling Technologies Improving Market Efficiency

Multitasking CNC machines capable of simultaneous turning and milling are reshaping precision parts manufacturing by enhancing accuracy, reducing setup times, and improving efficiency in producing complex components. DN Solutions' launch of a next-generation multitasking machine series at IMTS 2024 and AMB 2024 exemplifies this trend. Improved positional accuracy and automation features help increase throughput, lower costs, and consistently deliver high-quality products across multiple industries.

Identifying Where More Than $118 Billion in Market Growth Will Originate

The combined segments of microcomponents and miniature parts, precision shafts and pins, precision rings and retaining components, precision tubes and hollow components, precision springs and elastic components, and precision housings and structural components are expected to generate over $118 billion in additional market value between 2025 and 2030. Specific growth estimates include $10 billion for microcomponents, $26 billion for shafts and pins, $20 billion for rings and retaining components, $17 billion for tubes and hollow components, $11 billion for springs and elastic components, and $34 billion for housings and structural components. Drivers include industrial and electronic component miniaturization, precision manufacturing for emerging mobility solutions, ultra-high-tolerance parts for medical and aerospace applications, advances in high-speed machining, laser processing and metrology, integration with robotics and factory automation, and smart manufacturing investments, all emphasizing precision, reliability, and performance in advanced manufacturing.

Supply Chain Participants and End-User Landscape in Precision Parts

Key suppliers of raw materials for precision parts include Nippon Steel Corporation, ArcelorMittal S.A., Tata Steel Limited, POSCO Holdings Inc., Thyssenkrupp AG, JFE Steel Corporation, Voestalpine AG, Nucor Corporation, SSAB AB, Baosteel Group Corporation Limited, Novelis Inc., Alcoa Corporation, Rio Tinto plc, Norsk Hydro ASA, Sandvik AB, Kennametal Inc., Mitsubishi Materials Corporation, Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd., Kyocera Corporation, Corning Incorporated, Schaeffler AG, SKF Group, Timken Company, Saint-Gobain S.A., and Hexcel Corporation.

Major wholesalers and distributors serving the precision parts market include MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc., W.W. Grainger Inc., Fastenal Company, Motion Industries Inc., Applied Industrial Technologies Inc., RS Group plc, Würth Group, Ferguson Enterprises Inc., HD Supply Holdings Inc., Global Industrial Company, Lawson Products Inc., Kaman Corporation, WESCO International Inc., Rexel S.A., Sonepar Group, Graybar Electric Company Inc., Industrial Distribution Group, Airgas Inc., BDI-Bearing Distributors Inc., Bearing Headquarters Inc., Travers Tool Co. Inc., McMaster-Carr Supply Company, Reid Supply Company, and Zoro Tools Inc.

Prominent end users of precision parts span a wide range of industries and include Toyota Motor Corporation, General Motors Company, Ford Motor Company, Airbus SE, The Boeing Company, Siemens AG, Caterpillar Inc., Komatsu Ltd., Deere & Company, ABB Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, Honeywell International Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Rockwell Automation Inc., FANUC Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Bosch Rexroth AG, DMG MORI Co., Ltd., Haas Automation Inc., Makino Milling Machine Co., Ltd., Trumpf SE + Co. KG, KUKA AG, Atlas Copco AB, GE Aerospace, and Lockheed Martin Corporation.

New additions to our 2026 reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

Learn More About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company ( ) is a leading market intelligence firm renowned for its expertise in company, market, and consumer research. We have published over 30,000+ reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package and much more.

Disclaimer: Please note that the findings, conclusions and recommendations that TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd delivers are based on information gathered in good faith from both primary and secondary sources, whose accuracy we are not always in a position to guarantee. As such TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd can accept no liability whatever for actions taken based on any information that may subsequently prove to be incorrect. Analysis and findings included in TBRC reports and presentations are our estimates, opinions and are not intended as statements of fact or investment guidance.

Contact Us:

The Business Research Company

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Europe +44 7882 955267

Asia & Others +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Email:...

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: "

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 7882 955267

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Precision Parts Market Forecast Report Featuring Segment Analysis And Strategic Industry Insight News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. October 28, 2026, 16:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, World & Regional



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.