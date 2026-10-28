Joining Fleetio's network gives managed fleets a Lenexa option for streamlined repair approvals, records, and shop or mobile service.

Champion FleetCare (NASDAQ:CFC)

- Christopher Bennett of Champion FleetCare

LENEXA, KS, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Champion FleetCare Joins Fleetio Maintenance Shop Network in Lenexa

LENEXA, Kan. - October 2026 - Champion FleetCare has joined Fleetio's Maintenance Shop Network, giving Fleetio-managed fleets a new maintenance and repair option in Lenexa and the Kansas City metro area. Vehicles can be serviced at the company's Lenexa shop or through its mobile fleet service.

Fleetio's network connects fleet operators with participating maintenance providers and supports digital repair workflows. For covered fleets, the process can simplify repair review, authorization, invoicing, and service-record documentation. Fleetio users can also locate participating providers through the platform's shop directory and follow applicable procedures for reviewing and approving repairs.

Through its fleet maintenance services in Lenexa, KS, Champion FleetCare provides preventive maintenance, diagnostics, centralized scheduling, and documentation support for diesel and gas commercial vehicles. Its in-shop and mobile options give fleet managers flexibility in deciding where service should be completed.

Joining the network adds a Fleetio-based service channel to Champion FleetCare's existing fleet-maintenance operation, helping fleet managers coordinate maintenance and repairs through the platform.

A Message From the Owner

"Joining Fleetio's Maintenance Shop Network gives fleet managers a more direct way to coordinate service with our team. We can support vehicles at our Lenexa shop or through mobile service," said Christopher Bennett of Champion FleetCare.

About Champion FleetCare

Champion FleetCare provides fleet maintenance and commercial vehicle repair from its Lenexa, Kansas, facility, with mobile and in-shop service available throughout the Kansas City metro area. Its services support diesel and gas trucks, trailers, vans, buses, RVs, motorhomes, and mixed commercial fleets. The facility is located at 13711 W 107th St, Lenexa, KS 66215, United States.

Christopher Bennett

Champion FleetCare

+1 913 206 5683

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Champion FleetCare Joins Fleetio Maintenance Shop Network in Lenexa News Provided By Advanced Digital Media Services October 28, 2026, 16:16 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Technology



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