HAT Plumbing, Heating & Air Opens North Richland Hills Office To Serve Northeast Tarrant County Homeowners

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The Fort Worth plumbing and HVAC company now runs a second local office on Davis Boulevard with 24/7 service for NRH and nearby cities.

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- HAT Plumbing, Heating & Air, a residential plumbing, heating and air conditioning company based in Fort Worth, has opened a second office at 8376 Davis Blvd, Suite 254, in North Richland Hills. The new location gives homeowners in North Richland Hills and the surrounding northeast Tarrant County communities a closer point of contact for plumbing repairs, water heater work, drain and sewer service, and heating and cooling.The company's name reflects the standard it sets for its technicians: Honest. Attentive. Thorough. Like the Fort Worth office on Pebble Drive, the North Richland Hills office is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, including nights, weekends and holidays.Plumbing is the core of the new office's work. Services available to North Richland Hills homeowners include leak detection and repair, drain cleaning, sewer camera inspections and repairs, tank and tankless water heater installation and repair, repiping, gas line service, toilet and fixture repair, garbage disposals and water filtration. The company also handles air conditioning repair, replacement and maintenance, ductless mini splits, and furnace installation and repair.The move into North Richland Hills follows the kinds of plumbing problems common in the area's housing. Much of the city was built from the 1950s through the 1980s, and original supply lines, water heaters and shutoff valves in those homes are now decades old. Across much of south and central North Richland Hills, homes sit on expansive clay soils that swell when wet and shrink when dry, movement that can put stress on pipes under a slab foundation.Water quality is another factor. The city's 2025 Drinking Water Quality Report lists hardness of roughly 6 to 9 grains per gallon. Over time, that level of hardness can leave scale inside tank water heaters and tankless units, which is why the company recommends regular flushing and descaling as part of water heater care.HAT Plumbing, Heating & Air in North Richland Hills, TX also works within the city's permit requirements on common jobs. Water heater replacements in North Richland Hills require a permit, a drain pan and an outside drain line where possible, and slab leak repairs reachable only from under the slab must be documented for the city inspector. The company builds those steps into its jobs so homeowners are not left sorting out code requirements on their own.From the Davis Boulevard office, the company serves North Richland Hills along with nearby communities including Hurst, Bedford, Euless, Keller, Colleyville, Grapevine and Richland Hills. The Fort Worth office continues to serve Fort Worth, Arlington and the rest of the company's Tarrant County service area.Homeowners can expect the same approach at both locations. The company uses upfront, flat-rate pricing, so customers see the price before work begins. Its plumbing work is performed under Texas plumbing license M-37665, regulated by the Texas State Board of Plumbing Examiners, and its HVAC work under license TACLA158622E, regulated by the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. Financing options are available for larger projects, and the Stetson Select membership offers ongoing maintenance for plumbing and HVAC systems.North Richland Hills residents can reach the new office at (817) 405-4443, book service online, or learn more about local plumbing services on the company's North Richland Hills plumber page.About HAT Plumbing, Heating & AirHAT Plumbing, Heating & Air is a residential plumbing, heating and air conditioning company serving Fort Worth, North Richland Hills and communities across Tarrant County, Texas. The company offers 24/7 service, upfront flat-rate pricing and the Stetson Select membership, with offices at 7630 Pebble Drive in Fort Worth and 8376 Davis Blvd, Suite 254, in North Richland Hills. Learn more at .Media ContactHAT Plumbing, Heating & AirAddress: 8376 Davis Blvd Suite 254, North Richland Hills, TX 76182Phone: (817) 405-4443Website:

Joey Allen

HAT Plumbing, Heating & Air

+1 817-405-4443

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HAT Plumbing, Heating & Air Opens North Richland Hills Office to Serve Northeast Tarrant County Homeowners News Provided By Icepick Development, LLC October 28, 2026, 16:16 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management, World & Regional



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