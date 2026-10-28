Andy Tse earns 2026 FastExpert recognition for his production, market expertise, and long-standing record serving San Jose and Silicon Valley.

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Andy Tse, Broker/Owner and leader of Tse Group Real Estate, has been named a 2026 Top Real Estate Agent in San Jose, CA by FastExpert.Backed by 23 years of experience, more than 2,700 closed transactions, and over $5 billion in career sales, Tse has built a reputation as one of the best real estate agents in San Jose, CA.He works with buyers and sellers throughout San Jose, Saratoga, Cupertino, Los Gatos, and surrounding Silicon Valley communities, combining detailed market analysis with a hands-on approach to pricing, preparation, and negotiation.What Did FastExpert Recognize Andy Tse For?FastExpert named Tse a 2026 Top Agent in San Jose, CA, recognizing his experience, recent production, client feedback, and market presence.The recognition reflects Tse's long-standing activity across Silicon Valley and his ability to guide both buyers and sellers through highly competitive, high-value transactions."Every property and every client requires a different strategy," says Tse. "Our job is to understand the market, prepare thoroughly, and give clients the information they need to make a strong decision."What Makes Andy Tse One of the Best Real Estate Agents in San Jose?Tse combines substantial transaction experience with a highly structured approach to preparing, pricing, and negotiating real estate.For sellers, his team focuses on property preparation, staging, targeted marketing, and pricing designed to create strong early interest. Tse's strategic approach has produced an average sale price to original list price ratio of 106.21%.Buyers benefit from his detailed understanding of neighborhood-level values, market shifts, and negotiation strategy. Client feedback frequently highlights his ability to provide candid advice, remain directly involved, and help families navigate both financial and emotional decisions.Experience Proof Points:- 23 years of real estate experience- More than 2,700 career transactions- More than $5 billion in total career sales volume- Named a 2026 FastExpert Top Agent in San Jose, CA- Tse Group ranked #3 Team in the United States in the Large Team category by volume in 2026- Ranked #3 Team in California in 2026- 106.21% average sale price to original list price ratio- Backed by approximately 600 five-star client reviews- Specialized experience across San Jose, Saratoga, Cupertino, Los Gatos, and surrounding Silicon Valley marketsWhat Does the Recognition Mean for San Jose Buyers and Sellers?FastExpert's recognition highlights the value of working with an agent who remains highly active in the San Jose market.The median sale price is approximately $1.35 million, down 5% year over year, while 1,489 homes sold during the latest reporting period. Homes are taking a median of about 22 days to sell.Despite softer pricing, competition remains strong for desirable properties. Homes are closing for an average of 101.1% of asking price, and roughly 46.4% sell above list. At the same time, about 28.5% of listings receive a price reduction.For sellers, those numbers reinforce the importance of accurate pricing and strong preparation. Buyers need to understand where competition remains intense and where market conditions may create room to negotiate.Who Is Andy Tse?Andy Tse is the Broker/Owner and leader of Tse Group Real Estate, serving buyers and sellers throughout San Jose and the broader Silicon Valley market.His practice is built around proactive guidance, detailed market analysis, and hands-on support from property preparation through closing. Clients consistently highlight his market knowledge, negotiation skills, responsiveness, and ability to manage complex or emotional transactions with care.Over more than two decades in real estate, Tse has developed particular expertise in high-value residential sales and competitive Silicon Valley markets while continuing to work directly with clients on major strategic decisions.Buying or selling in San Jose, CA? Contact Andy Tse at... to discuss your next move.

Andy Tse

Andy Tse

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Andy Tse Named a 2026 Top Real Estate Agent in San Jose, CA by FastExpert News Provided By GoFlyDragon October 28, 2026, 16:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management, World & Regional



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