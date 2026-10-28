Tse Group leader Andy Tse earns 2026 FastExpert recognition for his production, market expertise, and long-standing record in Saratoga, CA.

SARATOGA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Andy Tse, Broker/Owner and leader of Tse Group Real Estate, has been named a 2026 Top Real Estate Agent in Saratoga, CA, by FastExpert.Backed by 23 years of experience, more than 2,700 closed transactions, and over $5 billion in career sales, Tse has built a reputation as one of the best real estate agents in Saratoga.He works with buyers and sellers throughout Saratoga, San Jose, Cupertino, Los Gatos, and surrounding Silicon Valley communities, combining detailed market analysis with a hands-on approach to pricing, preparation, and negotiation.What Did FastExpert Recognize Andy Tse For?FastExpert named Tse a 2026 Top Agent in Saratoga, CA, recognizing his experience, transaction history, client feedback, and recent market activity.The recognition is particularly relevant to Tse's long-standing presence in Saratoga, where high property values and limited inventory make pricing, preparation, and negotiation especially important."Every Saratoga property has its own value drivers, from location and lot size to condition and buyer demand," says Tse. "Our job is to understand those details, prepare the home correctly, and give clients a strategy built around the current market."What Makes Andy Tse One of the Best Real Estate Agents in Saratoga?Tse combines substantial transaction experience with a detailed understanding of Saratoga's high-value residential market.For sellers, his team focuses on property preparation, staging, professional marketing, and strategic pricing designed to generate strong early interest. His broader sales record reflects a disciplined approach to positioning properties, with an average sale price to original list price ratio of 106.21%.Buyers benefit from his knowledge of neighborhood-level values, property condition, offer strategy, and the competitive dynamics that can differ significantly from one Saratoga home to another.Client feedback frequently highlights Tse's direct involvement, negotiation skills, and ability to guide families through both complex financial decisions and emotional sales of long-held properties.Experience Proof Points:- 23 years of real estate experience- More than 2,700 career transactions- More than $5 billion in total career sales volume- Named a 2026 FastExpert Top Agent in Saratoga, CA- Tse Group ranked #3 Team in the United States in the Large Team category by volume in 2026- Ranked #3 Team in California in 2026- 106.21% average sale price to original list price ratio- Backed by approximately 600 five-star client reviews- Extensive experience across Saratoga, San Jose, Cupertino, Los Gatos, and surrounding Silicon Valley communitiesWhat Does the Recognition Mean for Saratoga Buyers and Sellers?The Saratoga real estate market remains a competitive, high-value market. The median sale price is approximately $3.86 million, down 2.4% year over year, while 79 homes sold during the latest reporting period, an increase of 41.5%.Homes are taking a median of about 18 days to sell and closing for an average of 101.5% of asking price. More than half of recent properties, 51.3%, sold above list.For sellers, those numbers reinforce the importance of accurate pricing and strong presentation. Buyers should be prepared to move decisively on desirable homes while still evaluating value carefully in a market where individual properties can command very different levels of competition.Who Is Andy Tse?Andy Tse is the Broker/Owner and leader of Tse Group Real Estate, serving buyers and sellers throughout Saratoga and the broader Silicon Valley market.His practice is built around proactive guidance, detailed market analysis, and hands-on support from property preparation through closing. Over more than two decades in real estate, Tse has developed particular experience with high-value residential properties and competitive Silicon Valley transactions.Backed by hundreds of five-star client reviews, he is known for his market knowledge, negotiation skills, responsiveness, and ability to stay closely involved in major strategic decisions.Buying or selling in Saratoga, CA? Contact Andy Tse and Tse Group Real Estate to discuss your next move.

Andy Tse

Andy Tse

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Andy Tse Named a 2026 Top Real Estate Agent in Saratoga, CA by FastExpert News Provided By GoFlyDragon October 28, 2026, 16:25 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management, World & Regional



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