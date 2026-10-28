FRONTSTEPS And Avidxchange Announce Exclusive Embedded Partnership To Simplify Accounts Payable In FRONTSTEPS Manager

Together, the software leaders are launching a simpler bill-paying experience for community associations and the vendors who serve them.

- Matt DeWolfDENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- FRONTSTEPS is excited to announce AvidXchange, a leader in AI-powered accounts payable (AP) and payments solutions for midmarket businesses, as its exclusive AP partner for FRONTSTEPS Manager. Together, the software leaders are launching a simpler bill-paying experience for community associations and the vendors who serve them.The partnership connects FRONTSTEPS' purpose-built community management platform with AvidXchange's AP automation and payment technology. AvidXchange's invoice automation software is now fully embedded into FRONTSTEPS Manager powered by AvidXchange's Accounts Payable as a Service solution, with no separate system, login, or support team. Invoices are captured and pre-filled with AI, matched to GL codes and purchase orders, and routed for approval, all without leaving FRONTSTEPS Manager. The invoice automation solution is fully embedded now with plans for the full AP workflow, including payment automation, to follow.“Our customers have told us that paying vendors should be easy. We agree,” said FRONTSTEPS CEO Matt DeWolf.“It's all about empowering the human behind the keyboard. Every hour a manager spends re-keying an invoice is an hour they're not walking the property or sitting with the board. AP inside Manager gives that time back.”“Expanding our longtime partnership with FRONTSTEPS with our first Accounts Payable as a Service embedded invoice offering felt like a natural fit,” said Michael Praeger, CEO and co-founder of AvidXchange.“At AvidXchange, we're changing the way finance operations work within businesses, including how invoices are captured, approved, and paid. This partnership is not only an opportunity for AvidXchange to deepen its presence in the real estate and community association management industry, but also to work alongside FRONTSTEPS to develop what a best-in-class, embedded, intuitive experience for customers and vendors can truly look like.”FRONTSTEPS and AvidXchange are working together to make AP easier for everyone involved, from finance and accounting teams and managers to the vendors supporting their communities. Both companies are investing in AI–FRONTSTEPS through ALLi, and AvidXchange through AI-powered invoice capture and automation–to reduce manual work, improve workflows, and enhance fraud prevention and protection.To beta test the new AI ingestion feature, FRONTSTEPS Manager users can contact Rob Weinrich at.... The feature will be broadly available November 1, 2026.About FRONTSTEPSFRONTSTEPS is the leading community management platform built for homeowner associations, condo associations, and community management companies. The company provides a comprehensive SaaS platform that powers accounting, payments, homeowner engagement, communications, and community operations such as architectural reviews, violations management, and more. FRONTSTEPS is transforming the industry through AI-powered automation and agentic workflows that simplify operations, improve transparency, and create exceptional homeowner experiences for communities across the United States.FRONTSTEPS Media Contact | Deborah Rae Koch |...About AvidXchangeAvidXchange is the AI-powered accounts payable and payments solution built for midmarket businesses. We combine AI that eliminates manual work with over 25 years of experience and data intelligence to get it right, so finance teams can move faster, pay smarter, and operate with complete confidence. Over 8,000 growth-driven businesses rely on AvidXchange to deliver greater efficiency, tighter control, and real-time visibility into their AP process and to execute millions of payments with accuracy and enhanced security through our proprietary payment network. Additionally, AvidXchange is a licensed money transmitter for B2B payments in the United States, licensed as a Money Transmitter by the New York State Department of Financial Services, as well as all other states that require AvidXchange to have a license. For more information, visit avidxchange.AvidXchange Media Contact | AvidXchange Public Relations |...

Deborah Rae Koch

FRONTSTEPS

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FRONTSTEPS and AvidXchange Announce Exclusive Embedded Partnership to Simplify Accounts Payable in FRONTSTEPS Manager News Provided By FRONTSTEPS October 28, 2026, 16:27 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology



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