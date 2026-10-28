Horton Releases Spanish-Language Versions Of Its Full-Line And Healthcare Catalogs

Healthcare Catalog (Spanish)

Full-Line Catalog (Spanish)

Horton Automatics

Leading provider of automatic pedestrian access doors expands product literature to serve U.S. Spanish-speaking clientele and Central and South American markets

- J Elias Campos, Horton Pedestrian Access VP of MarketingLEWISVILLE, TX, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Horton Automatics, a leading global provider of advanced pedestrian access systems, announced today the release of Spanish-language versions of its two major product resources: the 2026 Full-Line Catalog (Architect & Facility Management Guide) and the 2026 Door Systems for Healthcare Catalog.The new Spanish-language editions are designed to better support Horton's U.S. Spanish-speaking clientele as well as the company's expanding customer base across Central and South America. By delivering comprehensive product details, specification guidance and selection tools in Spanish, Horton continues its commitment to global accessibility, seamless design integration and an exceptional customer experience.2026 FULL-LINE CATALOG (ARCHITECT & FACILITY MANAGEMENT GUIDE)The 2026 Full-Line Catalog showcases a comprehensive array of swing, slide and revolving automatic entrance solutions tailored to ensure that convenience, security and aesthetics are never compromised. Designed to help architects, specifiers, facility managers and building owners elevate their architectural projects, the catalog features high-quality visuals organized into easy-to-navigate, color-coded sections for applications across healthcare, security, retail, commercial, industrial and transportation sectors.2026 DOOR SYSTEMS FOR HEALTHCARE CATALOGTailored specifically to meet the unique and rigorous demands of medical environments, the 32-page Healthcare Catalog features state-of-the-art automatic and manual entrance solutions engineered to enhance patient care, maintain safety and satisfy strict code compliance. Highlights include:. Specialized Application Solutions: Doors engineered for main/emergency room entrances, ICU spaces, patient rooms, airborne isolation rooms, and specialty interior spaces such as pharmacy walk-up windows.. Advanced Infection Control: Touchless entry options, antimicrobial surfaces, and Negative, Positive, and Combination Pressure Room Systems designed to minimize germ transmission.. ICU Innovations: Industry-leading ICU door systems offering maximum opening widths, full-breakaway functionality and optimal patient visibility.“Regardless of the building and application type, Horton provides the perfect balance of innovation and reliability to transform spaces and enhance user experiences,” said J Elias Campos, Horton Pedestrian Access VP of Marketing.“Healthcare facilities in particular have specialized access needs that drive the toughest building codes. By making both of these comprehensive catalogs available in Spanish, we are empowering our Spanish-speaking partners and Latin American customers with the tools they need to specify and implement intelligent entrance systems with complete confidence.”Both Spanish-language catalogs are available in print and digital PDF formats. The digital editions feature interactive Door Selection Tools, including direct links to the Interactive Product Selection Guide and iSpecifyIt. Both catalogs are available for download and printed copies can be requested through Horton Automatics' website.ABOUT HORTON AUTOMATICS AND HORTON PEDESTRIAN ACCESS SOLUTIONSHorton Automaticsis the premium access brand of Horton Pedestrian Access Solutions, a division of Overhead Door Corporation. With three manufacturing locations, multiple service locations, and more than 200 value-adding distribution partners across North America, Horton Pedestrian Access Solutions addresses a broad range of specialty door and access applications under the brands Horton Automatics, Won-DoorTM, Door Services CorporationTM and Motion AccessTM. For more information about Horton's brands and solutions, visit .ABOUT OVERHEAD DOOR CORPORATIONOverhead Door Corporation, based in Lewisville, Texas, is a leading provider of door and access solutions for residential, commercial, institutional, and industrial applications. Operating through three collaborative divisions with respective focus on vehicular, pedestrian, and electronic access solutions, Overhead Door Corporation serves more than 6,000 industry-leading professional distribution partners.An industry pioneer that invented the first upward-acting door in 1921, the first electric garage door opener in 1926, and the first automatic sliding door in 1954, the company manufactures door and access solutions under some of the most trusted brands in North America including the Overhead DoorTM brand, Wayne Dalton, Genie, Horton Automatics, Won-DoorTM and TODCOOverhead Door Corporation is a subsidiary of Sanwa Holdings Corporation of Tokyo, Japan. For additional information, visit .

Jason Vick

Horton Automatics

+1 801-708-6624

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Horton Releases Spanish-Language Versions of its Full-Line and Healthcare Catalogs News Provided By Heinzeroth Marketing Group October 28, 2026, 16:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Real Estate & Property Management



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.