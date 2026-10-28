A Husband Built An AI Job-Search Tool For His Wife. She Landed A Job, And He Open-Sourced - How It Happened? All Detail

MENAFN - Live Mint) A developer has turned his wife's prolonged job search into an open-source artificial intelligence (AI) project, building a tool designed to simplify the process of finding vacancies, preparing applications and tracking their progress.

The developer, who posts on Reddit under the username u/aientech, said his wife, a junior software engineer, had struggled to find a job for almost 10 months. With multiple job portals to navigate and resumes to tailor for individual openings, the application process was taking considerable time.

He built an application called Dossier to bring these tasks together. After his wife landed a job using the tool, he made the project open-source so that other job seekers could use it.

The story was highlighted by entrepreneur Vaibhav Sisinty on X, drawing attention to how AI tools are being used to address practical problems in the workplace.

What is Dossier, and how does it work?

Dossier is a self-hosted job-search application that brings job discovery, application-document preparation and application tracking into one interface.

According to its GitHub repository, the tool can search for job postings through services such as JSearch and Adzuna, including listings sourced from platforms such as LinkedIn and Indeed. Users can also paste a job description directly into the application.

Once a suitable vacancy is identified, Dossier uses information in the candidate's profile to prepare a tailored resume, cover letter and application email. The documents can be refined through a chat interface and downloaded as PDFs.

The application also offers 12 resume themes and a dashboard that tracks applications from the draft stage through to an offer.

The developer has designed the tool to use information supplied in a candidate's profile rather than inventing experience or qualifications. If a job description calls for skills that are missing from the profile, the application is designed to flag the gap instead of fabricating credentials.

Dossier also includes an optional job agent that can run a daily search, assess new postings against a candidate's profile and prepare application drafts for review. It does not automatically submit applications.

Why the developer open-sourced the tool

The motivation behind Dossier was a problem familiar to many job seekers: applying for multiple roles can require substantial repetitive work, even before a candidate reaches the interview stage.

The developer said his wife had been struggling with her job search for almost 10 months. Tailoring her resume for each vacancy was taking time, prompting him to build a tool that could speed up the process.

After she secured a job, he decided to make the application available to others facing similar difficulties.

The project is available on GitHub under the GNU Affero General Public License, an open-source licence that permits users to use, modify and share the software subject to its terms.

Can job seekers keep their data private?

Dossier's self-hosted design is another feature that distinguishes it from a workflow built entirely around third-party online services.

The application can run on a user's own computer or server and supports local AI models through tools such as Ollama and LM Studio. It can also connect to hosted AI providers, including OpenAI-compatible services, Anthropic and Mistral.

Using a local model can help users keep their career profiles and application documents on their own hardware. However, choosing a hosted AI provider means some information must be sent to that provider for processing, as the project's documentation explains.

For job seekers, this distinction matters because resumes and application documents can contain personal contact details, employment histories, educational qualifications and other sensitive information.

Self-hosting also requires technical setup and maintenance, so the privacy benefits may come with additional complexity for users who are not comfortable managing software themselves.

Internet reacts: 'You don't need a dedicated app for this'

The project prompted a range of reactions online, with some users praising the initiative and others suggesting that similar workflows could be created using existing AI assistants.

One user commented, "Dude I just made this into a few routines and skills in cowork. It's not hard."

Another user wrote, "You don't need a dedicated app for this, any LLM can do this easily. Stoked for her!"

"I did something similar using chatgpt agents, more simple and easy. No code needed, just a prompt," the third user commented.

Others welcomed the initiative, particularly from the perspective of people entering the technology industry.

The fourth commented, "As a junior engineer myself, this is pretty dope!"

The fifth user wrote, "he's doing the Lords work," praising the developer for making the tool available to other job seekers.