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DigiKey to Showcase European Growth, Innovation and the Destination DigiKey Experience at electronica Munich 2026

28.10.2026 / 17:10 CET/CEST

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Global distributor highlights advanced semiconductor growth, leading supplier innovations, customer support expertise and immersive booth experiences MUNICH, Oct. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DigiKey, the global distribution leader of electronic components and automation products, invites attendees to visit its booth, C5.401, at electronica Munich, Nov. 10-13, 2026. At this year's event, DigiKey will showcase new products from leading suppliers, highlight its continued growth across Europe, demonstrate technical tools and digital resources and deliver an immersive booth experience designed to connect engineers, designers and procurement professionals with the latest technologies shaping the electronics industry.



As one of DigiKey's fastest-growing regions, Europe continues to see strong demand for advanced semiconductor solutions, multi-market semiconductor technologies and component-level design innovations. The company has experienced significant growth across all major customer segments, with its e-commerce platform driving increasing customer engagement and enabling faster access to the products, technical resources and design tools customers need to accelerate innovation. DigiKey electronica Munich 2026 booth details

This year's booth theme, Destination DigiKey, will guide attendees through an interactive journey inspired by the company's world-class distribution and logistics expertise. Visitors can follow a path through booth C5.401 alongside Cora the Component, DigiKey's enthusiastic guide, while exploring technologies, supplier solutions and interactive experiences throughout the space. Unique booth attractions will include immersive walkthrough tunnels, a dedicated social snapshot station and opportunities to connect directly with DigiKey experts. "Electronica remains one of the most important events for the global electronics industry and a valuable opportunity to connect directly with customers and suppliers from across Europe and beyond," said Dave Doherty, DigiKey CEO. "Europe continues to be a strategic growth market for DigiKey, particularly for board-level components, industrial automation solutions and next-gen electronic design support content. We're excited to bring the Destination DigiKey experience to electronica and showcase the products, expertise and digital capabilities that help engineers and innovators move their ideas from concept to reality." The DigiKey booth will also host live video recordings with leading suppliers, product demonstrations and technical discussions highlighting emerging technologies and new product introductions. A dedicated customer support and service area will offer attendees direct access to DigiKey specialists for product selection assistance, technical questions and sourcing support. Adjacent to DigiKey's booth, attendees can visit the edge lab LIVE! Area, hosted by Messe München and ThroughPut Marketing, which will feature DigiKey supplier partners participating in educational programming and hands-on technology demonstrations in the "DigiKey Row." DigiKey will also host an edge lab LIVE! workshop with engineering influencer Shawn Hymel on reinforcement learning for robotics. Throughout the week, booth visitors will be gifted DigiKey-branded merchandise through its gift distribution experience, inspired by the Product Distribution Center (PDC) that supports DigiKey's customers worldwide. Featured giveaways will include branded apparel and collectible items. Attendees are also invited to stop by the DigiKey Café in Hall B4 to take a break and refuel. DigiKey is also honored to host the WE United reception on Wednesday evening, Nov. 11, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., at its booth, C5.401. Attendees can connect with peers, partners and industry leaders for an evening of networking and conversation with the WE United community. For more information about DigiKey's products, tools and resources in Europe, please visit the DigiKey website. About DigiKey

DigiKey, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is the global leader in electronic components and automation products distribution. DigiKey offers the broadest and deepest selection of products for fast shipment worldwide, with more than 17.7 million components from 3,000 trusted manufacturers. More than one million customers each year, including engineers, designers, builders and procurement professionals, makers and students, rely on DigiKey for innovative digital solutions, design tools and frictionless purchasing experiences that simplify every stage of their projects. Discover more about DigiKey's electronics distribution, automation solutions and design resources atdigikey and on Facebook, X, YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn. Editorial Contact

Laura Stengrim

DigiKey

+1 (218) 681-8000 ext. 14489

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