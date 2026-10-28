Congress Accuses Centre Of Blocking Trains For Nov 1 Delhi Rally

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 28 (IANS) AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal on Wednesday alleged that the Modi-Shah government had become“nervous” and was attempting to prevent people from across the country from reaching Delhi for the INDIA Bloc's November 1 'Delhi Chalo' march and mega rally.

In a post on X, Venugopal claimed that Indian Railways had denied trains for Congress MPs, MLAs and karyakartas from Telangana despite repeated requests.

He said the party's leaders had begun a protest at the South Central Railway General Manager's office against the alleged obstruction.

“Modi-Shah are so nervous, they have started blocking people from all over India who have begun moving to Delhi for the November 1st Delhi Chalo March and Mega Rally,” Venugopal wrote.

He accused the authorities of using such tactics to suppress the public upsurge against what the opposition terms“Vote Chori” and demanded that adequate trains be arranged to meet the growing demand ahead of the November 1 programme.

The Congress leader said the party had made multiple requests for special trains from Telangana, but the Railways had delayed and ultimately refused the arrangements. Party leaders and workers staged a demonstration at the South Central Railway headquarters in Hyderabad to press their demand.

The INDIA Bloc has announced a major mobilisation in Delhi on November 1, including a large rally at Ramleela Maidan, as part of its campaign against alleged electoral irregularities and the functioning of the Election Commission.

Opposition parties have been urging supporters from different states to converge in the national capital for the programme.

Venugopal's statement reflects the opposition's charge that the Centre is trying to restrict participation in the rally by creating logistical hurdles.

The Congress maintains that the denial of trains is a deliberate attempt to suppress public expression and weaken the mobilisation.

Railway authorities have not issued an immediate official response to the specific allegations regarding the Telangana requests.

The protest at the South Central Railway office is expected to continue until the party's demand for additional trains is addressed.

As the countdown to November 1 intensifies, the opposition is likely to step up pressure on the Railways and the Centre to ensure smooth travel arrangements for participants from various states.