Telangana Submitted Report On Drought Situation To Centre: Dy CM

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Oct 28 (IANS) Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said on Wednesday that a report on the drought situation in the state had already been submitted to the Centre and, if necessary, the government would take an all-party delegation to Delhi to meet Union Ministers for the assistance required by the state.

He stated that the state government was taking all necessary precautionary measures to tackle the rainfall deficit and drought-like conditions arising from the impact of El Nino.

He was speaking at an all-party meeting called by the government to discuss measures to tackle the impact of El Nino and the prevailing rainfall deficit.

Cabinet Sub-Committee members and state ministers N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, Tummala Nageswara Rao, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Danasari Seethakka and Vakiti Srihari attended the meeting, along with Chief Secretary Sanjay Jaju and nodal officer Ramakrishna Rao.

Representatives from various political parties participated in the meeting and offered suggestions on measures to support farmers and solutions to drinking water and irrigation problems.

Those present included Anjan Kumar Yadav and Farmers' Commission Chairman Kodanda Reddy from the Congress; Vinod Kumar, L. Ramana and Singireddy Niranjan Reddy from the BRS; BJP Legislature Party Leader Aleti Maheshwar Reddy and MLC Komurayya; AIMIM president and MP Asaduddin Owaisi and Assembly Floor Leader Akbaruddin Owaisi; CPI National Secretary Palla Venkata Reddy and State Secretary Koonamneni Sambasiva Rao and CPM State Secretary John Wesley.

The Deputy Chief Minister stated that the government would move forward with a coordinated action plan, taking into consideration suggestions from all political parties to effectively address the challenges posed by El Nino.

He appealed to all political parties to cooperate with the government in the larger public interest, setting aside political criticism while dealing with a potential crisis.

He said the meeting had been convened by inviting all political parties in the true spirit of democracy. The suggestions put forward by the leaders had been recorded, and the government would make every possible effort to incorporate feasible recommendations into its action plan.

He recalled that the impact of El Nino had been discussed earlier in the Legislative Assembly and that the government had organised various meetings and seminars and consulted scientists and experts. A committee had also been constituted to study the issue, while steps were being taken to raise public awareness.

He said the government was assessing the conditions likely to arise in the coming months and preparing in advance to address the challenges.

Bhatti Vikramarka pointed out that if the rainfall deficit were confined to Telangana alone, there might have been a possibility of reservoirs receiving water from neighbouring states. However, rainfall deficits in neighbouring states and other parts of the country were a matter of concern.

With the availability of water from alternative regions also declining, efficient water-resource management had become increasingly important.

He said the government was formulating plans to make effective use of available resources, taking into account water storage levels in reservoirs. Department-wise measures were being coordinated to anticipate drought conditions and minimise their impact.

The government would make advance arrangements to prevent drinking water shortages in both rural and urban areas and ensure the availability of drinking water and fodder for livestock, he said.

The Deputy Chief Minister assured that the government would take decisions based on the prevailing situation, duly considering the advice of scientists and experts.

Suggestions made by all-party leaders would also be examined, and appropriate measures will be taken, he added.