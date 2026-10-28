Akshay Kumar And Raveena Tandon Reunite As Mohra Returns To Cinemas

Mohra Returns to the Big Screen

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 28 (ANI): The cult classic 'Mohra', starring Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Raveena Tandon, is set to return to theatres as the film celebrates 32 years of its release. Ahead of the much-awaited re-release, Raveena Tandon took a nostalgic trip down memory lane by sharing behind-the-scenes glimpses from her recent film 'Welcome to the Jungle', where she reunited with Akshay Kumar after several years. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raveena Tandon (@officialraveenatandon)

In the shared clips, Raveena and Akshay can be seen recreating their iconic dance steps from the hit song 'Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast', bringing back memories of one of Bollywood's most memorable on-screen pairings. Raveena shared the glimpses with a caption that read,“Since its around the corner! Re-release of Mohra in the theatres near you! Thats the new and improved! #bts welcome to the jungle.”

Legacy of the Cult Hit

Released in 1994, 'Mohra' became a major hit, with its gripping storyline, memorable performances and chart-topping soundtrack contributing to its enduring popularity. Songs such as 'Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast' and 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani' went on to achieve iconic status and remain popular among Bollywood music lovers even decades later. Directed by Rajiv Rai, the film also features Naseeruddin Shah, Paresh Rawal, Gulshan Grover, and Raza Murad among others.

Official Re-release Details

Meanwhile, a re-release trailer of 'Mohra' has been unveiled by Trimurti Films on YouTube.“In a deadly game of power and betrayal, everyone could be a pawn. Experience the twists, the thrills and the songs that made MOHRA unforgettable! Produced by legendary producer Gulshan Rai under the iconic banner of Trimurti Films Pvt. Ltd., with direction, screenplay and editing by celebrated filmmaker Rajiv Rai, MOHRA brings its electrifying action and gripping suspense back to the big screen,” read the official description.

'Mohra' will be re-released in theatres on November 6, 2026. (ANI)

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