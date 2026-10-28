Oscar Nominee Eric Roberts To Star In New Vertical Drama Series Project

Eric Roberts Leads New Vertical Drama Project

Washington DC [US], October 28 (ANI): The Oscar-nominated star Eric Roberts is set to lead the vertical drama titled 'It's My Party and I'll Die If I Want To,' reported Deadline. It is produced under the banner of New Short Media by Alon Shtruzman and Scott Einbinder, reported Deadline. Created by Gev Miron and Charlie Parker, it will be released as both an episodic vertical series and feature film intended for theatrical release.

According to the outlet, the project follows Anna, who races to conceal the shocking truth about her best friend's death on the night of her 21st birthday. As guests arrive and long-buried secrets begin to surface, Anna confronts betrayal and family revelations that threaten to turn a celebration into a night of lies and fatal consequences. Roberts, who was Oscar-nominated for 1985's Runaway Train, stars alongside Merrick Hanna, Neela Jolene and Ryker Baloun.

The Rise of Vertical Drama

Industry Expansion and New Media Platforms

According to Deadline, former Keshet International boss Shtruzman and ex-Cristal Pictures Co-CEO Einbinder launched New Short Media earlier this year, one of a new wave of vertical drama platforms tapping into the in-vogue medium. Shtruzman said:“Vertical drama isn't replacing Hollywood. It's adding a new engine at a time when traditional television and streaming are contracting. Micro-vertical is a new language of storytelling, and this fast-growing category is bringing new investment and new jobs into the entertainment industry.”

Roberts is already featuring in a separate vertical project, Billionaires' Broken Vow, which premiered at America's first microdrama festival earlier this month. (ANI)

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