Kerala Heat Alert: KSDMA Issues Safety Guidelines As Temperatures Rise

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has issued safety guidelines for the public as temperatures rise across the state. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that temperatures in isolated places could be 3 to 4 degrees Celsius above normal between October 28 and November 1. High temperatures can cause serious health problems, including sunstroke, sunburn and dehydration. Authorities have urged people to follow the safety guidelines to protect themselves and others from the effects of extreme heat.

Safety Guidelines



Protect Yourself From The Heat

Avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight between 11 AM and 3 PM.

Drink plenty of clean water, even if you do not feel thirsty.

Avoid drinks that can contribute to dehydration during the day, including alcohol, coffee, tea and carbonated soft drinks.

Wear loose-fitting, light-coloured cotton clothes.

Wear footwear when going outdoors. Carry an umbrella or wear a hat for protection from the sun. Eat plenty of fruits and vegetables. Drink ORS solution and buttermilk (sambharam) to stay hydrated.

Fire Safety And Forest Precautions

Markets, buildings and dumping yards are at a higher risk of catching fire and allowing it to spread. Authorities must conduct fire safety audits and take the necessary precautions. People living near these areas and business owners should remain alert.

Extreme heat can also increase the risk of forest fires. Tourists and people living near forest areas must avoid activities that could start fires and strictly follow instructions issued by the Forest Department.

Safety Measures For Schools And Children

Educational institutions must ensure that students have access to clean drinking water and that classrooms have proper ventilation. Examination halls must also have adequate drinking water, especially during exam periods.

Schools and parents should pay special attention to children's safety. Schools should avoid or reschedule assemblies and other events that expose children to direct sunlight. During excursions, schools must ensure that children are not exposed to extreme heat between 11 AM and 3 PM.

Panchayat authorities and Anganwadi staff must make suitable arrangements to protect children at Anganwadi centres from the heat.

Special Care For Vulnerable Groups

Bedridden patients, older people, pregnant women, children, persons with disabilities and people with existing illnesses should avoid direct sunlight between 11 AM and 3 PM. These groups are more vulnerable to heat-related illnesses and require special care.

Companies must take steps to protect online food delivery workers who use two-wheelers during peak afternoon hours. They should provide heat-protective clothing and allow workers to take short rest breaks when needed.

Journalists and police personnel on duty should use umbrellas and avoid direct sunlight during these hours. Their departments must provide drinking water to help prevent dehydration.

Public Events, Travel And Outdoor Work

Organisers of public events and meetings must provide sufficient drinking water and shaded areas for attendees. Meetings should preferably not be scheduled between 11 AM and 3 PM.

Travellers should take regular rest breaks and carry drinking water. Construction workers, agricultural labourers, street vendors and others engaged in strenuous outdoor work should adjust their working hours and take adequate rest.

Protect Animals And Conserve Water

Do not allow cattle to graze under the afternoon sun or leave pets tied up outdoors in the heat. Ensure that animals and birds have access to sufficient drinking water. Never leave children or pets inside parked vehicles.

Use water carefully and avoid wastage. Make the most of opportunities to harvest rainwater when it rains, and carry a small bottle of drinking water when going out.

If you feel unwell, rest immediately and seek medical assistance. The public should also remain alert to official warnings issued by the IMD and KSDMA and follow their instructions.