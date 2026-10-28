Epitaxial Wafer And Chip Technology - Global Strategic Business Report 2026: AIXTRON, Applied Materials, ASM International And Coherent Dominate

Dublin, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Epitaxial Wafer and Chip Technology - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global epitaxial wafer and chip technology market was valued at US$65.3 million in 2025 and is projected to reach US$2.2 billion by 2032, advancing at a compound annual growth rate of 65.3%. A comprehensive new market report analyzes the technologies, applications, materials, competitive dynamics and regional developments shaping this rapidly expanding semiconductor segment.

Market Trends and Growth Drivers

Epitaxial wafer and chip technology is becoming increasingly important to the production of high-performance, energy-efficient semiconductor devices. Precise control over layer thickness, composition, doping and uniformity supports advanced power electronics, radio-frequency components, LEDs, laser diodes, optoelectronics and CMOS devices. Demand is increasing across telecommunications, automotive, consumer electronics, aerospace, industrial automation and defense applications.

Adoption of compound semiconductors, particularly silicon carbide and gallium nitride, is accelerating market growth. These materials deliver the switching performance, thermal stability and efficiency required for electric vehicles, renewable energy systems, smart grids, data centers and high-frequency communications infrastructure. Epitaxial capabilities are consequently becoming strategic assets for semiconductor manufacturers and governments seeking greater supply-chain resilience and technological independence.

Technology Innovation Expands Production Capabilities

Advances in chemical vapor deposition, molecular beam epitaxy and metal-organic chemical vapor deposition are improving material purity, production consistency and control over complex semiconductor structures. Manufacturers are extending these processes beyond silicon to silicon carbide, gallium nitride, gallium arsenide and indium phosphide for high-power, high-frequency and optoelectronic devices.

Automation, precision metrology and real-time defect detection are supporting higher yields and reduced process variability. Enhanced thermal management and wafer-handling systems are also enabling production on 200 mm and 300 mm wafers, improving throughput and reducing cost per die. Selective-area growth, epitaxial lateral overgrowth and heterogeneous integration are opening opportunities for compact, multifunctional chip architectures. AI-based process control and digital twins further help manufacturers optimize recipes, predict growth behavior and shorten development cycles.

Expanding End-Use Demand

Electric vehicle manufacturers are adopting silicon carbide epitaxial devices for efficient inverters, converters and battery systems. Telecommunications companies depend on gallium nitride RF wafers for 5G infrastructure, satellite communications and radar. Additional demand comes from smartphones, wearable devices, displays, biometric sensors, advanced driver-assistance systems, vehicle-to-everything communications, medical sensors and industrial equipment.

Government semiconductor programs, including the U.S. CHIPS Act, the EU Chips Act and China's "Made in China 2025" initiative, are supporting domestic manufacturing capacity and advanced materials research. Sustainability requirements are also encouraging adoption of epitaxial power devices that can reduce energy consumption and associated carbon emissions. Investment in quantum computing, silicon photonics, neuromorphic chips and 6G communications is expected to create further demand for customized substrates and ultra-low-defect materials.

Report Scope

The report evaluates the global epitaxial wafer and chip technology market by value in US dollars and provides forecasts from 2025 through 2032.



Materials: Gallium, arsenic, gallium nitride, gallium arsenide, indium phosphide gallium arsenide, indium phosphide and other materials.

Applications: Microelectronics, optoelectronics, RF and microwave applications, and other applications.

Wafer sizes: 50-100 mm, 100-150 mm, 150-200 mm and above 200 mm. Regions: United States, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

Key Market Insights



The gallium segment is forecast to reach US$825.1 million by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 74.7%.

The arsenic segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 56.3% during the analysis period.

The U.S. market was valued at US$17.8 million in 2025.

China is forecast to reach US$616.4 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 77.8%. The analysis also identifies opportunities and competitive developments across Japan, Canada, Germany and the wider Asia-Pacific region.

Business Value of the Report



Independent annual sales analysis and market forecasts covering 2025-2032.

Assessment of the principal technologies, materials, applications and wafer sizes.

Regional analysis of established and emerging semiconductor markets.

Evaluation of market drivers, constraints, competitive conditions and revenue opportunities.

Company intelligence covering major participants across the epitaxial wafer and chip technology ecosystem. Complimentary report updates for one year.

Companies Featured

Companies covered include AIXTRON SE, Applied Materials, Inc., ASM International N.V., Coherent Corp., EpiGaN AS, GlobalWafers Co., Ltd., IQE PLC, KLA Corporation, Mattson Technology, Inc., NuFlare Technology Inc., RIBER S.A., Siltronic AG, SK Siltron Co., Ltd., Soitec, SPTS Technologies, Sumco Corporation, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd., Tokyo Electron Limited, Veeco Instruments Inc. and WaferWorks Corporation.

Domain Expert Insights and Differentiated Intelligence



Expert perspectives: The analysis incorporates insights from specialists across industry, enterprise and academia to provide context beyond conventional published research.

Early market signals: The report tracks shifts emerging from expert discussions, corporate activity and market developments before they are fully reflected in traditional secondary research.

Validated intelligence: Findings draw on conference sessions, keynotes, panel discussions, corporate disclosures, annual reports, institutional publications and other verified sources.

Strategic direction: The report connects technology, investment and competitive signals to identify where the market is moving and which developments are most relevant to business strategy.

Company-level analysis: Coverage extends beyond market forecasts to examine organizations influencing innovation, capacity expansion and competition. Relevant market-share analysis: Competitive structures are assessed at global and regional levels where market conditions and available evidence support meaningful comparison.

The report is designed to help semiconductor manufacturers, materials suppliers, technology developers, investors and strategic decision-makers evaluate market opportunities, anticipate competitive shifts and plan for the next phase of growth in global epitaxial wafer and chip technology.

Key Attributes

