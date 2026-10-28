Underwater Communication Systems - Global Strategic Business Report (2026-2032) Featuring Intelligence On Kongsberg Gruppen, L3harris Technologies, Saab AB, And Sonardyne

Dublin, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Underwater Communication Systems - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global underwater communication systems market was valued at US$3.9 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$8.1 billion by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8% during the forecast period. Market growth is being supported by rising investment in maritime security, autonomous underwater platforms, offshore energy infrastructure, oceanographic research and environmental monitoring.

Underwater Communication Systems Market Trends and Growth Drivers

Underwater communication systems have become essential to defense, commercial and scientific marine operations. They support data, voice and video transmission among submarines, autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs), remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), seabed sensors and other submerged platforms. Growing demand for real-time subsea intelligence is accelerating the modernization of underwater networks and expanding their role in surveillance, navigation, seabed mapping, infrastructure inspection and unmanned vehicle control.

Maritime security concerns and the strategic importance of undersea domain awareness are driving government investment in naval communications, tactical underwater networks and subsea surveillance. Commercial demand is also increasing as offshore oil and gas operators, renewable energy developers, research institutions and environmental agencies deploy more connected assets in deep-water and coastal environments.

Autonomous Platforms and Subsea Infrastructure Reshape Market Requirements

The expanding use of AUVs and ROVs is creating demand for secure, reliable and low-latency underwater data transmission. These vehicles are increasingly deployed for pipeline inspection, mine detection, subsea cable maintenance, hydrographic surveying and oceanographic data collection. Their performance depends on communication systems capable of transmitting telemetry, sensor data and navigation commands under challenging operating conditions.

Offshore wind farms, subsea energy installations, deep-sea projects and distributed sensor networks are also increasing the need for continuous monitoring and control. In response, manufacturers are developing hybrid systems that combine acoustic, optical and electromagnetic communication technologies. Fixed seabed nodes, compact underwater modems and interoperable sensor platforms are supporting the development of connected underwater networks and smart ocean infrastructure.

Technology Innovation Advances Underwater Data Transmission

Acoustic communication remains central to the market, with advances in signal modulation, adaptive beamforming and noise cancellation improving performance in complex marine environments. Optical underwater communication is gaining momentum in short-range, high-bandwidth applications, including real-time video transmission for ROVs and diving operations. Electromagnetic systems continue to serve selected shallow-water and specialized applications.

Artificial intelligence and machine learning are enabling dynamic channel optimization, predictive analytics and greater autonomy across underwater platforms. Improvements in batteries, energy harvesting, pressure-resistant materials and component miniaturization are extending deployment duration while reducing maintenance requirements. Satellite-connected surface buoys and cross-domain platforms are further integrating underwater, surface and space-based networks.

Market Outlook and Key Insights



The hardware segment is forecast to reach US$4.7 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 10.2%.

The software segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 12.1% during the analysis period.

The United States underwater communication systems market was valued at approximately US$1.1 billion in 2025.

China is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 14.1%, reaching approximately US$1.7 billion by 2032. Additional growth opportunities are assessed across Japan, Canada, Germany, the wider Asia-Pacific region, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

Report Scope

The report analyzes the global underwater communication systems market by value and provides annual sales analysis and forecasts from 2025 through 2032.



Component: Hardware, software and services.

Connectivity: Hardwired and wireless systems.

Application: Climate monitoring, environmental monitoring, hydrography, oceanography, pollution monitoring and other applications.

End User: Marine, military and defense, oil and gas, scientific research and development, and other end users. Geographic Coverage: United States, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, including major national and regional markets.

Strategic Value of the Market Report



Comprehensive analysis of the global underwater communication systems market across major segments and geographic regions.

Assessment of technology trends, market drivers, operational requirements and potential constraints.

Competitive intelligence covering leading participants and their presence across key markets.

Actionable insights designed to support market entry, investment, product development and revenue planning.

Annual market forecasts presented in US$ millions for the period from 2025 to 2032. Complimentary report updates for one year, providing continued access to relevant market developments.

Key Questions Addressed



How will the global underwater communication systems market evolve through 2032?

Which technology, application and end-user trends will have the greatest impact on growth?

Which market segments are expected to record the strongest expansion?

How will regional demand and competitive positioning change during the forecast period? Which companies are shaping the underwater communication systems competitive landscape?

Selected Companies Featured

The report includes company intelligence on Advanced Navigation, Amron International, Ceebus Technologies, Channel Technologies Group, C-Tecnics, EvoLogics GmbH, Global Dynamix Inc., Hydromea, JASCO Applied Sciences, JW Fishers, Kongsberg Gruppen, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Nautronix, NEC Corporation, Nortek AS, Ocean Technology Systems, Outland Technology, RJE International Inc., Saab AB and Sonardyne International Ltd.

Domain Expert Insights

The analysis incorporates perspectives from industry, enterprise and academic experts to provide context beyond conventional secondary research. The report tracks early market signals emerging from expert discussions, company activity, conference sessions, corporate disclosures, annual reports and institutional publications. These inputs are validated and synthesized to identify strategic market direction, changing customer requirements and technologies likely to influence future demand.

The report also examines company-level developments and competitive conditions across individual regions. Rather than relying solely on a single global market share measure, the analysis considers geographic differences where they materially affect competitive structure, market access and growth opportunities. This approach delivers a more relevant view of the companies, technologies and regional dynamics shaping the global underwater communication systems market.

Key Attributes

