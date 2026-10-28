Thorium Reactors - Global Strategic Business Report (2026-2032) Featuring Intelligence On CNNC, Copenhagen Atomics, Flibe Energy And Terrapower

Dublin, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Thorium Reactors - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global thorium reactors market was valued at US$160.8 million in 2025 and is projected to reach US$285.7 million by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. Market growth is being supported by rising demand for low-carbon baseload power, greater emphasis on energy security, advances in reactor engineering, and increased investment in next-generation nuclear technologies.

Thorium Reactors Gain Momentum in the Global Energy Transition

Thorium reactors are attracting growing interest as governments and energy companies evaluate alternatives to conventional uranium-based nuclear power. Thorium fuel cycles offer potential advantages in fuel availability, reactor safety, waste reduction, and proliferation resistance. These benefits align with global efforts to develop reliable, carbon-neutral electricity sources capable of complementing intermittent renewable energy such as wind and solar power.

India, China, Norway, and other countries with significant thorium resources are investing in research programs, demonstration projects, and prototype reactors. Molten salt reactor technologies remain central to many development initiatives because they can incorporate passive safety systems, operate at comparatively low pressure, and support efficient fuel utilization.

Energy Security and Nuclear Waste Management Drive Investment

The geographic distribution of thorium resources is strengthening its strategic appeal. Countries with limited access to domestic uranium supplies may use thorium technology to reduce fuel import dependence and improve long-term energy resilience. This opportunity is particularly relevant for emerging economies facing rapid electricity demand growth and heightened exposure to global commodity and geopolitical risks.

Thorium fuel cycles may also reduce the volume of long-lived transuranic waste generated by nuclear power production. Certain advanced reactor concepts are being designed to consume existing nuclear materials, potentially supporting legacy waste management programs. Lower plutonium production and improved fuel efficiency could further enhance the regulatory and environmental profile of thorium-based nuclear systems.

Technology Advances Support Commercialization

Progress in corrosion-resistant alloys, high-temperature materials, reactor modeling, fuel processing, and modular construction is helping address longstanding commercialization barriers. Experimental programs, including India's Advanced Heavy Water Reactor and China's Thorium Molten Salt Reactor, are contributing operational data and validating safety protocols.

International research involving government agencies, academic institutions, reactor developers, and energy companies is expanding the industry's technical knowledge base. Small modular reactor development is also creating opportunities for thorium technologies by supporting scalable deployment, shorter construction schedules, and potential use in remote grids, industrial facilities, and regions with limited transmission infrastructure.

Thorium Reactors Market Growth Drivers



Rising demand for dependable, low-carbon baseload electricity

National energy security strategies and reduced reliance on imported uranium

Advances in molten salt reactors and small modular reactor technologies

Potential reductions in long-lived nuclear waste and plutonium production

Growing investment in advanced nuclear research and demonstration projects

Replacement requirements associated with aging coal and nuclear power plants Policy support for clean energy systems that complement renewable generation

Market Segmentation and Geographic Coverage

The report analyzes the global thorium reactors market by reactor type and application. Reactor categories include Liquid Fluoride Thorium Reactors (LFTR), High-Temperature Gas-Cooled Reactors (HTGR), Molten Salt Reactors (MSR), and other reactor types. Applications include electricity generation, industrial operations, research and development, and additional specialized uses.

Geographic coverage includes the United States, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. Country-level analysis covers major established and emerging markets, including France, Germany, the United Kingdom, India, Australia, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

Key Market Insights



The Liquid Fluoride Thorium Reactor segment is forecast to reach US$79.3 million by 2032, advancing at a CAGR of 10.2%.

The High-Temperature Gas-Cooled Reactor segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% during the analysis period.

The U.S. thorium reactors market was valued at US$43.6 million in 2025.

China is expected to expand at a CAGR of 13.6%, reaching US$65.4 million by 2032. Japan, Canada, Germany, and the broader Asia-Pacific region are also expected to generate notable development and investment opportunities.

Competitive Landscape

The report evaluates company strategies, technology development, geographic presence, and participation across the thorium reactor value chain. Featured organizations include China National Nuclear Corporation, Copenhagen Atomics, Flibe Energy, General Electric, Lightbridge Corporation, Moltex Energy, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Seaborg Technologies, Terrestrial Energy, TerraPower, ThorCon Power, Thor Energy, X-Energy, Thorium Power Canada, and other market participants.

Domain Expert Insights

The analysis incorporates perspectives from industry specialists, enterprise leaders, researchers, and academic experts. The report tracks early market signals emerging from company activity, technical conferences, panel discussions, corporate disclosures, annual reports, institutional publications, and other validated intelligence sources.

These findings connect technology developments with strategic market direction, helping decision-makers assess commercialization prospects, regional competitive dynamics, policy influences, and potential revenue opportunities. Market share analysis is applied where relevant across major regions, reflecting differences in local industry structures rather than relying solely on a single global measure.

Report Benefits



Independent annual market forecasts from 2025 through 2032

Detailed analysis of thorium reactor technologies, applications, and regions

Evaluation of market drivers, restraints, risks, and commercialization barriers

Competitive intelligence covering established companies and emerging developers

Actionable insights supporting investment, market entry, partnership, and technology strategies Complimentary report updates for one year

Key Attributes

