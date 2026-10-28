Global Surgical Robotic Systems Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2033 Market To Reach USD 45.6 Billion At 14.9% CAGR As Minimally Invasive Surgery Expands

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Surgical Robotic Systems Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2026-2033" has been added tooffering.

The global surgical robotic systems market was valued at USD 14.1 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 17.2 billion in 2026 to USD 45.6 billion by 2033. The market is expected to register a compound annual growth rate of 14.9% from 2026 to 2033, reflecting sustained demand for robotic technologies across a growing range of surgical specialties and healthcare settings.

North America led the global surgical robotic systems market in 2025, accounting for 47.0% of total revenue. The region's leading position highlights its significant adoption of surgical robots, accessories, and related services. The report also evaluates market development across Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA, providing regional and country-level insights into revenue opportunities, competitive conditions, and evolving industry trends.

The report delivers revenue and volume forecasts at the global, regional, and country levels, supported by an analysis of key market trends across individual sub-segments from 2021 - 2033. Market segmentation covers components, applications, end-use settings, and geographic regions, enabling businesses to assess growth opportunities and make informed strategic decisions.

Market Segmentation by Component



Surgical robots

Surgical robotic accessories Surgical robotic services

The component analysis examines the market contribution and growth potential of robotic platforms, supporting accessories, and services. This coverage helps industry participants evaluate revenue prospects across equipment sales, recurring accessory demand, and service-based business models.

Market Segmentation by Application



General surgery

Gynecology

Urology

Orthopedic surgery, including hip, knee, and spine procedures

Neurosurgery

Cardiac surgery

Bariatric surgery

Bronchoscopy/Pulmonary procedures Other surgical applications

The application outlook provides insight into the use of surgical robotic systems across established and emerging procedure categories. Its detailed assessment supports market planning by identifying specialties with expanding adoption, product innovation, and revenue potential.

Market Segmentation by End-use



Inpatient Outpatient

The end-use analysis assesses demand across inpatient and outpatient environments, helping stakeholders understand how purchasing priorities and surgical delivery models influence market expansion.

Regional and Country Coverage



North America: U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Europe: Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, and Norway

Asia Pacific: China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, and Thailand

Latin America: Brazil and Argentina MEA: South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Kuwait

The report provides a comprehensive view of the surgical robotic systems market, including market estimates, growth forecasts, segment performance, regional revenue analysis, and competitive intelligence. It examines the market presence of key participants and reviews the trends and drivers expected to shape future industry development.

Businesses, investors, healthcare technology companies, and other stakeholders can use the findings to identify new revenue opportunities, evaluate market positioning, support product planning, and strengthen long-term growth strategies. The report also includes market share analysis, competition strategies, trend assessments, and product innovation insights designed to support effective decision-making in the rapidly expanding surgical robotics industry.

Companies Featured



Medtronic

Intuitive surgical

MICROPORT SCIENTIFIC

SS Innovations

Stryker

Johnson & Johnson

Asensus Surgical US, Inc. | Part of KARL STORZ

Distalmotion

CMR Surgical

Moon Surgical

Medicaroid

Ronovo Surgical Cornerstone Robotics

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