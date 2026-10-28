Pressurized Water Reactors - Global Strategic Business Report (2026-2032) Featuring Strategic Intelligence On Westinghouse, Rosatom, EDF, Framatome, And CNNC

Dublin, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Pressurized Water Reactors - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pressurized water reactors market was valued at US$15.3 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$19.6 billion by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.6%. Market growth is being supported by rising electricity demand, nuclear power investment, energy security priorities, reactor life-extension programs, and global efforts to expand low-carbon baseload generation.

Pressurized Water Reactor Market Trends and Growth Drivers

Pressurized water reactors (PWRs) account for more than 60% of operational nuclear reactors worldwide. Their established operating performance, standardized fuel cycles, robust safety architecture, and extensive global supply chain continue to reinforce their position within the nuclear power generation market.

Governments and utilities are investing in PWR technology as part of long-term decarbonization and energy diversification strategies. Advanced reactor designs, including the European Pressurized Reactor, VVER-1200, AP1000, and Hualong One, incorporate passive safety systems, digital instrumentation, improved construction methods, and greater post-accident resilience. Continued research into small modular PWR variants could further expand deployment opportunities across utility, industrial, and specialized applications.

China, France, Russia, and the United States remain influential participants in PWR development, construction, operation, and modernization. China is expanding its advanced reactor fleet through the Hualong One program and pursuing international opportunities. France continues to modernize its extensive PWR fleet through long-term operation initiatives. Russia is marketing VVER-series reactors through international engineering and construction agreements, while the United States is emphasizing power uprates, digital retrofits, advanced fuel technologies, and operating-life extensions.

Technology, Fuel, and Lifecycle Innovation

Market development is increasingly shaped by passive safety technologies, modular construction, digital twins, artificial intelligence-based predictive maintenance, and standardized project delivery. These capabilities can strengthen asset performance, support lifecycle optimization, reduce construction risk, and improve grid flexibility.

Fuel innovation is another important area of investment. Accident-tolerant fuels, advanced coatings, high-assay low-enriched uranium, and mixed oxide fuels are being evaluated to improve reactor performance, fuel utilization, and safety. Spent fuel storage, geological disposal, recycling, and closed fuel cycle strategies will remain central to the long-term competitiveness and public acceptance of nuclear energy.

Market Outlook and Regional Opportunities

The global pressurized water reactors market is benefiting from climate commitments, volatile fossil fuel prices, industrial electrification, and concerns about security of energy supply. Design standardization, modularization, export financing, loan guarantees, and public-private partnerships are also improving the prospects for new nuclear projects, particularly in rapidly developing markets across Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and other regions seeking reliable low-carbon electricity.

The U.S. pressurized water reactors market was valued at US$4.2 billion in 2025. China is forecast to record a 6.4% CAGR and reach US$4.0 billion by 2032. Japan, Canada, Germany, India, South Korea, and other Asia-Pacific markets also present notable opportunities related to reactor operations, component supply, modernization, and nuclear infrastructure development.

Market Segmentation Highlights



Submarines application: Forecast to reach US$11.8 billion by 2032, advancing at a CAGR of 4.1%.

Power plants application: Expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.1% during the analysis period. Other applications: Evaluated for their contribution to the broader global market outlook.

Report Scope

The report analyzes the pressurized water reactors market by value in U.S. dollars. It covers submarines, power plants, and other applications across the United States, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. Country-level coverage includes France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Spain, Russia, Australia, India, South Korea, Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

Key Report Benefits



Independent annual market analysis and forecasts from 2025 through 2032.

Detailed evaluation of regional trends, market segments, demand drivers, and constraints.

Competitive intelligence covering established nuclear technology companies, contractors, utilities, and equipment suppliers.

Analysis of emerging revenue opportunities, reactor modernization programs, and investment priorities. One year of complimentary updates covering material market developments.

Domain Expert Insights and Market Intelligence

The report incorporates perspectives from industry, enterprise, and academic experts to provide context beyond conventional published research. The report tracks early market signals emerging from expert discussions, corporate activity, conferences, keynote presentations, panel sessions, annual reports, institutional publications, and other validated sources.

These insights connect emerging signals with strategic market direction, highlighting the technologies, policy developments, competitive actions, and investment themes likely to influence the PWR market. The analysis also examines regional competitive structures where market share dynamics vary materially by geography.

Companies Featured



AECOM

Ansaldo Energia

Babcock International Group

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. (BHEL)

BWX Technologies, Inc.

China General Nuclear Power Group (CGN)

China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC)

Doosan Enerbility

Electricite de France (EDF)

Framatome

GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy

Hyundai Engineering & Construction

KEPCO Engineering & Construction

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd. (NPCIL)

OKB Gidropress

Rolls-Royce SMR Ltd.

Rosatom State Nuclear Energy Corporation

Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Westinghouse Electric Company

With an established industrial base, expanding supplier networks, active reactor construction programs, and growing demand for plant life extensions, the global pressurized water reactors market is positioned for sustained expansion through 2032. Continued advances in reactor safety, nuclear fuel, digital operations, modular construction, and waste management will remain critical to its long-term outlook.

Key Attributes

