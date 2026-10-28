Verizon Frontline Challenges Innovators To Build Future Of Public Safety



Verizon Frontline launches the second annual App Developer Challenge with a $25,000 grand prize for innovative public safety mobile apps.

The contest opens on National First Responders Day (October 28, 2026) and accepts submissions through April 2, 2027. Three finalists will present live at the National Law Enforcement Museum in Washington, D.C. in May 2027.



WASHINGTON, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Frontline today launched the second annual Verizon Frontline App Developer Challenge. The nationwide contest calls on developers, engineers and tech innovators across the country to design cutting-edge mobile applications aimed at empowering first responders and public safety agencies to operate more safely, efficiently and effectively.

Launching today, on National First Responders Day, the challenge offers a $25,000 grand prize for the most innovative and impactful mobile app concept. The contest seeks ideas that leverage mobile connectivity and advanced technologies to address critical operational challenges faced by first responders on the front lines.

The return of the challenge follows a highly-successful first year that showcased impactful solutions created by student innovators and developers, including the winning AI-powered drone intelligence app, Apex Eye, created by Rian Karim. All three finalists from the first year joined the Verizon Frontline Innovation Program to further develop their solutions alongside public safety and industry partners.

The three phases of the competition are:



Phase 1: Call for Entry (October 28, 2026 – April 2, 2027): Developers nationwide can submit their app concepts and proposals detailing how their solution addresses public safety needs.

Phase 2: Judging & Finalist Selection: A panel of public safety experts and technology leaders will evaluate submissions to select the top concepts. Phase 3: Live Finals in Washington, D.C. (Week of May 18, 2027): Three finalists will present their app concepts live to a panel of public safety leaders during the final event at the National Law Enforcement Museum in Washington, D.C., where the $25,000 grand prize winner will be announced.



"Following the remarkable ingenuity we saw in our first year, we are thrilled to bring back the Verizon Frontline App Developer Challenge," said Cory Davis, Vice President, Verizon Frontline. "First responders face complex challenges every day, and providing them with innovative, mission-critical mobile tools is essential. We look forward to seeing how this year's participants leverage modern technology to support those who serve and protect our communities."

The Verizon Frontline App Developer Challenge reflects a broader commitment from Verizon to support first responders and communities as they prepare for, respond to, and recover from natural disasters. Anchored by the larger Community Disaster Resilience Initiative, the App Developer Challenge and programs like the Verizon Community Disaster Resilience Innovation Accelerator work in tandem to help future-proof communities. Together, these programs help ensure Verizon isn't just responding to today's emergencies, but is actively investing in the resilience technology of tomorrow.

How to Participate

The Verizon Frontline App Developer Challenge is open to developers across the United States. For more information on contest guidelines, official rules, eligibility criteria, and instructions on how to submit an entry, please visit .

To learn more about Verizon Frontline's commitment to public safety, visit verizon.com/frontline.

This announcement was originally published by Verizon. Read the original press release

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