Nuclear Energy - Global Strategic Business Report (2026-2032) Featuring Strategic Intelligence On EDF, Rosatom, GE Vernova, Nuscale Power And Terrapower

Dublin, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Nuclear Energy - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global nuclear energy market was valued at US$36.2 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$44.9 billion by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.1% during the forecast period. Market growth is supported by rising demand for low-carbon baseload power, greater emphasis on energy security, reactor life-extension programs and investment in advanced nuclear technologies.

Global Nuclear Energy Market Trends and Growth Drivers

Nuclear energy is regaining strategic importance as governments seek reliable electricity generation while pursuing emissions-reduction targets. Volatility in global fuel markets, geopolitical uncertainty and the integration requirements associated with renewable power are strengthening the role of nuclear generation within diversified energy systems.

Countries across several regions are extending the operating lives of existing nuclear power plants, restarting suspended programs and evaluating new reactor projects. Energy transition policies increasingly recognize nuclear power as part of clean energy portfolios, while utilities and grid operators continue to assess its contribution to long-term system reliability and cost stability.

Small modular reactors (SMRs) and Generation IV reactor designs are reshaping the nuclear energy market by supporting greater deployment flexibility, standardized construction and enhanced safety. Potential applications extend beyond conventional utility-scale electricity generation to remote grids, industrial facilities, hydrogen production, desalination and process heat.

Digital monitoring, predictive maintenance and next-generation control systems are also improving nuclear plant performance and lifecycle management. Additional innovation in accident-tolerant fuels, thorium-based alternatives and passive safety systems is expected to influence future project development, licensing strategies and operating economics.

Economic and geopolitical priorities remain central to market expansion. Nuclear power can reduce exposure to imported fossil fuels and support long-term fuel security, particularly in markets vulnerable to supply disruptions. Government financing programs, international partnerships and multilateral initiatives are helping advance new nuclear infrastructure and reactor life-extension projects.

Nuclear projects are also gaining consideration within sustainable and green financing frameworks when aligned with decarbonization objectives. The use of nuclear energy for hydrogen production and industrial decarbonization is broadening its position in the global clean energy transition.

Report Scope

The report analyzes the global nuclear energy market by value in US dollars and provides forecasts from 2025 through 2032.



By type: Pressurized Water Reactor, Boiling Water Reactor, Fast Breeder Reactor, Advanced Gas-Cooled Reactor and Uranium Reactor.

By fuel: Uranium-235, Uranium-233 and Plutonium-239.

By application: Energy, defense and other applications. By geography: United States, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

Key Nuclear Energy Market Insights



The Pressurized Water Reactor segment is forecast to reach US$18.4 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 3.7%.

The Boiling Water Reactor segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% during the analysis period.

The United States nuclear energy market was valued at US$9.9 billion in 2025.

China is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 5.6% and reach US$8.9 billion by 2032. The report also evaluates market developments in Japan, Canada, Germany and other major regional economies.

Strategic Value of the Report



Independent analysis of annual market value and forecasts from 2025 to 2032.

Coverage of major reactor types, nuclear fuels, applications and geographic markets.

Assessment of competitive conditions and company presence across key regions.

Analysis of regulatory, technological, economic and geopolitical market drivers.

Identification of emerging revenue opportunities and strategic investment considerations. One year of complimentary updates covering relevant market developments.

Key Questions Addressed



How will the global nuclear energy market evolve through 2032?

Which factors are driving or restraining nuclear energy investment?

Which reactor, fuel and application segments offer the strongest growth prospects?

How will regional market dynamics and competitive positions change? Which companies are influencing the development of the nuclear energy industry?

Companies Featured in the Nuclear Energy Market Report

Companies covered include Areva (Framatome/EDF), Babcock & Wilcox (BWX Technologies), Cameco Corporation, China General Nuclear Power Group, Constellation Energy Corporation, Doosan Enerbility, EDF, Framatome, GE Vernova/GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy, Holtec International, Korea Electric Power Corporation, Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, NuScale Power, Orano, Rosatom, TerraPower, Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions, Urenco Group and Westinghouse-related operations.

Domain Expert Insights and Differentiated Intelligence

The analysis incorporates perspectives from experts across industry, enterprise and academia, adding strategic context to conventional market research. The report tracks early market signals emerging from expert discussions, corporate activity, project announcements and other market-relevant developments before they are fully reflected in established secondary sources.

Insights are drawn from a validated intelligence base that includes conference sessions, keynote presentations, panel discussions, corporate disclosures, annual reports, institutional publications and industry commentary. These sources are synthesized to identify market direction, underlying growth catalysts and developments likely to influence corporate strategy.

The report also provides company-level intelligence and examines competitive structures across relevant geographic markets. Rather than relying solely on a single global market share assessment, the analysis evaluates regional competitive dynamics where market structure, participant concentration and strategic conditions warrant additional detail.

Key Attributes

