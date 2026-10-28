Johnson Fistel Investigates Potential Claims Against Domino's Pizza (DPZ) Officers And Directors Following Denial Of Motion To Dismiss In Securities Class Action

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Johnson Fistel Encourages Long-Term DPZ Shareholders to Discuss Potential Derivative Claims

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating whether certain officers and directors of Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ: DPZ) breached their fiduciary duties to the Company and its shareholders. The investigation concerns whether alleged misconduct involving disclosures about the Company's international growth prospects harmed Domino's and whether shareholders may pursue claims on the Company's behalf.

On October 22, 2026, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan denied defendants' motion to dismiss the related securities class action, allowing claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 to proceed. The ruling addresses the sufficiency of the allegations and is not a determination of liability.

What Should Long-Term Domino's Shareholders Do?

If you purchased Domino's shares before December 7, 2023, and have continuously held shares since that time, Johnson Fistel invites you to contact the firm for a confidential discussion of your potential rights. A successful derivative action may recover funds for Domino's and secure corporate governance reforms, including stronger internal controls and executive oversight, benefiting the Company and its shareholders. A shareholder who serves as a named plaintiff may also be eligible for an incentive award in recognition of time and effort devoted to the litigation, subject to court approval. An award is not guaranteed.

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You may also contact James Baker at ... or (619) 814-4471. There is no cost or obligation for this consultation.

What Is the Investigation About?

The previously filed securities class action alleges that Domino's and certain executives made misleading statements about international growth despite knowing of significant difficulties facing Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited, a major international franchisee, in Japan and France. On October 22, 2026, the court denied defendants' motion to dismiss, allowing the securities claims to proceed.

Who Is Johnson Fistel, PLLP?

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, Idaho, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. The firm also represents foreign investors who have purchased securities on U.S. exchanges.

Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes. Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices. Johnson Fistel, PLLP has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Frank J. Johnson is the attorney responsible for its content.

Contact:

Johnson Fistel, PLLP

501 W. Broadway, Suite 800

San Diego, CA 92101

James Baker | (619) 814-4471

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