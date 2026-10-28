DEADLINE ALERT For Baidu, Inc. (BIDU), Doximity, Inc. (DOCS), And Better Home & Finance Holding Company (BETR): The Law Offices Of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors Of Lead Plaintiff Deadlines In Securities Fraud Class Actions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Investors in Baidu, Inc., Doximity, Inc., and Better Home & Finance Holding Company have upcoming deadlines to seek lead plaintiff appointment in pending securities class actions

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors of upcoming lead plaintiff deadlines in securities class action lawsuits filed on behalf of shareholders of Baidu, Inc., Doximity, Inc., and Better Home & Finance Holding Company. Investors who wish to seek appointment as lead plaintiff must file a motion by the deadlines listed below.

If you lost money on these investments, contact The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz about these class actions to learn about your legal rights, by calling 310-914-5007 or emailing....

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU )



Class period: November 18, 2025 through August 17, 2026

Lead plaintiff motion deadline: November 13, 2026 Case: Rosewood Funeral Home, Inc. v. Baidu, Inc. et al., filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York



According to the Baidu, Inc. complaint, throughout the class period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company had overstated the ability of its AI business to mitigate rapid declines in its legacy online marketing business; and (ii) as a result, the Company's revenue was reasonably likely to decline.

If you are a Baidu, Inc. shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

Doximity, Inc. (NYSE: DOCS )



Class period: August 8, 2024 through May 13, 2026

Lead plaintiff motion deadline: November 16, 2026 Case: Michigan Laborers' Pension Fund v. Doximity Inc., et al., filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California



According to the Doximity, Inc. complaint, throughout the class period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Doximity overstated the impact that its Newsfeed had on its revenue growth; (ii) the Company was losing market share to its competitors with more favorable pricing and engagement models; and (iii) the Company was using banner ads and e-newsletters instead of deep engagement tactics.

If you are a Doximity, Inc. shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

Better Home & Finance Holding Company (NASDAQ: BETR )



Class period: March 13, 2026 through May 7, 2026

Lead plaintiff motion deadline: November 20, 2026 Case: Gastwirt v. Better Home & Finance Holding Company, et al., filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York



According to the Better Home & Finance Holding Company complaint, throughout the class period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company's conversion funnel was already slowing due to macro factors; and (ii) as a result, the Company's $1 billion monthly funded volume target was likely to be deferred.

If you are a Better Home & Finance Holding Company shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

What should investors in these cases do now?

Investors need not take any action at this time to be class members in these cases. Investors may retain counsel of their choice or take no action and remain absent class members. No class has been certified yet in any of these cases.

For more information about these class actions or your rights, contact Frank R. Cruz of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz at 310-914-5007, by email at..., or visit the firm's case page.

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

About The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz investigates and prosecutes securities fraud and corporate malfeasance class actions. With nearly 20 years of litigation experience, the firm focuses on complex securities class actions and gives each client personal, one-on-one attention throughout the legal process.

Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact

Frank R. Cruz

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz

Los Angeles, CA

Email: ...

Telephone: 310-914-5007



Follow The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW

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