In Vivo Contract Research Organization (CRO) - Global Strategic Business Report (2026-2032) Featuring Strategic Intelligence On Charles River, ICON, Parexel And Wuxi Apptec

Dublin, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "In Vivo Contract Research Organization (CRO) - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global In Vivo Contract Research Organization (CRO) market, estimated at US$4.5 billion in 2025, is projected to reach US$7.6 billion by 2032. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9% during the 2025-2032 forecast period. Market expansion is supported by rising demand for outsourced preclinical research, increasingly complex drug development programs, advances in biologics and personalized medicine, and sustained investment in new therapies for chronic and life-threatening diseases.

Key In Vivo CRO Market Trends and Growth Drivers

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies increasingly rely on specialized in vivo CROs for toxicology, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, efficacy testing, animal model development, and regulatory support. Outsourcing allows drug developers to access specialist expertise and research infrastructure while controlling costs, improving operational flexibility, and accelerating development timelines.

Demand is particularly strong in oncology, cardiovascular disease, infectious disease, central nervous system disorders, diabetes, obesity, and pain management. Oncology continues to represent a major application area as companies expand pipelines for targeted therapies, immunotherapies, combination treatments, and precision medicines. The growing prevalence of chronic diseases and the need for differentiated therapeutic products are expected to sustain demand for advanced in vivo research services.

Technology Advancing In Vivo Research Capabilities

Innovation in imaging, genomics, genetic engineering, artificial intelligence, and data analytics is reshaping the global in vivo CRO market. MRI, PET, and CT imaging technologies enable detailed monitoring of disease progression, treatment response, drug distribution, efficacy, and toxicity. These capabilities can improve the quality and continuity of preclinical data while supporting more informed development decisions.

CRISPR and other genetic engineering technologies are expanding the availability of disease-specific animal models for targeted research. At the same time, AI-enabled analytics are helping research teams process complex datasets, identify relevant patterns, and evaluate study outcomes more efficiently. Together, these developments are strengthening the role of in vivo CROs within modern drug discovery and development programs.

Market Segment Analysis



Modality: Small-molecule and large-molecule modalities are analyzed. The small-molecule segment is forecast to reach US$5.2 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 6.8%. The large-molecule segment is projected to grow at a faster CAGR of 10.5% during the analysis period.

Model Type: The report evaluates rodent-based and non-rodent-based models across major therapeutic and research applications.

Application: Coverage includes oncology, central nervous system disorders, diabetes, obesity, pain management, and other applications.

Services: Toxicology remains a prominent service category, supported by regulatory safety requirements. Pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, and efficacy studies also represent important areas of market demand. End Users: Pharmaceutical companies account for a substantial share of outsourced in vivo research, alongside biotechnology companies and academic institutions.

Regional Market Outlook

The United States In Vivo CRO market is estimated at US$1.3 billion in 2025, reflecting the country's extensive pharmaceutical and biotechnology research activity. China is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 7.6% and reach US$1.3 billion by 2032. The report also examines market trends in Canada, Japan, Germany, France, Italy, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Emerging research hubs are gaining importance as sponsors seek broader access to scientific talent, specialized facilities, diverse research capabilities, and competitive operating environments. Continued investment in life sciences infrastructure is expected to create additional opportunities for global and regional CRO providers.

Report Scope and Strategic Value

The report presents independent analysis of annual market sales and forecasts in US$ million from 2025 through 2032. It evaluates competitive conditions, geographic opportunities, modality trends, model types, application areas, and the factors influencing future demand. The research is designed to support strategic planning, market entry assessment, competitive benchmarking, partnership development, and revenue opportunity identification.

Key questions addressed include:



How will the global In Vivo Contract Research Organization market evolve through 2032?

Which trends, drivers, and constraints will have the greatest effect on market growth?

Which modalities, model types, applications, and regions offer the strongest growth prospects?

How is the competitive landscape changing as drug development becomes more specialized? What opportunities are emerging for established CROs and new market participants?

Companies Featured



American Preclinical Services, LLC

Charles River Laboratories

Covance Inc.

Evotec (US), Inc.

ICON plc

inVentiv Health

Parexel International

Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC (PPD)

Quintiles

Theorem Clinical Research WuXi AppTec, Inc.

Domain Expert Insights

The market report incorporates perspectives from experts across industry, enterprise, academia, and government. Insights are consolidated from multilingual text, voice, image, and other multimedia sources to deliver comprehensive market intelligence and strategic analysis. As part of the research, the report tracks and analyzes insights from 701 domain experts. Clients may request access to the monitored expert network and the online expert insights tracker. The report also includes complimentary updates for one year, providing continued visibility into significant market developments.

Key Attributes

