Canada Drawn Over Mandrel (DOM) Mechanical Tube Market Trends And Forecast, 2026-2031 Automotive And Infrastructure Demand Creates New Growth Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Drawn Over Mandrel Mechanical Tube Market in Canada" has been added tooffering.

The global drawn over mandrel mechanical tube market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2025 to 2031. Canada is also forecasted to record strong growth during this period, supported by demand from the automotive & transportation sectors, continued infrastructure development, and the need for seamless & defect-free tubes.

The future of the Canadian market remains promising, with expanding opportunities in automobile production, machinery manufacturing, and hydraulic systems. The market study evaluates historical and forecast trends from 2019 to 2031 in terms of value ($B).

Key Highlights by Segment



By type, carbon grades are expected to experience higher growth over the forecast period. By application, automobile is expected to record the strongest growth.

Emerging Trends



Digital manufacturing: Automation, IoT, AI, and real-time process monitoring are improving precision, production efficiency, predictive maintenance, and quality control.

Sustainable production: Manufacturers are reducing energy consumption, improving recycling, and adopting eco-friendly processes to meet environmental requirements and customer expectations.

Product customization: Flexible production capabilities are enabling tubes with application-specific dimensions, finishes, tolerances, and mechanical properties.

Advanced materials: High-performance alloys and lightweight, corrosion-resistant materials are expanding the use of drawn over mandrel tubes in aerospace, high-pressure systems, and other demanding applications. Stricter quality requirements: Compliance with ISO, ASTM, safety, and environmental standards is increasing investment in testing, certification, and process control.

Recent Developments



Manufacturers are adopting precision controls and automated equipment to improve consistency, reduce lead times, and support customized production.

Automotive demand is increasing as manufacturers seek strong, durable, and lightweight components for conventional, electric, and hybrid vehicles.

Transportation, energy, and public infrastructure projects are supporting demand for durable tubes with high strength and corrosion resistance.

Energy-efficient production, recycling, and waste reduction initiatives are becoming more prominent as companies align operations with Canada's sustainability goals. Trade access to the U.S. and other international markets is creating export potential in aerospace, heavy machinery, and industrial applications.

Strategic Growth Opportunities



Aerospace and defense: Expanding Canadian aerospace and defense activity creates opportunities for specialized lightweight tubes that meet strict performance and safety requirements.

Automation and robotics: Increased use of automated machinery is generating demand for tubes with superior dimensional accuracy, surface finish, and reliability.

Construction and infrastructure: Public and private investment in transportation, utilities, and commercial projects offers growth potential for structural and corrosion-resistant products.

Manufacturing innovation: Improved drawing and surface treatment technologies can help suppliers achieve tighter tolerances and enhanced mechanical performance for high-end applications. Green manufacturing: Investment in recyclable materials, waste reduction, and energy-efficient processes can strengthen regulatory compliance and competitive positioning.

Market Drivers



Technological advances in precision drawing, automation, and quality control are improving productivity and product performance.

Growth in automotive, construction, aerospace, machinery, hydraulic systems, and oil & gas applications is supporting demand.

Canadian infrastructure investment and a stable industrial environment are encouraging capacity expansion and technology upgrades.

Safety, quality, and environmental standards are increasing demand for reliable products with enhanced strength, accuracy, and corrosion resistance. Sustainability priorities are accelerating the adoption of lightweight materials and energy-efficient manufacturing processes.

Market Challenges



Advanced equipment, skilled labor, testing requirements, and fluctuating steel and alloy prices contribute to high production costs.

Compliance with multiple technical, safety, and environmental standards can increase certification expenses and delay product launches. Competition from domestic and international suppliers creates pricing pressure and requires continuous investment in R&D, quality, and cost-efficiency.

Country Wise Outlook

Canada is expected to remain an attractive market through 2031, supported by automotive manufacturing, industrial automation, infrastructure modernization, aerospace activity, and demand for hydraulic and machinery components. Carbon grades are projected to lead type-based growth, while automobile applications are expected to advance most rapidly. Manufacturers that combine precision production, regulatory compliance, sustainable practices, and export-ready quality will be best positioned to capture long-term opportunities in Canada and neighboring markets.

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