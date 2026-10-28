Lasalle Agri Proudly Sponsors Alvinston Arena Floor Fund, Investing In The Community Where It Began

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WATFORD, ON, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Local fertilizer company supports the campaign to renew the ice surface at the Brooke-Alvinston-Inwood Community Centre Complex











LaSalle Agri, a family owned Southwestern Ontario fertilizer company, is proud to announce its sponsorship of the Alvinston Arena Floor Fund, the community campaign raising $1 million to replace the ice floor and refrigeration system at the Brooke-Alvinston-Inwood Community Centre Complex.

For almost five decades, the Alvinston arena has been more than just a rink. It is where local kids took their first strides on the ice, family members cheered from the stands, and the community came together for hockey games, fundraisers and other celebrations. With the original floor at the end of its life, the community set out to match the Province of Ontario's $1 million Community Sport and Recreation Infrastructure Fund grant and keep the rink running for the next generation.

For LaSalle Agri, the arena is personal. The company grew out of a farming family rooted in the fields around Alvinston. Many of the people who built LaSalle Agri, and many who work there today, grew up skating, coaching and cheering in this rink. Supporting the Arena Floor Fund is a way of giving back to the place that shaped the business.

"The Alvinston arena is part of who we are," said Michaela Tessemaker, General Manager of LaSalle Agri. "Our roots are in this community, and so many of our team members have memories tied to that ice. When we heard the arena needed help, supporting it was an easy decision. We're proud to stand alongside the volunteers, donors and families who are making sure this rink is here for decades to come."

"Rural arenas are the heart of small towns like ours," Tessemaker added. "They keep kids active, bring people together and give communities something to rally around. We serve farmers across this region, and investing in the communities they live in matters to us."

LaSalle Agri encourages local businesses and residents to join the effort. More information and donation options are available on the Alvinston Arena Floor Fund Facebook page.

About LaSalle Agri:

Founded in 2008, LaSalle Agri is a family owned and operated company based in Southwestern Ontario that supplies premium pelleted fertilizers to farmers across the region. Its AgroBoost fertilizer, made from recovered nutrients, received the Innovation Award for Environmental Sustainability at Canada's Outdoor Farm Show in 2025. LaSalle Agri is committed to sustainable agriculture, innovation and strong community involvement. Learn more at lasalleagri.com.









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For more information about LaSalle Agri, contact the company here:

LaSalle Agri

Michaela Tessemaker, General Manager

519 800 3276

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WATFORD, Ontario, Canada

CONTACT: Michaela Tessemaker, General Manager