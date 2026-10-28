China Electric Lawn Mowers Market Report 2026-2031 Battery Innovation, Smart Features, And Green Policies Unlock Growth Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Electric Lawn Mowers Market in China" has been added tooffering.

The global electric lawn mowers market is expected to reach an estimated $24.6 billion by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2025 to 2031. China is also forecasted to experience strong growth during the forecast period, supported by increasing demand for eco-friendly products, greater consumer participation in gardening, progressively stricter government regulations, and the integration of green spaces into residential and commercial infrastructure.

The outlook for the electric lawn mowers market in China remains promising, with opportunities across residential users, professional landscaping services, golf courses & other sports arenas, and government applications.

Key Highlights by Segment



Within the product category, walk-behind mowers are expected to remain the largest segment. Their quieter operation and lower emissions appeal to homeowners in metropolitan and noise-sensitive areas. Within the end use industry category, residential users are expected to remain the largest segment as fluctuating gasoline prices and rising fossil fuel costs improve the financial appeal of electric mowers.

Emerging Trends in the Electric Lawn Mowers Market in China



Government support for green technologies: Incentives, subsidies, and environmental policies are encouraging households and businesses to adopt lower-emission lawn care equipment.

Battery and charging innovation: Advances in high-performance lithium-ion batteries are extending run times, accelerating charging, and improving product durability.

Smart and connected features: GPS navigation, app-based controls, automated scheduling, and compatibility with connected home systems are increasing convenience and attracting tech-savvy consumers.

Urbanization and compact equipment: Growth in urban living is increasing demand for lightweight, quiet, and space-efficient models suited to smaller residential lawns. Environmental awareness: Concerns about air quality, noise pollution, and energy use are influencing consumers to move away from gas-powered equipment.

Recent Developments



Manufacturers have introduced more efficient lithium-ion batteries that support longer mowing periods and faster charging.

New electric mower models increasingly include remote operation, automated mowing schedules, and navigation capabilities.

Product availability has expanded through online platforms and brick-and-mortar retailers, improving consumer access across China.

Government incentives continue to reduce adoption barriers for cleaner lawn care technologies. Marketing strategies increasingly emphasize lower emissions, quieter operation, reduced maintenance, and energy efficiency.

Strategic Growth Opportunities



Rural market expansion: Models with greater battery capacity and broader cutting capability can address demand from larger rural properties.

Smart home partnerships: Collaboration with connected technology providers can support voice control, automated scheduling, and integrated device management.

Commercial landscaping: Professional landscapers, municipalities, and facility managers represent attractive customers for equipment that offers lower noise and maintenance costs.

Compact urban models: Lightweight and user-friendly products can meet the needs of homeowners with smaller lawns and limited storage space. Online retail growth: Stronger e-commerce distribution, product education, and digital marketing can extend market reach and simplify purchasing.

Market Drivers



Continued improvements in battery performance are strengthening the competitiveness of electric mowers.

Government incentives and emissions-reduction policies are supporting adoption of cleaner equipment.

Increasing environmental awareness is driving demand for low-emission and quieter lawn care solutions.

Rising disposable income is enabling more consumers to purchase premium and technologically advanced products. Growing interest in connected devices is supporting demand for app control, GPS navigation, and automated operation.

Market Challenges



Higher initial purchase prices can discourage price-sensitive consumers despite potential long-term savings.

Battery capacity may remain insufficient for some large properties and extended commercial applications. Gas-powered mowers continue to benefit from consumer familiarity, established distribution, and perceived reliability.

Country Wise Outlook

China is positioned for sustained growth as environmental policy, higher household purchasing power, expanding e-commerce, and interest in connected technologies support electric mower adoption. Metropolitan areas are expected to favor quiet, compact, and smart models, while rural and commercial markets offer longer-term potential for higher-capacity equipment. Continued improvements in affordability, charging performance, and operating range will be important to expanding adoption nationwide.

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