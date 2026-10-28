Keycard Named To The Fortune Cyber 60 One Year After Launching Identity And Access For AI Agents

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keycard, the leader in identity and access for teams building the agent-powered enterprise, today announced that it has been named to the Fortune Cyber 60 that recognizes 60 of the most important venture-backed startups shaping the future of cybersecurity: .

“In the past 12 months, the threat of AI-powered cyber-attacks has gone from being a potential risk to a dangerous reality for businesses,” said Alexei Oreskovic, Fortune Tech Editor and West Coast Bureau Chief.“Fortune's Cyber 60 list shines a light on the startups developing the most innovative technologies to counter the threat and keep enterprises secure in this new era.”

The recognition comes one year after Keycard launched with its identity and access platform for AI agents and $38 million in funding from Andreessen Horowitz, boldstart ventures and Acrew Capital. Fortune evaluated companies on business growth, product innovation, market impact and the evolving needs of enterprise security leaders.

“When we launched Keycard a year ago, it was clear that agents were going to need a new approach to identity and access. After a year of helping customers put agents into production, we've seen firsthand how critical that is because identity and access is what lets a company give agents real autonomy across its applications, infrastructure and data without putting the business at risk,” said Ian Livingstone, co-founder and CEO of Keycard.“Being named to the Fortune Cyber 60 underscores what our customers are already proving in production, which is that the companies getting real value from agents are the ones that solved access first.”

Autonomous agents are forcing a fundamental rethink of identity and security infrastructure. Agents reason, invoke tools and take actions across applications, infrastructure and data on behalf of users and other agents with access that changes from task to task. Because they do not always reason correctly and can be misled by the content they process, their access has to stay aligned with the desired outcome of the task so a wrong turn cannot become a harmful action. Identity and access models built for people and static workloads cannot do this, leaving organizations to choose between broad access that creates real risk and restrictions so tight agents stop being useful, which keeps many from getting agents into production at all.

Keycard's identity and access platform brokers each agent's access to tools and data, giving it a verified identity tied to who it acts on behalf of, short-lived credentials scoped to its task and policy enforced at runtime so it can only take the actions that task requires. Every action is audited and access can be revoked centrally at any time. Security teams can roll Keycard out to tools like Claude Code, Cursor, OpenAI Codex and Claude Cowork without changing how developers work, and developers can secure the agents they build with drop-in SDKs so companies govern the agents they buy and the ones they build without replacing the AI gateways, MCP servers, APIs and infrastructure they already rely on.

Additional Resources



Read the For Every Action, the Right Access: Defining Auth for Agents blog:

Read the From Agent Sprawl to Software Factory blog: Read The Secure Software Factory: A Reference Architecture:

About Keycard

Keycard's mission is to unlock the power of AI agents by giving developers and enterprises the foundations they need to build and adopt trusted agentic applications at scale. Its identity and access platform provides real-time, contextual guardrails, enabling the transition from static, human-driven workflows to machine-driven, autonomous, agentic applications. Keycard is a remote-first company and backed by Andreessen Horowitz, boldstart ventures and Acrew Capital. For more information, visit: .

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