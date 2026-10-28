BLIND AF Now Streaming: Award-Winning Documentary Follows Blind Paralympian Shawn Cheshire's Historic 3,600-Mile Ride

Directed by Gina LeVay Goldstein

Powerful Film Chronicles the Journey of Blind Paralympian and World-Record Holder, Shawn Cheshire, and her Historic 3,600-Mile Solo Bike Ride Across America.

- Filmmaker Gina LeVay Goldstein

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "Blind AF" is a new award-winning documentary that follows blind Paralympian, Army veteran and multiple world-record holder Shawn Cheshire on her extraordinary 3,600-mile solo bike ride across the United States. Directed by award-winning filmmaker Gina LeVay Goldstein, "Blind AF" captures Cheshire's historic attempt to ride a single, non-tandem bicycle across America, 3,600 miles in 60 straight days, completely blind. Her journey serves as the backdrop for a much deeper story about trauma, healing, independence and the extraordinary resilience of the human spirit.

While working as a paramedic in 2009, Cheshire, a 36-year-old Army veteran and single mother of two, suffered a brain injury that left her without sight. Spiraling into a debilitating depression, she sought treatment at a VA hospital, where a combination of adaptive sports and treatment for Complex PTSD helped her begin rebuilding her life.

Within years, Cheshire was competing at the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio. She went on to become a 13-time U.S. National Champion in paracycling and set a world record as the first blind person to cross the Grand Canyon without a sighted guide.

Drawing on her personal reflections as well as interviews with friends, doctors, trainers and family, the film reveals the experiences that shaped her and the painful memories she was finally forced to confront. LeVay combines intimate vérité filmmaking, breathtaking cinematography, journal entries and immersive sound design to bring audiences inside Cheshire's experience of navigating the world without sight.

“From the beginning, Shawn and I worked together to create an authentic narrative true to her life and experiences,” said director Gina LeVay Goldstein.“This film goes beyond the epic athletic achievement; it's a story about healing, transformation, and the power of vulnerability.”

For Cheshire, the cross-country journey became a defiant and life-affirming declaration of independence, a refusal to allow blindness, trauma, fear or other people's expectations to define what her life could be. Executive produced by five-time Emmy winner Jeff Zimbalist (Harlan Coben's“Final Twist”), the film had its world premiere at Geena Davis's Bentonville Film Festival and went on to win Best of Fest at the 2025 Sedona International Film Festival. "Blind AF" is both an epic story of athletic achievement and an intimate portrait of a woman determined to live life on her own terms.

The film is now available for streaming on Amazon Prime, AppleTV, Google Play, Roku, YouTube and Documentary+.

Runtime: 87 Minutes

Press Materials & Trailer: Available Here

Website: Blind AF

Instagram: @blindafdoc

Director Gina LeVay Goldstein and subject Shawn Cheshire available for interviews.

Suzie Cornell

Passion Point Collective

+1 646-765-8337

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

Blind AF - Trailer

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

BLIND AF Now Streaming: Award-Winning Documentary Follows Blind Paralympian Shawn Cheshire's Historic 3,600-Mile Ride News Provided By Passion Point Collective October 28, 2026, 16:01 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.