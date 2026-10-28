Rocking L Ranch Celebrates More Than A Decade As Premier Wedding Venue In Cocoa, Florida

- Susan Landfried, Founder of Rocking L Ranch

COCOA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Space Coast gathering place marks over ten years of hosting weddings, family reunions, and milestone celebrations for Brevard County and East Orlando communities.

Rocking L Ranch, a beloved wedding venue in Cocoa, Florida, celebrates more than a decade of hosting weddings and special events on Florida's Space Coast. Since opening its doors in 2013, the ranch has served as a cherished gathering place for couples, families, and friends from Brevard County, the Space Coast, and East Orlando seeking a meaningful setting for life's most important celebrations.

What began as a working horse ranch has transformed into one of the region's most sought-after event venues, welcoming guests for weddings, family reunions, birthdays, anniversaries, school dances, celebrations of life, baby showers, bridal showers, and Christmas parties. The property's rustic charm and pastoral setting provide an authentic Florida backdrop that resonates with couples and families looking for a venue that feels both special and welcoming.

The ranch operates with a dedicated team of 12 employees who work to ensure each event receives personalized attention. This commitment to service has helped establish Rocking L Ranch as a trusted name among Space Coast wedding venues, with couples traveling from throughout East Orlando and the surrounding communities to celebrate their special day on the property.

Beyond hosting private celebrations, Rocking L Ranch maintains strong ties to the local community through its support of Life Recaptured Ministries, a Brevard County nonprofit organization. This partnership reflects the ranch's broader mission of serving as more than just an event space, but as a place where meaningful connections are formed and community bonds are strengthened.

The venue specializes in personal celebrations and family gatherings, focusing exclusively on events that bring loved ones together for milestone moments. Families seeking information about the ranch's offerings and event capabilities can find answers to common questions through the venue's resources.

The ranch's Cocoa, Florida location provides convenient access for guests throughout Brevard County while offering the peaceful, scenic atmosphere that has made it a favorite among couples planning their weddings. As the venue enters its second decade of operation, Rocking L Ranch continues its tradition of providing a welcoming space where families can gather and create lasting memories together.

For more than a decade, Rocking L Ranch has been a place where families and friends come together to celebrate life's meaningful moments.

Susan Landfried, Founder

For more information about hosting a wedding or special event at Rocking L Ranch, visit

About Rocking L Ranch

Rocking L Ranch is a wedding and event venue located in Cocoa, Florida, serving Brevard County, Florida's Space Coast, and East Orlando. Originally a working horse ranch, the property has hosted weddings and special events since 2013. The venue welcomes guests for weddings, family reunions, birthdays, anniversaries, school dances, celebrations of life, baby showers, bridal showers, and Christmas parties. Rocking L Ranch also supports Life Recaptured Ministries, a Brevard County nonprofit organization.

Susan Landfried

Rocking L Ranch

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Rocking L Ranch Celebrates More Than a Decade as Premier Wedding Venue in Cocoa, Florida News Provided By Local Business Press October 28, 2026, 16:06 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR



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