Viirtue Now Live In Openai's Plugin Marketplace For Chatgpt And Codex

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Partners and customers can install Viirtue from the ChatGPT plugin directory and ask questions of their cloud phone system with no custom connector build.

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Viirtue, the channel-only AI voice platform for MSPs and telecom resellers, today announced that Viirtue is live in OpenAI's supported plugin marketplace for ChatGPT and Codex. Partners and their customers no longer need to build or configure a custom connector to use Viirtue in ChatGPT. They can install the plugin from the directory and sign in with their Viirtue credential."Our partners told us they want AI to work with their phone system, not sit beside it," said Dan Rosenrauch, Co-Founder and CEO of Viirtue. "Being in OpenAI's supported marketplace removes the setup step. Partners who want the experience under their own name can still deploy a white label custom connector."The Viirtue plugin lets users ask plain-language questions of their Viirtue cloud phone system, such as which calls were missed yesterday, who is logged into the support queue right now, whether the front-desk phone is online, what AI Voice Agents handled this week, or whether a fax went through. Answers are looked up live from the customer's account.Two narrow actions are available, updating a user's name or email and logging a call-center agent into or out of a queue, and each is confirmed with the user before it runs. The plugin cannot delete data, place calls, or send messages or faxes.Recorded content, including call recordings, transcripts, and voicemail audio, follows each company's compliance setting and is delivered only when Viirtue has enabled it at the customer's request. Access is limited to the accounts a user's credential is allowed to see, and administrators can revoke it at any time.The Viirtue plugin is available now:Partners interested in a white label custom connector can contact their Viirtue channel manager. For access or help, contact....About ViirtueViirtue is a channel-driven AI voice platform built for the technology partners who deliver communications to their customers and enterprises. Since 2017, Viirtue has powered white-label VoIP, AI Voice Agents, Microsoft Teams Direct Routing, and cloud fax for 500+ MSP and telecom reseller partners and 13,000+ end customers across North America, all on a carrier-grade voice network.Partners deploy under their own brand while Viirtue runs the platform, network, provisioning, and support behind it, so they can grow without building a phone company. The platform includes white-label hosted voice and contact center, AI Voice Agents that partners configure to answer, route, and resolve inbound calls, AI Insights and conversational intelligence, AI Connectors (MCP), softphone and desk phone support, full quote-to-cash and reseller tools, and self-service number ordering and porting automation.Headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida, Viirtue is led by operators with decades of telecom experience. Viirtue is the platform behind the brand. Learn more at viirtue.###

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Viirtue Now Live in OpenAI's Plugin Marketplace for ChatGPT and Codex News Provided By Viirtue, Inc. October 28, 2026, 16:11 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications



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