ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA SHOWCASE MICE CAPABILITIES AND TOURISM OFFERINGS AS HOST OF COMMONWEALTH HEADS OF GOVERNMENT MEETING

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Photo Caption: Antigua and Barbuda's Minister of Tourism, The Honourable Charles Fernandez welcomes visitors to Antigua and Barbuda for CHOGM 2026 (Photo Courtesy, Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority)

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Antigua and Barbuda continues to showcase its capacity to host major international gatherings as the country now welcomes leaders and delegates from across the Commonwealth of Nations, for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM), taking place from November 1 - 4, 2026, reinforcing its tourism position as a leading Caribbean destination for Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE).CHOGM meetings, forums and associated events will take place across venues including the American University of Antigua, The Sticky Wicket, the Sir John E. St. Luce Finance & Conference Centre and The University of the West Indies Five Islands Campus, demonstrating the range of facilities supporting the international gathering.The hosting builds on Antigua and Barbuda's recognition as Caribbean's Leading Meetings & Conference Destination 2025 at the World Travel Awards.In a video welcome message, Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Transportation and Investment, The Honourable Charles Fernandez highlights the significance of that recognition.“It is a distinction that reflects our commitment to excellence, our growing capacity to host major international events, and our determination to ensure that every visitor enjoys an experience that is both productive and memorable,” said the tourism minister.For the Antigua and Barbuda Ministry of Tourism, and the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority, CHOGM provides an opportunity to showcase the destination's conference facilities and hospitality sector to a global audience, with heritage sites, cultural attractions and island experiences complementing its meetings and incentive offering.Minister Fernandez also encourages delegates to experience the country's heritage, natural beauty and culture outside their official engagements.“Take a journey through history at Nelson's Dockyard, our UNESCO World Heritage Site. Explore our breathtaking landscapes, discover the spectacular beauty of Barbuda, savour our authentic Caribbean cuisine, and immerse yourself in the music, art and traditions that give our nation its distinctive character”, he said.His message also highlights November's celebrations marking 45 years of Independence and the upcoming Antigua and Barbuda Art Week.Watch the video here: For information on Antigua and Barbuda go to:ABOUT THE ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA TOURISM AUTHORITYThe Antigua & Barbuda Tourism Authority is a statutory body dedicated to realizing the tourism potential of Antigua & Barbuda by promoting the twin island state as a unique, quality tourist destination with the overall objective of increasing visitor arrivals thereby providing sustainable economic growth. The Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority is headquartered in St. John's Antigua, where regional marketing is directed. The Authority has three offices overseas in the United Kingdom, United States and Canada.ABOUT ANTIGUA AND BARBUDAAntigua (pronounced An-tee'ga) and Barbuda (Bar-byew'da) is located in the heart of the Caribbean Sea. The twin-island paradise offers visitors two uniquely distinct experiences, ideal temperatures year-round, a rich history, vibrant culture, exhilarating excursions, award-winning resorts, mouth-watering cuisine and 365 stunning pink and white-sand beaches - one for every day of the year. The largest of the English-speaking Leeward Islands, Antigua comprises 108-square miles with rich history and spectacular topography that provides a variety of popular sightseeing opportunities. Nelson's Dockyard, the only remaining example of a Georgian fort a listed UNESCO World Heritage site, is perhaps the most renowned landmark. Antigua's tourism events calendar includes the prestigious Antigua Sailing Week, Antigua Classic Yacht Regatta, and the annual Antigua Carnival; known as the Caribbean's Greatest Summer Festival. Barbuda, Antigua's smaller sister island, is the ultimate celebrity hideaway. The island lies 27 miles north-east of Antigua and is just a 15-minute plane ride away. Barbuda is known for its untouched 11-mile stretch of pink sand beach and as the home of the largest Frigate Bird Sanctuary in the Western Hemisphere. Find information on Antigua & Barbuda at:FOR ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA MEDIA ENQUIRIES, PLEASE CONTACT:Maria BlackmanMarketing Communications ManagerAntigua and Barbuda Tourism AuthorityT: 1 (268) 562 7600/464-7601E:...Kayla ChristianMarketing Communications OfficerAntigua and Barbuda Tourism AuthorityT:1(268) 562 7600 / 464-7665

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ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA SHOWCASE MICE CAPABILITIES AND TOURISM OFFERINGS AS HOST OF COMMONWEALTH HEADS OF GOVERNMENT MEETING News Provided By PM Group October 28, 2026, 16:12 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, International Organizations, Media, Advertising & PR, Travel & Tourism Industry



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