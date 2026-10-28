HAT Plumbing, Heating & Air Launches New Website With Online Booking For Fort Worth Homeowners

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The Fort Worth plumbing and HVAC company's new site lets customers book service, find coupons and reach the 24/7 team from any device.

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- HAT Plumbing, Heating & Air, a residential plumbing, heating and air conditioning company based on Pebble Drive in Fort Worth, has launched a new website designed to make it easier for homeowners to find help, compare services and book an appointment online.The new site organizes the company's work into clear sections for plumbing, air conditioning and heating. Plumbing pages cover drain cleaning, emergency plumbing, leak detection and repair, piping and repiping, sewer services, gas line service, water line service, water heaters, tankless water heaters, toilet and fixture repair, garbage disposals, sump pumps and water filtration. HVAC pages cover air conditioning installation, repair and maintenance, ductless mini splits, and furnace installation and heating repair.Online booking is one of the main changes. Homeowners can schedule service from the site at any hour through the Book button, and existing customers can use a customer portal to manage their account. Customers who prefer to talk to someone can still call the company, which answers 24 hours a day, seven days a week, including nights, weekends and holidays.The site also explains how a typical visit works. After a homeowner reaches out by phone or online, a technician inspects the problem and explains the options, the customer chooses a solution with clear, upfront flat-rate pricing, and the team completes the job and follows up to make sure the customer is satisfied.HAT Plumbing, Heating & Air in Fort Worth, TX built the new site around the questions homeowners most often bring to a plumber. Service pages describe what each job involves, what can affect the work in local homes, and when a problem calls for a professional. A blog section adds practical guidance on topics such as water heaters, garbage disposals and gas line safety.Current offers are posted on a coupons page, and a financing page outlines payment options for larger projects such as water heater or HVAC replacement. The site also introduces Stetson Select, the company's membership plan, which includes priority dispatch for members who need urgent service.The company's name reflects the standard it sets for its technicians: Honest. Attentive. Thorough. Its plumbing work is performed under Texas plumbing license M-37665, regulated by the Texas State Board of Plumbing Examiners, and its HVAC work under license TACLA158622E, regulated by the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.From its Fort Worth office, HAT Plumbing, Heating & Air serves Fort Worth and nearby Tarrant County communities, including Arlington, Bedford, Colleyville, Euless, Grapevine, Hurst, Keller and Richland Hills, while its office on Davis Boulevard serves North Richland Hills.Fort Worth homeowners can explore the new website, book service online, or call the Fort Worth office at (817) 405-4575.About HAT Plumbing, Heating & AirHAT Plumbing, Heating & Air is a residential plumbing, heating and air conditioning company serving Fort Worth, North Richland Hills and communities across Tarrant County, Texas. The company offers 24/7 service, upfront flat-rate pricing and the Stetson Select membership, with offices at 7630 Pebble Drive in Fort Worth and 8376 Davis Blvd, Suite 254, in North Richland Hills. Learn more at .Media ContactHAT Plumbing, Heating & AirAddress: 7630 Pebble Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76118Phone: (817) 405-4575Website:

Joey Allen

HAT Plumbing, Heating & Air (Fort Worth, TX)

+1 (817) 405-4575

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HAT Plumbing, Heating & Air Launches New Website With Online Booking for Fort Worth Homeowners News Provided By Icepick Development, LLC October 28, 2026, 16:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Technology, World & Regional



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