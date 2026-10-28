Telangana CM To Host Invest Telangana Global Summit 2026 Curtain-Raiser

CM Revanth Reddy to Lead Invest Telangana Curtain-Raiser

In a significant step towards highlighting Telangana's industrial strengths, infrastructure, skilled workforce and emerging business opportunities, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will visit New Delhi on Thursday, October 29, to participate in the curtain-raiser programme for the Invest Telangana Global Summit 2026. According to an official release, the event is a part of the state government's efforts to build momentum ahead of the main summit, scheduled to be held from December 7 to 9 at Bharat Future City near Hyderabad.

Through the global summit, the government aims to attract domestic and international investments, encourage industrial expansion, strengthen business partnerships and create employment opportunities for the state's youth, as per the release. This program will provide an opportunity to communicate the state's economic priorities to prospective investors and encourage companies to explore new projects and expand their existing operations in Telangana, the release added.

Focus on Defence and Industrial Growth

The release also mentioned that a Raksha Expo focusing on aerospace and defence is also planned in connection with the December event, which is intended to showcase industrial capabilities and investment opportunities in defence manufacturing and allied sectors, while encouraging participation from companies operating in these fields.

Summit Objectives and Outreach

The three-day Invest Telangana Global Summit 2026 at Bharat Future City is expected to feature interactions between investors, industry representatives and government officials. The programme is intended to facilitate discussions on industrial development, technology collaboration, infrastructure and opportunities for businesses to establish or expand their presence in the state, the release further mentioned.

The Chief Minister's visit to New Delhi for the curtain-raiser comes as preparations gather pace for the December summit. The programme is expected to serve as an important outreach initiative ahead of the main event, helping bring prospective investors and business leaders into closer engagement with the state government, as per the release. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)