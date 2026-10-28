Global Defense Cybersecurity Market Size, Share, Trends, And Industry Forecast, 2026-2036 Market To Reach USD 58.03 Billion As Zero Trust, AI, And Post-Quantum Security Drive 8.9% CAGR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Growth strategies center on acquisitions, partnerships, contract wins and allied-market expansion, with zero trust, AI, cloud and post-quantum security driving opportunities.

Dublin, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Defense Cybersecurity Market Size, Share, and Industry Analysis - Global Forecast to 2036" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global defense cybersecurity market was valued at USD 22.80 billion in 2025 and is estimated to reach USD 24.74 billion in 2026. It is projected to expand to USD 58.03 billion by 2036, registering a CAGR of 8.9% during the 2026-2036 forecast period. The report evaluates market size, defense cyber budgets, threat and technology landscapes, regulations, pricing, procurement criteria, M&A activity, the competitive environment, and the industry value chain.

Demand encompasses cybersecurity solutions and services purchased by militaries, defense ministries, government agencies, cyber commands, and defense contractors. Investment is focused on protecting military networks, command-and-control systems, weapon platforms, tactical communications, space assets, classified environments, and defense supply chains. Offensive cyber capabilities and uniformed personnel costs are excluded from the market assessment.

Defense cybersecurity market dynamics

Persistent attacks by state-sponsored groups remain a primary market driver. In June 2025, the Department of Homeland Security reported that Salt Typhoon had penetrated a U.S. Army National Guard network between March and December 2024, obtaining administrator credentials, network diagrams, and service member data. Incidents of this scale are increasing spending on round-the-clock monitoring, threat hunting, incident response, network protection, and secure infrastructure.

The U.S. remains the largest defense cybersecurity buyer. The Pentagon requested approximately USD 15.1 billion for cyberspace activities in fiscal year 2026, including USD 9.1 billion for cybersecurity and USD 5.4 billion for cyberspace operations. In Europe, the U.K. established a Cyber and Electromagnetic Command and committed more than GBP 1 billion to a Digital Targeting Web scheduled for delivery by 2027.

Zero trust adoption, weapon system digitization, cloud migration, and supplier security mandates are accelerating market growth. The CMMC rule entered U.S. defense contracts on 10 November 2025 and will be implemented through November 2028. Comparable initiatives, including the U.K. Defence Cyber Protection Partnership, are extending cybersecurity requirements across contractor ecosystems.

Market expansion is constrained by legacy infrastructure, classified and air-gapped networks, extended accreditation cycles, procurement delays, and shortages of cybersecurity professionals with security clearances. Supply chain integrity and interoperability among allied systems and classification levels also remain significant challenges.

Major opportunities include post-quantum cryptography, AI-enabled security analytics, tactical edge protection, uncrewed system security, and safeguards for proliferated satellite constellations. Post-quantum migration is expected to create a long-term investment cycle across networks, radios, satellites, weapon systems, and key management infrastructure. AI-enabled tools that correlate telemetry, prioritize alerts, and automate response are also becoming increasingly important as defense organizations address workforce constraints.

Segment outlook

Services are expected to hold the larger market share in 2026 because systems integrators and defense contractors manage substantial portions of military network infrastructure. Demand is rising for managed security, assessment, compliance, training, and integration services. Cybersecurity solutions are forecast to record the higher CAGR as defense organizations deploy new platforms for zero trust, cryptographic modernization, cloud security, data protection, and advanced analytics.

Network security is expected to lead by solution type in 2026, supported by extensive defense network infrastructure and sustained attacks on routers, gateways, and other network devices. Identity, access & zero trust is projected to grow at the highest CAGR as agencies increase spending on identity management, segmentation, and continuous verification. Cryptographic modernization will also gain momentum as quantum-resistant technologies move into military communications and connected platforms.

Enterprise IT networks are expected to represent the largest security domain, while weapon systems & platforms are projected to grow fastest. Modern aircraft, ships, vehicles, sensors, and command systems increasingly depend on software and connected data links, creating additional cybersecurity requirements.

On-premises deployment is forecast to retain the largest share in 2026 because classified networks and legacy systems often cannot use public cloud services. Cloud deployment is expected to achieve the highest CAGR as sensitive workloads move to accredited commercial and classified environments.

Defense agencies & cyber commands are expected to lead by end user, supported by their responsibility for enterprise networks and cyberspace operations. The defense industrial base is projected to grow fastest as CMMC and allied supplier requirements drive assessments, remediation programs, and continuous monitoring among contractors.

Regional market outlook

North America is expected to remain the leading regional defense cybersecurity market in 2026. The region benefits from significant U.S. Department of Defense spending, extensive CMMC implementation, and a strong base of systems integrators, prime contractors, cloud providers, and commercial cybersecurity vendors.

Europe is projected to register the highest CAGR through 2036. Growth will be supported by expanding defense budgets, NATO security commitments, new British cyber programs, and heightened exposure to Russian cyber and hybrid threats. The U.K., Germany, France, Poland, and the Nordic and Baltic states are expected to make substantial contributions.

Asia-Pacific will maintain a significant market share, driven by military cyber investment in Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, Taiwan, and China. Israel, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE will support demand in the Middle East & Africa, while Brazil is expected to lead Latin America.

Competitive landscape

The defense cybersecurity market is moderately fragmented, with government systems integrators, defense prime contractors, cloud providers, commercial security platforms, and specialist firms competing for contracts. Procurement decisions emphasize cleared personnel, accreditations, mission expertise, contract access, workforce capacity, and capabilities in zero trust, cloud security, cross-domain systems, and cryptographic modernization.

Companies profiled include Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation, Leidos Holdings, Inc., CACI International Inc, Science Applications International Corporation, General Dynamics Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, RTX Corporation, Parsons Corporation, BAE Systems plc, Thales S.A., Leonardo S.p.A., Airbus SE, Elbit Systems Ltd., Palo Alto Networks, Inc., CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Fortinet, Inc., and Everfox.

The report provides market forecasts through 2036, identifies high-growth segments and regional opportunities, evaluates emerging technologies, and benchmarks leading competitors. It supports product planning, go-to-market strategies, partnerships, acquisitions, and investment decisions for cybersecurity vendors, systems integrators, defense suppliers, and investors.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Ecosystem

1.3. Currency and Limitations

1.3.1. Currency

1.3.2. Limitations

1.4. Key Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Approach

2.2. Data Collection & Validation Process

2.2.1. Secondary Research

2.2.2. Primary Research & Validation

2.2.2.1. Primary Interviews with Industry Experts

2.2.2.2. Country-/Region-Level Analysis

2.3. Market Estimation

2.3.1. Bottom-Up Approach

2.3.2. Top-Down Approach

2.3.3. Forecast Methodology

2.4. Data Triangulation

2.5. Assumptions

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.1.1. Persistent State-Sponsored Cyber Intrusions into Military Networks

4.2.1.2. Transition to Zero Trust Architecture

4.2.1.3. Digitization of Weapon Systems and Battlefield Networks

4.2.1.4. Cybersecurity Requirements for the Defense Industrial Base

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.2.1. Complexity of Securing Legacy Systems and Classified Environments

4.2.2.2. Long Accreditation and Procurement Cycles

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.3.1. Post-Quantum Cryptographic Modernization

4.2.3.2. AI-Enabled Cyber Defense

4.2.3.3. Security of Tactical Edge and Space Systems

4.2.4. Challenges

4.2.4.1. Shortage of Cleared Cybersecurity Professionals

4.2.4.2. Supply Chain and Hardware Integrity Risks

4.2.4.3. Interoperability Across Allies and Classification Levels

4.3. Key Trends

4.3.1. Integration of Cyber and Electromagnetic Operations

4.3.2. Adoption of Secure Commercial and Classified Cloud

4.3.3. Consolidation of Commercial Cybersecurity Platforms into Defense Environments

4.4. Threat Landscape

4.4.1. State-Sponsored Advanced Persistent Threats

4.4.2. Critical Infrastructure Prepositioning

4.4.3. Supply Chain Compromise

4.4.4. Ransomware Targeting Defense Suppliers

4.4.5. Insider Threats

4.5. Technology Landscape

4.5.1. Zero Trust Architecture

4.5.2. AI and Machine Learning for Threat Detection and Response

4.5.3. Post-Quantum Cryptography

4.5.4. Cross-Domain and Multi-Level Security

4.5.5. Secure Cloud and Classified Cloud

4.5.6. Embedded and Weapon System Security

4.5.7. Software Supply Chain Security and SBOMs

4.6. Defense Cybersecurity Ecosystem

4.6.1. Commercial Cybersecurity Vendors

4.6.2. Government Systems Integrators

4.6.3. Defense Prime Contractors

4.6.4. Cloud Service Providers

4.6.5. Accreditation and Certification Bodies

4.6.6. End Users

4.7. Value Chain Analysis

4.8. Regulatory and Policy Landscape

4.8.1. Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) and DFARS

4.8.2. DoD Zero Trust Strategy and Cyber Strategy

4.8.3. National Security Systems Cryptography Requirements

4.8.4. NATO Cyber Defence Policy

4.8.5. U.K. Defence Cyber Protection Partnership

4.8.6. Export Controls on Cybersecurity Technologies

4.9. Defense Cyber Budget Analysis

4.9.1. U.S. Department of Defense Cyberspace Activities Budget

4.9.2. European Defense Cyber Spending

4.9.3. Asia-Pacific Defense Cyber Spending

4.10. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.11. Pricing Analysis

4.12. Vendor Selection Criteria/Factors Influencing Purchase Decisions

4.13. Investment & M&A Landscape

5. Defense Cybersecurity Market, by Offering

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Solutions

5.3. Services

5.3.1. Managed Security & SOC Services

5.3.2. Assessment & Red Teaming

5.3.3. Compliance & Certification Services

5.3.4. Cyber Training & Ranges

5.3.5. Integration & Engineering Services

6. Defense Cybersecurity Market, by Solution Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Network Security

6.3. Identity, Access & Zero Trust

6.4. Endpoint Security

6.5. Data Security & Encryption

6.6. Cloud Security

6.7. Security Analytics & Extended Detection and Response

6.8. Cross-Domain Solutions

6.9. Cryptographic Modernization

6.10. Operational Technology & Weapon System Security

7. Defense Cybersecurity Market, by Security Domain

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Enterprise IT Networks

7.3. Weapon Systems & Platforms

7.4. Tactical & Edge Networks

7.5. Space Systems

7.6. Defense Critical Infrastructure

7.7. Defense Industrial Base & Supply Chain

8. Defense Cybersecurity Market, by Deployment Mode

8.1. Introduction

8.2. On-Premises

8.3. Cloud

8.4. Hybrid

8.5. Tactical Edge

9. Defense Cybersecurity Market, by End User

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Army

9.3. Navy

9.4. Air Force

9.5. Space Force

9.6. Defense Agencies & Cyber Commands

9.7. Intelligence Agencies

9.8. Defense Industrial Base

10. Defense Cybersecurity Market, by Geography

10.1. Introduction

10.2. North America

10.2.1. U.S.

10.2.2. Canada

10.3. Europe

10.3.1. U.K.

10.3.2. Germany

10.3.3. France

10.3.4. Italy

10.3.5. Poland

10.3.6. Netherlands

10.3.7. Nordic Countries

10.3.8. Baltic States

10.3.9. Rest of Europe

10.4. Asia-Pacific

10.4.1. China

10.4.2. Japan

10.4.3. South Korea

10.4.4. India

10.4.5. Australia

10.4.6. Taiwan

10.4.7. Singapore

10.4.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific

10.5. Middle East & Africa

10.5.1. Israel

10.5.2. Saudi Arabia

10.5.3. UAE

10.5.4. Rest of Middle East & Africa

10.6. Latin America

10.6.1. Brazil

10.6.2. Mexico

10.6.3. Rest of Latin America

11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. Overview

11.2. Key Growth Strategies

11.3. Competitive Benchmarking

11.4. Competitive Dashboard

11.4.1. Industry Leaders

11.4.2. Market Differentiators

11.4.3. Vanguards

11.4.4. Emerging Companies

11.5. Market Share/Rank Analysis, by Key Player (2025)

12. Company Profiles

12.1. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation

12.2. Leidos Holdings, Inc.

12.3. CACI International Inc

12.4. Science Applications International Corporation

12.5. General Dynamics Corporation

12.6. Lockheed Martin Corporation

12.7. Northrop Grumman Corporation

12.8. RTX Corporation

12.9. Parsons Corporation

12.10. BAE Systems plc

12.11. Thales S.A.

12.12. Leonardo S.p.A.

12.13. Airbus SE

12.14. Elbit Systems Ltd.

12.15. Palo Alto Networks, Inc.

12.16. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc.

12.17. Cisco Systems, Inc.

12.18. Microsoft Corporation

12.19. Fortinet, Inc.

12.20. Everfox

13. Appendix

13.1. Related Reports

13.2. Customization Options

List of Tables [290]

List of Figures [54]

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