Things Can Change So Review Your Medicare Coverage Options: Open Enrollment Is Through Dec. 7

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Feature Impact) Medicare Open Enrollment is your opportunity to give your Medicare plan a check-up. Plans change every year, and now is the time to check if a new plan could be better for you.

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If you have Medicare, taking the time to review your coverage options each fall is one of the most important health decisions you can make.

Give Your Medicare Plan a Check-up



Check your coverage. Ensure your preferred doctors, prescriptions and preferred pharmacies are covered.

Check your costs. Look at premiums, deductibles, copays and other out-of-pocket costs.

Check for changes. See what will be different in your plan for the coming year. Check your options. Compare plans side by side based on the prescriptions you take. Find the right plan for your health needs and your budget. Make sure your drugs are covered.



Now is the one time you can make changes to your health and prescription drug plans and find a plan that's better for you. Medicare Open Enrollment is your opportunity to review and compare options and take control of your expenditures and coverage.

Medicare plans change annually and so does your health. What worked for you last year may be different than what will work best this year. A review of your options can help you secure a plan best fit to your current lifestyle and health needs – while potentially saving you hundreds of dollars on out-of-pocket costs.

For instance, a person with Medicare compared drug plans to find the best costs and coverage for their prescriptions, including a blood thinner and a common cholesterol medication. Using medicare.gov, they found the yearly cost for a Medicare drug plan and these prescriptions ranged from $1,356-2,965. By choosing the lowest-cost plan, they saved more than $1,600 while keeping their essential medications covered.

Medicare.gov is the Official Source

For all your Open Enrollment needs, Medicare.gov is your official source. It's the trusted resource to help you navigate Open Enrollment, allowing you to explore and compare every available Medicare health and drug plan available in your area. If you prefer speaking with someone directly, call 1-800-MEDICARE to connect with a team of experts who are available 24/7 to help you review your options and answer any questions about your Medicare coverage.

To get started, go to Medicare.gov and click on“Find Plans Now.” For the best shopping experience, log in or create a Medicare account. You can easily compare plan costs, side by side, based on the medications you take. Make sure the plan you choose covers your prescription drugs and your doctors.

Don't Wait – Open Enrollment Ends Dec. 7

If you miss the Dec. 7 deadline, you may need to wait a full year before you can make any changes to your coverage. That's why getting started early is important. Make sure you give yourself enough time to review and compare your options. You'll want to consider factors like costs, benefits and prescription drug plans.

Medicare Open Enrollment is the perfect time to plan for the future and prioritize your health. Making sure you have a health plan that can support you in your wellness journey is critical, so don't wait. Start reviewing your Medicare plan options today at Medicare.gov.

Stay Vigilant Against Medicare Fraud

Stay vigilant against Medicare fraud, especially during Medicare Open Enrollment. Scammers take advantage of this time of year; they may pretend to be from Medicare or an insurance company in order to steal your personal information.

Remember that Medicare will never contact you unsolicited. If someone you do not know calls, texts or emails you about Medicare, simply hang up or delete the message. By staying alert, you can help stop fraud before it starts.

If you suspect Medicare fraud, report it immediately to Medicare at Medicare.gov/fraud or at 1-800-MEDICARE. As always, remember to never give out your Medicare Number, Social Security Number or financial information to anyone you don't know.

Information provided by the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services.

Photos courtesy of Shutterstock

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