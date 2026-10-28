INE Launches Rebuilt eCDFP Certification to Validate End-to-End Digital Forensics and Incident Response Skills

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Professional-level, hands-on certification prepares DFIR practitioners to preserve evidence, conduct defensible investigations across endpoint, storage, network, and log data, and produce investigation-grade reporting.

Cary, NC, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As digital investigations increasingly span endpoints, storage media, network traffic, and enterprise telemetry, INE, a leading global provider of hands-on technical training and certifications, today announced the launch of the rebuilt Certified Digital Forensics Professional (eCDFP) certification.

Designed for experienced cybersecurity professionals, eCDFP validates the practical skills required to own digital forensics and incident response (DFIR) investigations end to end: scope and preserve evidence, perform defensible acquisition and triage, analyze endpoint and storage artifacts, correlate network and log telemetry, build defensible timelines, and communicate findings through clear, investigation-grade reporting.

Organizations increasingly need practitioners who can do more than examine isolated artifacts or operate a single forensic tool. Real investigations require analysts to make sound collection decisions, preserve evidence integrity, reconcile conflicting timestamps, corroborate findings across multiple data sources, and document both conclusions and limitations. The rebuilt eCDFP is designed around that full investigative workflow.

“Strong digital forensics is not just about finding an artifact. It's about building a defensible story from evidence that can stand up to technical, operational, legal, and compliance scrutiny,” said Brian McGahan, CCIE Security and Director of Networking Content at INE.“The rebuilt eCDFP is designed to validate that complete workflow-from acquisition and evidence handling through cross-source analysis, timeline engineering, and reporting-so practitioners can demonstrate the skills required to support real-world incident response.”

Unlike training centered on a single forensic product, eCDFP is vendor-neutral and focused on transferable investigation skills. The certification evaluates six core areas:



Evidence handling, scope, standards, and defensibility

Acquisition, triage, and data validation

Endpoint forensics, with Windows as the primary focus and Linux essentials for enterprise incident response

Storage media, file systems, recovery, and anti-forensics

Network, logs, and telemetry forensics Timeline engineering, reporting, and case closure

The corresponding Digital Forensics Professional learning path is a rebuilt seven-course track designed as a progression from core DFIR methodology through full-stack investigations. Training covers defensible acquisition, Windows endpoint and application artifacts, file systems and storage, memory for incident response, network forensics, logs and Linux essentials, timeline engineering, reporting, and capstone investigations.

eCDFP is built for DFIR and incident response practitioners, SOC Tier 2/3 analysts moving deeper into forensics, MSSP/MSP responders and IR leads, digital forensic examiners and technicians, threat hunters, detection engineers, and security consultants who are expected to produce repeatable, defensible investigation outcomes.

The rebuilt Certified Digital Forensics Professional (eCDFP) certification and Digital Forensics Professional learning path will be available beginning today, October 28, 2026.

To learn more about the Certified Digital Forensics Professional (eCDFP), visit the eCDFP certification page.

About INE

INE is the premier provider of online networking, cybersecurity, cloud, and IT infrastructure training and certifications. Through expert-led instruction, hands-on labs, and practical learning paths, INE helps individuals and organizations build the technical skills needed to succeed in today's rapidly evolving technology landscape. Serving Fortune 500 enterprises, government agencies, and IT professionals worldwide, INE is committed to developing real-world expertise that prepares learners for today's most demanding technical roles.

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INE Launches Rebuilt eCDFP Certification to Validate End-to-End Digital Forensics and Incident Response Skills

CONTACT: Madi Brester INE...