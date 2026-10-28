How To Keep Mice, Rats, Bats And Spiders Out This Fall: Abell Pest Control Shares Halloween Prevention Tips And Launches Creepy-Crawly Costume Contest

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Toronto, Ontario, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With Halloween just days away, fake spiders, bats, and rats have taken over porches and front lawns across Canada. The decorations are all part of the fun, but cooler fall weather can send real pests looking for a way indoors. Abell Pest Control is sharing simple tips to help homeowners keep unwanted visitors outside, where they belong.

“Pests aren't out to scare anyone. When temperatures drop, they're simply searching for food, water, and shelter,” said Aaron Soudant, Director, Service Excellence and Quality Assurance, Abell Pest Control.“The good news is that a few simple prevention steps go a long way. Remove what draws them in and seal up the ways inside, and pests will move on to find somewhere else to spend the winter.”

Meet the season's uninvited guests

Spiders: Most spiders are harmless and help keep other insects in check. The black widow may be a familiar Halloween symbol, but it's not a common visitor. Its bite can be dangerous, so it's important to keep your distance.

Bats: Bats help keep insect populations in check, but your attic can offer an inviting place to spend the winter. While only a small percentage carry rabies, any direct contact with a bat should be reported to a doctor or local public health unit. Their droppings can support a fungus that causes histoplasmosis, a lung infection, so never sweep or disturb accumulated droppings. Bats are protected, so leave removal to a professional.

Rats and mice: Rats and mice can cause problems beyond an unwelcome surprise. Their constant gnawing can damage wiring and create a fire hazard, and they can contaminate food and spread illnesses such as salmonella. A mouse needs only a dime-sized opening to get inside, while a rat can squeeze through a hole the size of a quarter. Watch for early warning signs, including droppings, gnaw marks, and scratching sounds in walls or ceilings.

Simple ways to keep pests out



Seal cracks and holes around the exterior of your home, including the foundation, doors and windows, with caulk or steel wool, and install door sweeps.

Screen vents and chimney openings to keep out bats and rodents.

Clear clutter such as leaf piles, rubbish, and woodpiles from around the outside of your home.

Store food and Halloween candy in tightly closed containers.

Don't leave pumpkins out longer than necessary. Rats are strongly attracted to pumpkins, especially carved ones, so compost them once they start to soften. Close doors between trick-or-treaters rather than propping them open.

Show us your best creepy-crawly costume

Once the real critters are kept outside, Abell is inviting the pretend ones in. People of all ages can share photos of themselves, their children, or even their pets dressed as a spider, bat, rat, cockroach, ant, or any other creepy-crawly critter.

To enter, submit a photo on Abell Pest Control's Facebook page, or follow @abellpest on Instagram and send your photo by direct message by Saturday, October 31. The most creative costume will win a $250 Amazon gift card, and the winner will be announced on Tuesday, November 3. The contest is open to residents of Canada and the United States. Entrants under 18 must enter with a parent or guardian.

“Our technicians spend all year keeping spiders, bats, and rodents out of homes, so this is the one time we're happy to see them at the door,” said Soudant.“We can't wait to see how creative people get, and we hope the only critters anyone finds this Halloween are trick-or-treating.”

Abell Pest Control is a leader in pest control and hygiene, offering businesses and homeowners effective, safe, and dependable services since 1924. To learn more about Abell, visit:

CONTACT: Eliana Pasquariello Abell Pest Control 4169983262...