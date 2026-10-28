Baycare Selected As A National Best Workplace For Women

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CLEARWATER, Fla., Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Place to Work® and Fortune magazine have selected BayCare for the 2026 Fortune Best Workplaces for WomenTM list, marking the sixth time BayCare has earned a spot on this prestigious national list.“This recognition is particularly relevant because women make up 77% of the BayCare workforce and 74% of our leadership,” said BayCare President and CEO Stephanie Conners.“Our team members are our greatest asset, and their contributions are essential to our success as the largest academic health system in West Central Florida.”To determine the Best Workplaces for Women honorees, Great Place to Work surveyed more than 640,000 women who work for Great Place to Work CertifiedTM companies nationwide about their workplace experiences. Companies selected for the list demonstrated consistently positive experiences for women across job roles or work statuses.The Best Workplaces for Women recognition adds to a growing list of workplace accolades BayCare has received this year.Earlier this month, BayCare earned a spot on the Fortune Best Workplaces in Health CareTM list for the 10th consecutive year. BayCare also was one of only 13 organizations with 2,500-plus team members nationwide named a 2026 Woman-Led Top Workplace based on an employee survey by Energage. USA Today also recognized BayCare as a Top Workplace in the USA, while the Tampa Bay Times named BayCare a Top Workplace for the 12th consecutive year.Top Workplaces ranked BayCare No. 18 nationally among Top Workplace for Frontline Workers in 2026 and honored BayCare with eight national Culture Excellence & Industry Awards in Employee Appreciation, Employee Well-Being, Professional Development, Healthcare, Innovation, Work-Life Flexibility, Leadership, and Purpose & Values.BayCare also ranked No. 21 nationally on the 2026 PEOPLE Companies That CareTM list, recognizing its commitment to caring for team members and communities.Learn more: Careers at BayCare





About BayCare

BayCare is a leading not-for-profit academic health care system that connects individuals and families to a wide range of services at 16 hospitals, including a children's hospital, and hundreds of other convenient locations throughout the Tampa Bay and central Florida regions. The system is West Central Florida's largest provider of behavioral health and pediatric services and its provider group, BayCare Medical Group, is one of the largest in the region. BayCare's diverse network of ambulatory services includes laboratories, imaging, surgical centers, BayCare Urgent Care locations, wellness centers and one of Florida's largest home care agencies, BayCare HomeCare. BayCare's mission is to improve the health of all it serves through community-owned, health care services that set the standard for high-quality, compassionate care. For more information, visit BayCare.org.

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BayCare Health System

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2026 Fortune Best Workplaces for Women