Global Veterinary Injectables Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2033 Market To Reach USD 46.5 Billion At 8.9% CAGR As Biologics And Long-Acting Therapies Advance

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Capitalize on North America's leadership and rising preventive care demand through long-acting injectables, biologics, and scalable sterile manufacturing.

Dublin, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Veterinary Injectables Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global veterinary injectables market was valued at USD 23.7 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 25.6 billion in 2026 to USD 46.5 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 8.9% from 2026 to 2033. North America led the global market with a revenue share of 35.2% in 2025, supported by established veterinary healthcare infrastructure, high companion animal expenditure, livestock production, and broad access to advanced veterinary medicines.

Market growth is driven by rising demand for injectable antibiotics, vaccines, analgesics, anti-inflammatory drugs, anesthetics, parasiticides, and other therapeutic products for companion and production animals. Increasing livestock output, a growing focus on disease prevention, and wider adoption of preventive veterinary care are strengthening demand for injectable treatments. The expanding companion animal population and greater awareness of animal health are also contributing to sustained veterinary injectables market growth.

Technological progress is creating additional opportunities across the veterinary injectables industry. Developments in long-acting formulations, injectable biologics, drug delivery systems, sterile manufacturing, and formulation technologies are improving treatment duration, dosing efficiency, product stability, and manufacturing scalability. These advances may support stronger treatment adherence and enable manufacturers to address a wider range of infectious, inflammatory, reproductive, nutritional, and parasitic conditions.

Market Segmentation

The report provides global, regional, and country-level revenue forecasts and analyzes key veterinary injectables market trends across the following segments from 2021 to 2033:



Product: Small Molecules/Conventional Drugs, Biologics, and Biosimilars

Animal: Production Animals and Companion Animals. Production animal categories include Poultry, Swine, Bovine, Ovine & Caprine, and Others, while companion animal categories include Canine, Feline, Equine, and Others.

Therapeutic Area: Parasiticides, Anti-infectives, Analgesics & Anti-inflammatory, Hormonal & Reproductive Drugs, Nutritional Injectables, and Others

Dosage Form: Solution, Suspension, Powder for Reconstitution/Lyophilized Powder, and Others

Route of Administration: Subcutaneous, Intravenous, Intramuscular, and Others

Drug Type: Branded and Generic Distribution Channel: Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics, E-commerce, Offline Retail Stores, and Others

Regional Coverage

The geographic analysis covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Country-level coverage includes the U.S., Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Thailand, Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, Oman, and Qatar.

North America is expected to remain a significant veterinary injectables market due to continued investment in animal healthcare, established distribution networks, and demand for advanced veterinary therapies. Europe represents another important market, supported by animal welfare standards and livestock disease management programs. Asia Pacific offers substantial growth potential as livestock production expands, veterinary infrastructure improves, and demand for companion animal care rises. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa also present opportunities linked to commercial farming, disease control initiatives, and improving access to veterinary products.

Strategic Value of the Report



Comprehensive market analysis: Assess revenue performance, growth prospects, and demand patterns across major segments, countries, and regions.

Competitive intelligence: Evaluate the market presence, positioning, and strategies of key veterinary injectables companies.

Trend assessment: Identify technological, therapeutic, regulatory, and distribution developments influencing future market performance.

Revenue opportunities: Examine high-potential product categories, therapeutic areas, animal segments, and geographic markets. Strategic decision support: Apply market forecasts and competitive insights to product development, investment planning, geographic expansion, and commercialization strategies.

The report supports market assessment through segment and regional revenue forecasts, market share analysis, competition strategy evaluation, growth opportunity identification, and product innovation tracking. Its findings provide manufacturers, investors, distributors, veterinary healthcare providers, and other stakeholders with actionable intelligence for navigating the evolving global veterinary injectables market.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Research Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope

1.2. Segment Definitions

1.2.1. Product

1.2.2. Animal

1.2.3. Therapeutic Area

1.2.4. Dosage Form

1.2.5. Route of Administration

1.2.6. Drug Type

1.2.7. Distribution Channel

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Information Procurement

1.4.1. Purchased Database

1.4.2. The internal database

1.4.3. Secondary Sources

1.4.4. Primary Research

1.5. Information or Data Analysis

1.5.1. Data Analysis Models

1.6. Market Formulation & Validation

1.7. Model Details

1.7.1. Commodity Flow Analysis

1.7.2. Top-Down Analysis

1.7.3. Botton-up Approach

1.7.4. Multivariate Analysis

1.8. List of Secondary Sources

1.9. List of Abbreviations

1.10. Objectives

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights

Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2. Related/Ancillary Market Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.1.1. Increasing Demand for Injectable Therapeutics

3.2.1.2. Rising Livestock Production and Preventive Healthcare Adoption

3.2.1.3. Advancements in Injectable Formulations and Drug Delivery

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.2.1. High Administration Costs and Requirement for Skilled Veterinary Personnel

3.2.2.2. Risk of Injection-Site Reactions and Treatment-Related Complications

3.3. Market Opportunities

3.4. Market Challenges

3.5. Technology Landscape

3.6. Estimated Animal Population, Key Countries, Key Species, 2025

3.7. Market Analysis Tools

3.7.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.7.2. PESTEL Analysis

Chapter 4. Veterinary Injectables Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Product Segment Dashboard

4.2. Veterinary Injectables Market: Product Movement Analysis

4.3. Veterinary Injectables Market Estimates & Forecasts, Product, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

4.4. Small Molecules/Conventional Drugs

4.4.1. Small Molecules/Conventional Drugs Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

4.5. Biologics

4.5.1. Biologics Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

4.6. Biosimilars

4.6.1. Biosimilars Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

Chapter 5. Veterinary Injectables Market: Animal Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Animal Segment Dashboard

5.2. Veterinary Injectables Market: Animal Movement Analysis

5.3. Veterinary Injectables Market Estimates & Forecasts, Animal, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

5.4. Production Animals

5.4.1. Production Animals Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

5.4.2. Poultry

5.4.2.1. Poultry Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

5.4.3. Swine

5.4.3.1. Swine Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

5.4.4. Bovine

5.4.4.1. Bovine Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

5.4.5. Ovine & Caprine

5.4.5.1. Ovine & Caprine Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

5.4.6. Others

5.4.6.1. Others Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

5.5. Companion Animals

5.5.1. Companion Animals Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

5.5.2. Canine

5.5.2.1. Canine Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

5.5.3. Feline

5.5.3.1. Feline Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

5.5.4. Equine

5.5.4.1. Equine Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

5.5.5. Others

5.5.5.1. Others Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

Chapter 6. Veterinary Injectables Market: Therapeutic Area Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Therapeutic Area Segment Dashboard

6.2. Veterinary Injectables Market: Therapeutic Area Movement Analysis

6.3. Veterinary Injectables Market Estimates & Forecasts, Therapeutic Area, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

6.4. Parasiticides

6.4.1. Parasiticides Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

6.5. Anti-infectives

6.5.1. Anti-infectives Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

6.6. Analgesics & Anti-inflammatory

6.6.1. Analgesics & Anti-inflammatory Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

6.7. Hormonal & Reproductive Drugs

6.7.1. Hormonal & Reproductive Drugs Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

6.8. Nutritional Injectables

6.8.1. Nutritional Injectables Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

6.9. Others

6.9.1. Others Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

Chapter 7. Veterinary Injectables Market: Dosage Form Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Dosage Form Segment Dashboard

7.2. Veterinary Injectables Market: Dosage Form Movement Analysis

7.3. Veterinary Injectables Market Estimates & Forecasts, Dosage Form, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

7.4. Solution

7.4.1. Solution Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

7.5. Suspension

7.5.1. Suspension Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

7.6. Powder for Reconstitution/Lyophilized Powder

7.6.1. Powder for Reconstitution/Lyophilized Powder Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

7.7. Others

7.7.1. Others Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

Chapter 8. Veterinary Injectables Market: Route of Administration Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Route of Administration Platform Segment Dashboard

8.2. Veterinary Injectables Market: Route of Administration Movement Analysis

8.3. Veterinary Injectables Market Estimates & Forecasts, Route of Administration, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

8.4. Subcutaneous

8.4.1. Subcutaneous Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

8.5. Intravenous

8.5.1. Intravenous Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

8.6. Intramuscular

8.6.1. Intramuscular Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

8.7. Others

8.7.1. Others Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

Chapter 9. Veterinary Injectables Market: Drug Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

9.1. Drug Type Segment Dashboard

9.2. Veterinary Injectables Market: Drug Type Movement Analysis

9.3. Veterinary Injectables Market Estimates & Forecasts, Drug Type, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

9.4. Branded

9.4.1. Branded Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

9.5. Generic

9.5.1. Generic Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

Chapter 10. Veterinary Injectables Market: Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis

10.1. Distribution Channel Segment Dashboard

10.2. Veterinary Injectables Market: Distribution Channel Movement Analysis

10.3. Veterinary Injectables Market Estimates & Forecasts, Distribution Channel, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

10.4. Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics

10.4.1. Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

10.5. E-commerce

10.5.1. E-commerce Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

10.6. Offline Retail Stores

10.6.1. Offline Retail Stores Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

10.7. Others

10.7.1. Others Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

Chapter 11. Veterinary Injectables Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

11.1. Regional Market Dashboard

11.2. Veterinary Injectables Market: Regional Movement Analysis

11.3. Market Size & Forecasts Trend Analysis, 2021 to 2033

Country-level coverage includes key country dynamics, competitive scenario, regulatory framework, and market estimates & forecasts for 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion).

11.4. North America

11.4.1. North America Veterinary Injectables Market Estimates & Forecasts, Country, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

11.4.2. U.S.

11.4.3. Canada

11.4.4. Mexico

11.5. Europe

11.5.1. Europe Veterinary Injectables Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

11.5.2. UK

11.5.3. Germany

11.5.4. France

11.5.5. Italy

11.5.6. Spain

11.5.7. Denmark

11.5.8. Sweden

11.5.9. Norway

11.6. Asia Pacific

11.6.1. Asia Pacific Veterinary Injectables Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

11.6.2. Japan

11.6.3. China

11.6.4. India

11.6.5. Australia

11.6.6. South Korea

11.6.7. Thailand

11.7. Latin America

11.7.1. Latin America Veterinary Injectables Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

11.7.2. Brazil

11.7.3. Argentina

11.8. Middle East and Africa

11.8.1. Middle East and Africa Veterinary Injectables Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

11.8.2. South Africa

11.8.3. Saudi Arabia

11.8.4. UAE

11.8.5. Kuwait

11.8.6. Oman

11.8.7. Qatar

Chapter 12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. Key Participant Categorization

12.1.1. Market Leaders

12.1.2. Emerging Players

12.2. Market Share/Assessment Analysis, 2025 (Heat Map Analysis)

12.3. Company Profiles/Listing

Each company profile includes company overview, financial performance, product benchmarking, and strategic initiatives.

12.3.1. Zoetis Services LLC

12.3.2. Merck & Co., Inc.

12.3.3. Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

12.3.4. Elanco

12.3.5. Ceva

12.3.6. Virbac

12.3.7. Vetoquinol

12.3.8. Dechra

12.3.9. Phibro Animal Health

12.3.10. Bimeda Corporate

List of Tables [259]

List of Figures [122]

Companies Featured



Zoetis Services LLC

Merck & Co., Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Elanco

Ceva

Virbac

Vetoquinol

Dechra

Phibro Animal Health Bimeda Corporate

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