Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV): Global Strategic Business Report 2026 - Secure Share Of A US$6.7 Billion Market By 2032

Dublin, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) market, valued at US$3.6 billion in 2025, is projected to reach US$6.7 billion by 2032. The market is forecast to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4% between 2025 and 2032, supported by military modernization, commercial automation, advances in artificial intelligence, and growing demand for systems that can operate in hazardous or inaccessible environments.

Unmanned Ground Vehicles Market Trends and Growth Drivers

Advances in artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotics, sensor integration, autonomous navigation, and mobility software are accelerating the development and adoption of UGV systems. Current innovation is focused on improving situational awareness, navigation in unstructured environments, obstacle avoidance, tactical decision-making, and reliable operation under rapidly changing conditions.

Military applications remain a major source of market demand. The United States, United Kingdom, Russia, Israel, and other defense markets continue to integrate UGVs into surveillance, reconnaissance, logistics, explosive ordnance disposal, and combat support operations. These investments are intended to strengthen battlefield effectiveness, expand operational reach, and reduce personnel exposure to dangerous missions.

Commercial and government adoption is also increasing. UGVs are gaining relevance in mining, logistics, industrial inspection, public safety, emergency response, and law enforcement. Organizations are evaluating these systems to improve productivity, reduce operating costs, and perform demanding tasks with greater consistency. At the same time, IoT connectivity, advanced sensor technologies, and 5G communications are improving remote control, data exchange, and system reliability across complex operating environments.

Market expansion will depend on continued progress in sensor fusion, autonomy, cybersecurity, power management, communications, and regulatory standards. Effective navigation across unpredictable terrain and the execution of complex behaviors without direct human control remain important technical priorities.

Report Scope

The report analyzes the global Unmanned Ground Vehicles market by value in US dollars and provides annual sales analysis and forecasts from 2025 through 2032.



By type: Teleoperated, autonomous, and tethered UGVs.

By system: Payload systems, navigation and control systems, power systems, and other systems.

By application: Commercial, military, and government and law enforcement applications.

By mobility: Wheeled, tracked, legged, and hybrid mobility platforms. By geography: United States, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Key Unmanned Ground Vehicles Market Insights



The teleoperated UGV segment is forecast to reach US$3.3 billion by 2032, advancing at a CAGR of 11% over the analysis period.

The autonomous UGV segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% through 2032.

The U.S. Unmanned Ground Vehicles market is estimated at US$969.1 million in 2025.

China is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 14.6%, reaching approximately US$1.5 billion by 2032. Additional growth opportunities are examined across Japan, Canada, Germany, the wider Asia-Pacific region, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Strategic Value of the Report



Detailed analysis of the global UGV market across major technologies, applications, mobility platforms, and geographic regions.

Competitive intelligence covering established defense contractors, robotics specialists, and autonomous systems developers.

Assessment of market drivers, technology trends, operating challenges, and emerging revenue opportunities.

Independent annual market forecasts designed to support business planning, investment evaluation, and market-entry strategies. One year of complimentary updates covering relevant market developments.

Key Questions Addressed



How will the global Unmanned Ground Vehicles market develop through 2032?

Which technologies and applications will generate the strongest growth opportunities?

What factors are driving or restraining UGV adoption?

How will regional and segment-level market positions change over the forecast period? Which companies are influencing the competitive landscape?

Selected Companies Featured

The report includes company intelligence on Aselsan A.S., Autonomous Solutions Inc., BAE Systems PLC, Boston Dynamics, Clearpath Robotics Inc., Cobham PLC, DOK-ING d.o.o., ECA Group, Endeavor Robotics, General Dynamics Corporation, Howe & Howe Technologies Inc., ICOR Technology, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Leonardo DRS, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Magforce International, Nexter Group, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Oshkosh Corporation, QinetiQ North America Inc., RE2 Inc., ReconRobotics Inc., Rheinmetall AG, Roboteam, and SuperDroid Robots Inc.

Domain Expert Insights and Report Differentiators



Domain expert perspectives: The analysis incorporates insights from specialists across industry, enterprise, and academia to provide context beyond conventional secondary research.

Early market signals: The report tracks developments emerging from expert discussions, corporate activity, technology initiatives, and market-relevant events before they are fully reflected in established research sources.

Validated intelligence base: Findings draw on conference sessions, keynote presentations, panel discussions, corporate disclosures, annual reports, institutional publications, and other verified sources.

Strategic market direction: The report connects technology, policy, investment, and competitive signals to identify where the UGV market is moving and which developments may have the greatest strategic impact.

Company-level analysis: Coverage extends beyond aggregate market forecasts to examine companies shaping the Unmanned Ground Vehicles competitive environment. Relevant market share analysis: Competitive positions are assessed at the global and regional levels where market structure, available evidence, and geographic dynamics support meaningful analysis.

Key Attributes

