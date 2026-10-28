Global Lithium-Ion Battery Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2034 EV And Energy Storage Demand Drives 10.69% CAGR Toward USD 149.6 Billion

Dublin, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Lithium-ion Battery Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast by Product Type, Power Capacity, Application, and Region, 2026-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global lithium-ion battery market was valued at USD 60.0 Billion in 2025 and is forecast to reach USD 149.6 Billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 10.69% during 2026-2034. Asia-Pacific led the market with a share of more than 40.5% in 2025, supported by extensive manufacturing capacity, major technology investments, government incentives, and strong demand for electric vehicles (EVs), consumer electronics, and renewable energy storage systems.

Market growth is being driven by accelerating EV adoption, grid modernization, renewable energy integration, and continuous improvements in battery efficiency, energy density, charging speed, capacity, and lifespan. Global decarbonization targets are also encouraging governments and industries to increase investment in low-emission transportation and advanced energy storage. Lithium-ion batteries remain central to these initiatives across electric mobility, utility-scale storage, industrial backup systems, aerospace, defense, and portable electronics.

Electric Vehicles Drive Global Battery Demand

Electric vehicles represented approximately 58.5% of the lithium-ion battery market in 2025, making them the leading application segment. According to the International Energy Agency, global EV sales increased by 3.5 Million units in 2023, representing growth of 35% compared with 2022. Demand is rising for battery technologies that support longer driving ranges, rapid charging, lightweight vehicle design, stable power delivery, and extended cycle life.

Automakers and battery manufacturers are expanding partnerships to secure supply and develop new chemistries. In March 2024, Subaru and Panasonic Energy strengthened their collaboration through an agreement covering cylindrical automotive lithium-ion batteries for Subaru battery electric vehicles produced in Japan. Investment is also increasing in lithium iron phosphate and nickel-manganese-cobalt technologies, battery management systems, thermal management, recycling, and second-life applications.

Technology Innovation Strengthens Market Outlook

Advances in cathode and anode materials are improving lithium-ion battery performance across automotive, industrial, and consumer applications. Silicon anodes, lithium-sulfur materials, solid-state batteries, and digital battery management systems are among the technologies attracting significant research and development funding.

In April 2024, Log9 Materials and Zeta Energy announced a partnership to integrate advanced Li-S materials into energy storage systems and optimize lithium-sulfur batteries for commercial applications. These developments are expected to support higher capacity, longer operating life, greater reliability, and improved competitiveness across the global battery industry.

Consumer Electronics Support Sustained Expansion

Demand for smartphones, laptops, tablets, wearables, wireless devices, power tools, medical equipment, and handheld gaming platforms continues to support lithium-ion battery market growth. In 2023, 78% of the global population aged 10 years and above owned a mobile phone, according to the United Nations International Telecommunication Union.

The 3000mAh to 10000mAh power capacity category led the market with a share of approximately 33.8% in 2025. Manufacturers are prioritizing higher energy density, compact battery formats, fast charging, and longer charge cycles to address consumer expectations for portable, high-performance devices. In March 2024, Ampace introduced its Jumbo-Power series Cylindrical Lithium-ion Batteries, including the mass-produced JP40, targeting power tools, vacuum cleaners, and other demanding applications.

Market Segmentation Highlights



Product type: Lithium cobalt oxide accounted for approximately 37.8% of the market in 2025, reflecting its extensive use in smartphones, laptops, and other consumer electronics. The market also includes lithium iron phosphate, lithium nickel manganese cobalt, lithium manganese oxide, lithium nickel cobalt aluminium oxide, and lithium titanate oxide.

Power capacity: The 3000mAh to 10000mAh segment held approximately 33.8% of the market in 2025, supported by broad adoption in portable electronics, small power tools, wearables, and medical devices. Application: Electric vehicles led with approximately 58.5% of global market share in 2025, followed by consumer electronics, energy storage, and other industrial applications.

Regional Lithium-ion Battery Market Outlook

Asia-Pacific maintained its global leadership in 2025 with a market share exceeding 40.5%. China, Japan, and South Korea remain major centers for battery production, research, and EV manufacturing. China accounted for approximately 60% of global new EV registrations in 2023. Demand is also expanding in India and Southeast Asia due to increasing sales of portable electronics and electric two-wheelers.

The United States represented 88.60% of the North American market in 2025. Federal incentives for domestic battery production, local raw material sourcing, renewable energy infrastructure, and grid storage are strengthening the national supply chain. More than 5,000 electric school buses currently operate across 49 states, transporting approximately 254,000 pupils. Aerospace, defense, commercial fleets, and consumer electronics are generating additional demand for durable, specialized battery systems.

Europe is benefiting from automotive electrification, renewable energy deployment, battery gigafactory investment, and recycling initiatives. Efforts to recover lithium, cobalt, and nickel are supporting a more resilient regional supply chain, while advances in battery efficiency and charging performance are expanding adoption across transportation and grid storage.

Latin America is recording increased investment in electric mobility, charging infrastructure, and renewable energy storage. Brazil registered 52,000 new EVs in 2023, an increase of 181.1% from the previous year. In the Middle East and Africa, solar and wind projects, smart city development, economic diversification, and electric mobility programs are creating new opportunities for lithium-ion battery suppliers.

Competitive Landscape

The lithium-ion battery market remains highly competitive as established manufacturers and emerging companies invest in production capacity, advanced materials, recycling, and next-generation battery chemistries. Competitive strategies are increasingly shaped by access to lithium and cobalt, regional manufacturing incentives, supply chain security, sustainability requirements, and long-term agreements with automotive and electronics companies.

The report profiles major industry participants, including A123 Systems LLC, AESC SDI CO., LTD., LG Chem Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, SAMSUNG SDI CO., LTD., Toshiba Corporation, Amperex Technology Limited, BAK Group, Blue Energy Limited, BYD Company Ltd., CBAK Energy Technology, Inc., Tianjin Lishen Battery Joint-Stock CO., LTD., Valence Technology, Inc., SK Innovation Co., Ltd, and Hitachi, Ltd.

The report provides global, regional, and country-level forecasts for 2026-2034, covering product type, power capacity, application, technology trends, growth drivers, regional opportunities, and the competitive environment.

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