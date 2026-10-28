Global Lithium-Ion Battery Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2034 EV And Energy Storage Demand Drives 10.69% CAGR Toward USD 149.6 Billion
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|150
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$60 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$149.6 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|10.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Lithium-ion Battery Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Breakup by Product Type
5.5 Market Breakup by Power Capacity
5.6 Market Breakup by Application
5.7 Market Breakup by Region
5.8 Market Forecast
5.9 SWOT Analysis
5.9.1 Overview
5.9.2 Strengths
5.9.3 Weaknesses
5.9.4 Opportunities
5.9.5 Threats
5.10 Value Chain Analysis
5.10.1 Overview
5.10.2 Research and Development
5.10.3 Raw Material Procurement
5.10.4 Manufacturing
5.10.5 Marketing
5.10.6 Distribution
5.10.7 End-Use
5.11 Porters Five Forces Analysis
5.11.1 Overview
5.11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.11.4 Degree of Competition
5.11.5 Threat of New Entrants
5.11.6 Threat of Substitutes
5.12 Price Analysis
5.12.1 Key Price Indicators
5.12.2 Price Structure
5.12.3 Price Trends
6 Market Breakup by Product Type
6.1 Lithium Cobalt Oxide
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Lithium Iron Phosphate
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Lithium Manganese Oxide
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
6.5 Others (Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminium Oxide and Lithium Titanate Oxide)
6.5.1 Market Trends
6.5.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Power Capacity
7.1 0 to 3000mAh
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 3000mAh to 10000mAh
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 10000mAh to 60000mAh
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 More than 60000mAh
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Application
8.1 Consumer Electronics
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Electric Vehicles
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Energy Storage
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Others
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Region
9.1 Asia Pacific
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 North America
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Middle East and Africa
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast
9.5 Latin America
9.5.1 Market Trends
9.5.2 Market Forecast
10 Lithium-ion Battery Manufacturing Process
10.1 Product Overview
10.2 Raw Material Requirements
10.3 Manufacturing Process
10.4 Key Success and Risk Factors
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Market Structure
11.2 Key Players
11.3 Profiles of Key Players
11.3.1 A123 Systems LLC
11.3.2 AESC SDI CO.,LTD.
11.3.3 LG Chem Ltd.
11.3.4 Panasonic Corporation
11.3.5 SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD.
11.3.6 Toshiba Corporation
11.3.7 Amperex Technology Limited
11.3.8 BAK Group
11.3.9 Blue Energy Limited
11.3.10 BYD Company Ltd.
11.3.11 CBAK Energy Technology, Inc.
11.3.12 Tianjin Lishen Battery Joint-Stock CO.,LTD.
11.3.13 Valence Technology, Inc.
11.3.14 SK innovation Co., Ltd
11.3.15 Hitachi, Ltd
List of Figures [50]
List of Tables [8]
Companies Featured
- A123 Systems LLC AESC SDI CO.,LTD. LG Chem Ltd. Panasonic Corporation SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. Toshiba Corporation Amperex Technology Limited BAK Group Blue Energy Limited BYD Company Ltd. CBAK Energy Technology Inc. Tianjin Lishen Battery Joint-Stock CO.,LTD. Valence Technology Inc. SK innovation Co. Ltd Hitachi Ltd
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