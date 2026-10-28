Battery Materials Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2034 Evs, Grid Storage, Solid-State Innovation, And Recycling Propel Growth To USD 90.8 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ROI opportunities center on battery recycling, solid-state R&D, strategic alliances, domestic processing, supply diversification, and expansion into EV and energy storage markets.

Dublin, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Battery Materials Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast by Type, End Use Sector, and Region, 2026-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Rising electric mobility is a primary factor strengthening battery materials market growth. Government incentives, stricter emissions regulations, expanding charging infrastructure, and automotive industry investment are accelerating the transition to electric and hybrid vehicles. This shift is increasing demand for lithium, nickel, cobalt, manganese, graphite, and other materials required to manufacture high-capacity batteries. Automakers are also prioritizing technologies that support greater driving range, faster charging, improved safety, and longer battery life.

Portable electronics represent another important source of demand. Smartphones, laptops, smartwatches, fitness trackers, wireless earbuds, and connected devices require compact, lightweight, and high-performance power sources. Consumer expectations for longer operating times and quicker charging are encouraging manufacturers to improve battery chemistries and material efficiency.

Renewable energy deployment is further expanding the market. Solar and wind power generation require reliable energy storage systems to manage variable output, stabilize electrical grids, and support continuous electricity availability. Government investment in energy storage infrastructure, combined with utility efforts to improve grid resilience and reduce fossil fuel dependence, is creating favorable conditions for advanced battery materials.

Key Technology and Sustainability Trends

Solid-state batteries, lithium-sulfur systems, sodium-ion batteries, and other next-generation technologies are attracting substantial research and development (R&D) investment. Manufacturers are seeking higher energy density, improved charging performance, enhanced durability, and lower production costs. Strategic collaborations among material suppliers, battery producers, automakers, electronics companies, and research organizations are also supporting commercialization and supply-chain expansion.

Battery recycling and circular supply models offer significant market opportunities. Recovering lithium, cobalt, and nickel from end-of-life batteries and production scrap can reduce reliance on primary mining, improve supply security, and lower environmental impacts. Industry estimates indicate that recycling could meet 20-30% of global demand for lithium, nickel, and cobalt by 2050 if effective collection and processing systems are established. Government regulations and incentives are encouraging investment in recycling capacity, while companies including Panasonic and Sumitomo are advancing material recovery initiatives.

Market Segmentation Highlights



By type: Cathode materials account for the largest market segment, followed by anode, electrolyte, separator, and other materials. Cathode composition directly influences battery capacity, energy density, power output, and lifespan. Demand for lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese continues to rise as manufacturers develop more efficient cathode chemistries.

By battery type: Lithium ion holds the largest market share due to extensive use in electric vehicles, consumer electronics, and renewable energy storage. Its high energy density, comparatively low weight, and long cycle life support continued adoption across major industries. By application: The automobile industry leads the market, ahead of household appliances, electronics, and other applications. Electric vehicle production, environmental regulations, clean transportation incentives, and automotive investment in advanced batteries are sustaining this position.

Regional Battery Materials Market Outlook

Asia-Pacific represents the largest regional market, supported by established manufacturing infrastructure, integrated supply networks, government assistance, and strong electric vehicle and electronics production. China, Japan, and South Korea remain central to lithium-ion battery manufacturing and innovation, while regional companies continue investing in solid-state and sodium-ion technologies.

The United States market is benefiting from clean energy incentives, domestic manufacturing programs, recycling initiatives, and demand from electric vehicles, portable electronics, and energy storage systems. Europe is expanding domestic battery capacity through gigafactory investment, circular supply-chain policies, and climate initiatives. Germany, France, and Norway are among the countries supporting local production and reduced import dependence.

Latin America is becoming increasingly important because of substantial lithium reserves in Argentina, Bolivia, and Chile. Investment in mining and processing capacity is rising, although regulatory uncertainty and environmental concerns may affect development. The Middle East and Africa also offer long-term potential through mineral resources, including cobalt in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and lithium in Zimbabwe, but infrastructure, processing capacity, regulatory clarity, and political stability remain critical considerations.

Market Challenges and Competitive Landscape

Geopolitical risk and trade dependence remain major constraints. Production and processing of lithium, cobalt, graphite, and rare earth elements are concentrated in a limited number of countries. The DRC accounts for approximately 70-74% of global cobalt output, creating supply security and ethical sourcing concerns. Export restrictions, price volatility, environmental impacts, and limited processing capacity may disrupt battery supply chains. Diversification, domestic production, recycling, and international partnerships will require substantial long-term investment.

Prominent companies profiled in the report include Albemarle Corporation, Asahi Kasei Corporation, BASF SE, Entek International Ltd., Johnson Matthey, Livent, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Nichia Corporation, Showa Denko K. K., Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., Targray Technology International Inc., and Umicore N.V. Market participants are expanding production, developing sustainable sourcing strategies, improving recycling technologies, and forming alliances with automotive and electronics manufacturers to strengthen their competitive positions.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Battery Materials Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Cathode

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Anode

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Electrolyte

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Separator

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Others

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Battery Type

7.1 Lithium Ion

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Lead Acid

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Others

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Automobile Industry

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Household Appliances

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Electronics Industry

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Others

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 North America

9.1.1 United States

9.1.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.1.2 Market Forecast

9.1.2 Canada

9.1.2.1 Market Trends

9.1.2.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Asia-Pacific

9.2.1 China

9.2.1.1 Market Trends

9.2.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2.2 Japan

9.2.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2.2 Market Forecast

9.2.3 India

9.2.3.1 Market Trends

9.2.3.2 Market Forecast

9.2.4 South Korea

9.2.4.1 Market Trends

9.2.4.2 Market Forecast

9.2.5 Australia

9.2.5.1 Market Trends

9.2.5.2 Market Forecast

9.2.6 Indonesia

9.2.6.1 Market Trends

9.2.6.2 Market Forecast

9.2.7 Others

9.2.7.1 Market Trends

9.2.7.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.1.1 Market Trends

9.3.1.2 Market Forecast

9.3.2 France

9.3.2.1 Market Trends

9.3.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3.3 United Kingdom

9.3.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.3.2 Market Forecast

9.3.4 Italy

9.3.4.1 Market Trends

9.3.4.2 Market Forecast

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.5.1 Market Trends

9.3.5.2 Market Forecast

9.3.6 Russia

9.3.6.1 Market Trends

9.3.6.2 Market Forecast

9.3.7 Others

9.3.7.1 Market Trends

9.3.7.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Latin America

9.4.1 Brazil

9.4.1.1 Market Trends

9.4.1.2 Market Forecast

9.4.2 Mexico

9.4.2.1 Market Trends

9.4.2.2 Market Forecast

9.4.3 Others

9.4.3.1 Market Trends

9.4.3.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Middle East and Africa

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Breakup by Country

9.5.3 Market Forecast

10 SWOT Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Strengths

10.3 Weaknesses

10.4 Opportunities

10.5 Threats

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.4 Degree of Competition

12.5 Threat of New Entrants

12.6 Threat of Substitutes

13 Price Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Albemarle Corporation

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.1.3 Financials

14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.2 Asahi Kasei Corporation

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2.3 Financials

14.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.3 BASF SE

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3.3 Financials

14.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.4 Entek International Ltd.

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5 Johnson Matthey

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5.3 Financials

14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.6 Livent

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6.3 Financials

14.3.7 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7.3 Financials

14.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.8 Nichia Corporation

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9 Showa Denko K. K.

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9.3 Financials

14.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.10 Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10.3 Financials

14.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.11 Targray Technology International Inc.

14.3.11.1 Company Overview

14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.12 Umicore N.V.

14.3.12.1 Company Overview

14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.12.3 Financials

14.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis

List of Figures [83]

List of Tables [7]

Companies Featured



Albemarle Corporation

Asahi Kasei Corporation

BASF SE

Entek International Ltd.

Johnson Matthey

Livent

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

Nichia Corporation

Showa Denko K. K.

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

Targray Technology International Inc. Umicore N.V.

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