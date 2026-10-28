Nearly 1-In-3 U.S. Console And PC Gamers Plan To Buy Grand Theft Auto VI, Setting A New Industry Record, Circana Reports

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Record purchase intent and a 13-year wait for one of gaming's most enduring franchises sets the stage for a blockbuster November debut

CHICAGO, IL, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the launch of Grand Theft Auto VI scheduled for November 19, the title is poised to become one of the largest entertainment releases in history, and a catalyst for gaming and hardware sales during the holiday season.

Grand Theft Auto VI currently holds a 29% purchase intent among U.S. console and PC gamers, according to Circana, LLC 's PlayerPulse. This is the highest level recorded for a video game, making it the most anticipated video game release in Circana's tracking history.

"Grand Theft Auto VI represents a rare cultural and commercial moment for the video game industry," said Mat Piscatella, video games industry analyst at Circana. "Players have been waiting 13 years for a sequel to Grand Theft Auto V, and demand is expected to extend beyond software sales to include consoles, accessories, and gaming subscriptions as consumers prepare for launch."

The game's release arrives at the cusp of the holiday shopping season and is expected to influence spending patterns across the broader gaming ecosystem.“Many consumers who have yet to upgrade to a current-generation console may choose to purchase a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series specifically to play the title,” added Piscatella.

The unprecedented anticipation surrounding Grand Theft Auto VI reflects the enduring popularity of its predecessor. Grand Theft Auto V is the best-selling premium video game in Circana's U.S. tracked history in terms of both unit and dollar sales. The title also remains among the top 20 best-selling video games in the U.S. for 13 consecutive years, from 2013 through 2025. Furthermore, in 2025, Grand Theft Auto V ranked third in total active users across the PlayStation and Xbox ecosystems, despite being its 13th year on the market, demonstrating ongoing engagement levels rarely seen in entertainment.

“As retailers prepare for Black Friday and holiday season demand, Grand Theft Auto VI will be a major driver of software sales, hardware upgrades, and gaming-related tech purchases throughout the fourth quarter,” said Piscatella.“It's anticipation and popularity reinforces the growing influence of video games on the broader entertainment and consumer technology markets.”

CONTACT: Marissa Guyduy Circana +1 312-731-1782...