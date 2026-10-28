Aerospace & Defense Factory Automation Market - Global Forecast To 2036 AI, Robotics, And Smart Factories Propel Market To USD 23.9 Billion At 10.5% CAGR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Maximize automation ROI with flexible robotics, autonomous inspection, digital twins and smart-factory retrofits that improve throughput, quality and workforce productivity

Dublin, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Aerospace & Defense Factory Automation Market - Global Forecast to 2036" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global aerospace and defense factory automation market is estimated at USD 8.8 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 23.9 billion by 2036, expanding at a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period. The market was valued at USD 8.0 billion in 2025. The report examines market trends, technological advancements, manufacturing developments, competitive strategies, and growth opportunities across aerospace, defense, and space manufacturing.

Factory automation is becoming increasingly important for improving precision, productivity, traceability, quality, and operational efficiency in the production of aircraft, spacecraft, launch vehicles, defense systems, engines, and safety-critical components. Market growth is being supported by rising commercial aircraft production, higher defense manufacturing investment, skilled labor shortages, smart factory adoption, and the need to increase throughput without compromising quality or regulatory compliance.

Market Growth Drivers and Challenges

Commercial aircraft order backlogs are placing pressure on aerospace manufacturers and Tier-I suppliers to expand production capacity and meet delivery schedules. Automation investments in aircraft assembly, precision machining, component handling, composite manufacturing, and inspection are helping companies reduce production variability, strengthen process repeatability, and maintain stringent safety and traceability standards.

Higher global defense expenditure is also accelerating aerospace and defense factory automation adoption. Defense OEMs and component manufacturers are expanding production capacity for military aircraft, missiles, munitions, unmanned systems, spacecraft, and related platforms. Robotics, CNC automation, machine vision, autonomous inspection, and connected production systems enable manufacturers to improve consistency, flexibility, and workforce productivity while meeting demanding qualification and security requirements.

Persistent shortages of technicians, machinists, engineers, inspectors, and other specialized personnel are encouraging the deployment of industrial robots, collaborative robots, automated guided vehicles, autonomous mobile robots, automated assembly systems, and AI/ML-enabled production software. These technologies are particularly valuable for repetitive, hazardous, physically demanding, and highly precise manufacturing operations.

Technological progress is broadening the range of processes suitable for automation. Key developments include automated fiber placement, automated tape laying, robotic welding and joining, additive manufacturing automation, digital twins, industrial IoT platforms, manufacturing execution systems, digital thread integration, and autonomous quality control. These capabilities support real-time production monitoring, predictive maintenance, improved defect detection, and data-driven decision-making.

Market expansion may be constrained by high initial investment costs, complex system integration, lengthy qualification cycles, cybersecurity risks, interoperability limitations, and specialized implementation requirements. Automation can also be difficult to justify for low-volume aerospace, defense, and space programs. Legacy equipment, fragmented production data, and the need to avoid disruption during factory retrofits create additional challenges.

Segment Highlights



Offering: Hardware currently generates the largest revenue share due to investment in robotics, CNC machines, machine vision systems, sensors, industrial controls, and automated material handling equipment. Software is expected to record the fastest growth as manufacturers adopt manufacturing execution systems, SCADA, digital twin platforms, quality management systems, industrial IoT solutions, and AI/ML manufacturing software.

Automation type: Fixed and programmable automation remain important for repetitive production. Flexible, reconfigurable, and autonomous automation are gaining momentum in low-volume, high-mix environments where manufacturers require faster changeovers and improved asset utilization.

Technology: Industrial robotics holds the largest market share, supported by widespread use in fuselage assembly, drilling, machining, welding, and component handling. Autonomous inspection is forecast to grow fastest as manufacturers seek better defect detection, traceability, and quality assurance.

Manufacturing process: Assembly represents the largest process segment because of its central role in airframe, engine, defense system, and final aircraft production. Composite manufacturing is expected to expand rapidly as composite-intensive aircraft designs drive demand for automated fiber placement, automated tape laying, and robotic trimming.

Application: Aircraft manufacturing leads the market, supported by commercial aircraft backlogs and rising production rates. Aerospace and defense MRO is anticipated to achieve the fastest growth as operators automate inspection, component repair, engine maintenance, and parts handling across the expanding global in-service fleet.

Factory type: Brownfield automated factories account for the largest share because established facilities continue to prioritize modernization and retrofit projects. Greenfield smart factories are expected to grow fastest as manufacturers build integrated facilities incorporating automation, industrial IoT, digital thread, and connected production platforms. End user: Aerospace OEMs lead current investment, while defense OEMs are projected to register the strongest growth due to modernization spending and capacity expansion for aircraft, missiles, unmanned systems, and other defense platforms.

Regional Market Outlook

North America currently holds the largest share of the aerospace and defense factory automation market. Its position is supported by the concentration of major aircraft OEMs, defense primes, space companies, engine manufacturers, advanced suppliers, and automation technology providers. Production-capacity expansion, skilled labor constraints, established research infrastructure, and investment in digital manufacturing continue to stimulate regional demand.

Asia-Pacific is expected to achieve the fastest growth through 2036. Rising defense expenditure, expanding domestic aircraft manufacturing, commercial aviation demand, space programs, and government support for advanced manufacturing are driving investment across China, Japan, South Korea, India, Singapore, and other economies. Demand is increasing for precision machining, robotic assembly, automated inspection, composite production, and manufacturing execution systems.

Europe continues to benefit from a strong aerospace and defense manufacturing base, advanced industrial automation capabilities, stringent quality requirements, and smart factory investment. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa offer emerging opportunities as aircraft fleets, aerospace maintenance operations, defense manufacturing capabilities, and modern production infrastructure expand.

Competitive Landscape and Strategic Value

The report evaluates market participants based on automation precision, system reliability, aerospace qualification credentials, process coverage, AI and machine vision expertise, digital twin capabilities, integration services, geographic reach, and research and development activity. Key companies profiled include ABB Ltd., FANUC Corporation, KUKA AG, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Siemens AG, Schneider Electric SE, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., Dassault Systemes SE, Hexagon AB, Emerson Electric Co., Bosch Rexroth AG, and Cognex Corporation.

The analysis supports technology selection, production planning, automation deployment, retrofit strategies, partnership evaluation, market entry, investment decisions, and competitive benchmarking. It provides actionable intelligence for aerospace OEMs, defense OEMs, engine manufacturers, space and launch vehicle manufacturers, Tier-I and Tier-II suppliers, defense component manufacturers, MRO providers, robotics companies, industrial software developers, investors, and government manufacturing organizations.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Ecosystem

1.3. Currency and Limitations

1.3.1. Currency

1.3.2. Limitations

1.4. Key Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Approach

2.2. Data Collection & Validation Process

2.2.1. Secondary Research

2.2.2. Primary Research & Validation

2.2.2.1. Primary Interviews with Aerospace, Defense & Factory Automation Experts

2.2.2.2. Country-/Region-Level Analysis

2.3. Market Estimation

2.3.1. Bottom-Up Approach

2.3.2. Top-Down Approach

2.3.3. Forecast Methodology

2.4. Data Triangulation

2.5. Assumptions

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Aerospace & Defense Smart Factory Overview

4.2.1. Conventional Manufacturing

4.2.2. Automated Manufacturing

4.2.3. Connected Manufacturing

4.2.4. Smart Factory

4.2.5. Autonomous Manufacturing

4.2.6. Digital Thread & Model-Based Enterprise

4.3. Aerospace & Defense Factory Automation Architecture

4.3.1. Shop-Floor Automation

4.3.2. Machine-Level Control

4.3.3. Cell-Level Automation

4.3.4. Production-Line Automation

4.3.5. Factory-Level Automation

4.3.6. Manufacturing Execution Systems

4.3.7. Enterprise Integration

4.4. Market Dynamics

4.4.1. Drivers

4.4.1.1. Increasing Aircraft Production and Delivery Requirements

4.4.1.2. Rising Defense Manufacturing Investments

4.4.1.3. Increasing Labor Shortages and Skilled Workforce Constraints

4.4.1.4. Growing Demand for Higher Manufacturing Productivity

4.4.1.5. Increasing Adoption of Smart Factory Technologies

4.4.1.6. Growing Need for Production Traceability and Quality Control

4.4.2. Restraints

4.4.2.1. High Initial Investment in Automation Systems

4.4.2.2. Low Production Volumes for Certain Aerospace Platforms

4.4.2.3. Complex Qualification and Certification Requirements

4.4.2.4. Integration Challenges with Legacy Manufacturing Systems

4.4.2.5. Limited Availability of Skilled Automation Specialists

4.4.3. Opportunities

4.4.3.1. Increasing Adoption of Collaborative Robots

4.4.3.2. Growth of AI-Enabled Factory Automation

4.4.3.3. Increasing Adoption of Digital Twins

4.4.3.4. Growth of Automated Composite Manufacturing

4.4.3.5. Increasing Automation of Aircraft MRO Operations

4.4.3.6. Expansion of Autonomous Inspection Systems

4.4.3.7. Increasing Adoption of Flexible & Reconfigurable Automation

4.4.4. Challenges

4.4.4.1. Automation of Low-Volume, High-Mix Production

4.4.4.2. Cybersecurity Risks in Connected Factories

4.4.4.3. Interoperability Between Legacy and New Automation Systems

4.4.4.4. Validation of Automated Processes for Safety-Critical Components

4.5. Technology Landscape

4.5.1. Industrial Robotics

4.5.2. Collaborative Robotics

4.5.3. Automated Guided Vehicles

4.5.4. Autonomous Mobile Robots

4.5.5. Machine Vision

4.5.6. CNC Automation

4.5.7. Automated Assembly

4.5.8. Automated Welding

4.5.9. Additive Manufacturing

4.5.10. Digital Twins

4.5.11. Industrial Internet of Things

4.5.12. Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning

4.5.13. Edge Computing

4.5.14. Cloud Manufacturing

4.6. Aerospace & Defense Factory Automation Ecosystem

4.6.1. Automation Equipment Manufacturers

4.6.2. Robotics Manufacturers

4.6.3. Machine Vision Providers

4.6.4. Industrial Software Providers

4.6.5. System Integrators

4.6.6. Aerospace OEMs

4.6.7. Defense OEMs

4.6.8. Tier-I & Tier-II Suppliers

4.6.9. MRO Providers

4.7. Value Chain Analysis

4.7.1. Automation Component Suppliers

4.7.2. Automation Equipment Manufacturers

4.7.3. Software & Control Providers

4.7.4. System Integrators

4.7.5. Aerospace & Defense Manufacturers

4.7.6. MRO Providers

4.7.7. Aftermarket & Service Providers

4.8. Standards & Regulatory Landscape

4.8.1. Aerospace Manufacturing Standards

4.8.2. Defense Manufacturing Standards

4.8.3. Industrial Robot Safety Standards

4.8.4. Machine Safety Standards

4.8.5. Quality Management Standards

4.8.6. Cybersecurity Standards

4.8.7. Export Control & Defense Manufacturing Regulations

4.9. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.10. Investment & Industry Trends

4.10.1. Aerospace Factory Modernization Investments

4.10.2. Defense Production Capacity Expansion

4.10.3. Smart Factory Investments

4.10.4. Robotics & Automation Investments

4.10.5. Digital Thread Investments

4.10.6. AI-Based Manufacturing Investments

4.10.7. Reshoring & Localization of Aerospace/Defense Production

4.10.8. Advanced Manufacturing Investments

5. Aerospace & Defense Factory Automation Market, by Offering

5.1. Hardware

5.1.1. Industrial Robots

5.1.2. Collaborative Robots

5.1.3. Automated Guided Vehicles

5.1.4. Autonomous Mobile Robots

5.1.5. CNC Machines & Automation Systems

5.1.6. Machine Vision Systems

5.1.7. Automated Assembly Systems

5.1.8. Automated Welding Systems

5.1.9. Automated Material Handling Systems

5.1.10. Sensors & Industrial Controls

5.1.11. Programmable Logic Controllers

5.1.12. Industrial Drives & Motion Control Systems

5.2. Software

5.2.1. Manufacturing Execution Systems

5.2.2. Supervisory Control & Data Acquisition Systems

5.2.3. Industrial IoT Platforms

5.2.4. Production Planning & Scheduling Software

5.2.5. Digital Twin Software

5.2.6. AI/ML Manufacturing Software

5.2.7. Quality Management Software

5.2.8. Robotics & Motion Control Software

5.2.9. Predictive Maintenance Software

5.3. Services

5.3.1. System Integration

5.3.2. Installation & Commissioning

5.3.3. Automation Consulting

5.3.4. Maintenance & Support

5.3.5. Training & Workforce Development

5.3.6. Retrofit & Modernization Services

6. Aerospace & Defense Factory Automation Market, by Automation Type

6.1. Fixed Automation

6.2. Programmable Automation

6.3. Flexible Automation

6.4. Reconfigurable Automation

6.5. Autonomous Automation

7. Aerospace & Defense Factory Automation Market, by Technology

7.1. Industrial Robotics

7.2. Collaborative Robotics

7.3. Automated Material Handling

7.4. Machine Vision

7.5. CNC & Machining Automation

7.6. Automated Assembly

7.7. Automated Welding & Joining

7.8. Automated Composite Manufacturing

7.9. Additive Manufacturing Automation

7.10. Digital Twin & Simulation

7.11. IIoT & Connected Factory

7.12. AI/ML-Based Automation

7.13. Autonomous Inspection

8. Aerospace & Defense Factory Automation Market, by Manufacturing Process

8.1. Machining & Material Removal

8.1.1. CNC Machining

8.1.2. Drilling

8.1.3. Milling

8.1.4. Grinding

8.2. Assembly

8.2.1. Airframe Assembly

8.2.2. Engine Assembly

8.2.3. Component Assembly

8.2.4. Final Assembly

8.3. Joining

8.3.1. Welding

8.3.2. Riveting

8.3.3. Adhesive Bonding

8.3.4. Friction Stir Welding

8.4. Composite Manufacturing

8.4.1. Automated Fiber Placement

8.4.2. Automated Tape Laying

8.4.3. Composite Drilling & Trimming

8.4.4. Automated Composite Inspection

8.5. Surface Treatment & Finishing

8.5.1. Painting & Coating

8.5.2. Surface Preparation

8.5.3. Shot Peening

8.5.4. Cleaning

8.6. Inspection & Testing

8.6.1. Automated Optical Inspection

8.6.2. Non-Destructive Testing

8.6.3. Dimensional Inspection

8.6.4. Robotic Inspection

8.7. Material Handling & Logistics

8.7.1. Automated Storage & Retrieval

8.7.2. Automated Guided Vehicles

8.7.3. Autonomous Mobile Robots

9. Aerospace & Defense Factory Automation Market, by Application

9.1. Aircraft Manufacturing

9.1.1. Airframe Manufacturing

9.1.2. Wing Manufacturing

9.1.3. Fuselage Manufacturing

9.1.4. Engine Manufacturing

9.1.5. Aircraft Interior Manufacturing

9.1.6. Final Assembly

9.2. Defense Manufacturing

9.2.1. Fighter Aircraft

9.2.2. Military Transport Aircraft

9.2.3. Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

9.2.4. Missiles & Missile Systems

9.2.5. Armored Vehicles

9.2.6. Naval Defense Systems

9.2.7. Weapons & Defense Electronics

9.3. Space Manufacturing

9.3.1. Satellites

9.3.2. Launch Vehicles

9.3.3. Spacecraft

9.3.4. Propulsion Systems

9.4. Aerospace & Defense MRO

9.4.1. Aircraft Inspection

9.4.2. Component Repair

9.4.3. Engine MRO

9.4.4. Automated Surface Treatment

9.4.5. Parts Manufacturing

9.5. Other Applications

10. Aerospace & Defense Factory Automation Market, by Product Type

10.1. Commercial Aircraft

10.1.1. Narrow-Body Aircraft

10.1.2. Wide-Body Aircraft

10.1.3. Regional Aircraft

10.2. Military Aircraft

10.2.1. Fighter Aircraft

10.2.2. Transport Aircraft

10.2.3. Special Mission Aircraft

10.3. Helicopters

10.4. UAVs

10.5. Missiles & Defense Systems

10.6. Spacecraft & Satellites

10.7. Launch Vehicles

10.8. Engines & Propulsion Systems

11. Aerospace & Defense Factory Automation Market, by Factory Type

11.1. Greenfield Smart Factories

11.2. Brownfield Automated Factories

11.3. Hybrid Automated Factories

11.4. Fully Automated Factories

11.5. Flexible & Reconfigurable Manufacturing Facilities

12. Aerospace & Defense Factory Automation Market, by End User

12.1. Aerospace OEMs

12.2. Defense OEMs

12.3. Aircraft Engine Manufacturers

12.4. Space & Launch Vehicle Manufacturers

12.5. Aerospace Tier-I Suppliers

12.6. Aerospace Tier-II & Tier-III Suppliers

12.7. Defense Component Manufacturers

12.8. MRO Providers

12.9. Government & Defense Manufacturing Facilities

13. Aerospace & Defense Factory Automation Market, by Geography

13.1. North America

13.1.1. U.S.

13.1.2. Canada

13.2. Europe

13.2.1. Germany

13.2.2. France

13.2.3. U.K.

13.2.4. Italy

13.2.5. Spain

13.2.6. Sweden

13.2.7. Netherlands

13.2.8. Poland

13.2.9. Rest of Europe

13.3. Asia-Pacific

13.3.1. China

13.3.2. Japan

13.3.3. South Korea

13.3.4. India

13.3.5. Singapore

13.3.6. Australia

13.3.7. Malaysia

13.3.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific

13.4. Latin America

13.4.1. Brazil

13.4.2. Mexico

13.4.3. Argentina

13.4.4. Rest of Latin America

13.5. Middle East & Africa

13.5.1. UAE

13.5.2. Saudi Arabia

13.5.3. Israel

13.5.4. South Africa

13.5.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa

14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Overview

14.2. Key Growth Strategies

14.3. Competitive Benchmarking

14.4. Competitive Dashboard

14.4.1. Market Leaders

14.4.2. Market Differentiators

14.4.3. Vanguards

14.4.4. Emerging Players

14.5. Market Share/Rank Analysis, by Key Player (2025)

15. Company Profiles

Business Overview, Financial Overview, Aerospace & Defense Automation Portfolio, Technology Capabilities, Strategic Developments, SWOT Analysis

15.1. ABB Ltd.

15.2. FANUC Corporation

15.3. KUKA AG

15.4. Yaskawa Electric Corporation

15.5. Siemens AG

15.6. Schneider Electric SE

15.7. Rockwell Automation, Inc.

15.8. Honeywell International Inc.

15.9. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

15.10. Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

15.11. Dassault Systemes SE

15.12. Hexagon AB

15.13. Emerson Electric Co.

15.14. Bosch Rexroth AG

15.15. Cognex Corporation

16. Appendix

16.1. Related Reports

16.2. Customization Options

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